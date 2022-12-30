LOGAN, Utah (AP)Zee Hamoda and Steven Ashworth both had 13 points off of the bench led Utah State to a 67-54 victory over Fresno State on Saturday. Hamoda was 5 of 6 shooting (3 for 3 from distance) for the Aggies (12-2, 1-0 Mountain West Conference). Ashworth shot 5 for 7, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc. Daniel Akin was 2 of 7 shooting and 7 of 9 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points.

LOGAN, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO