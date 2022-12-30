ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

News4Jax.com

German doctor jailed for illegally issuing mask exemptions

BERLIN – A German doctor was sentenced late Monday to two years and nine months in prison for illegally issuing more than 4,000 people with exemptions from wearing masks during the coronavirus pandemic. A regional court in the southwestern town of Weinheim confirmed Tuesday that the doctor was convicted...

