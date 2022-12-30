Thursday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
American Fork, Utah 45, Snake River 42
Centennial 41, Emmett 22
Clarkston, Wash. 55, Lewiston 52
Coeur d’Alene 66, North Central, Wash. 35
Cole Valley 44, Capital 32
Green Canyon, Utah 73, Preston 20
Hillcrest 42, Eagle 36
Idaho Falls 61, Mountain View 49
Lapwai 54, Prairie 44
Melba 60, Kuna 53
Middleton 72, Twin Falls 49
Parma 51, Gooding 31
Ridgeline, Utah 51, Madison 35
Rigby 49, Pocatello 38
Skyline 64, Bishop Kelly 59
Thunder Ridge 46, Whitney, Calif. 26
Timberline 64, Burley 27
Weiser 64, Malad 47
Avista Holiday Tournament=
Pendleton, Ore. 52, Kellogg 49
TimberLion Tournament=
Post Falls 76, Borah 23
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Deary vs. Sitka, Alaska, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments / 0