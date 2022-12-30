ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogden, UT

Jones powers Weber State to 81-72 win over Northern Colorado

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Dillon Jones scored 26 points as Weber State beat Northern Colorado 81-72 in a Big Sky Conference opener on Thursday night.

Jones added 13 rebounds and six assists for the Wildcats (6-8). Steven Verplancken Jr. scored 15 points with five rebounds, while Alex Tew scored 10.

The Bears (5-8) were led by Dalton Knecht with 22 points. Daylen Kountz added 18 points, while Matt Johnson scored 10.

Both teams next play Saturday. Weber State hosts Northern Arizona while Northern Colorado visits Idaho State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

