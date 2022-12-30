ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Thursday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

American Fork, Utah 45, Snake River 42

Centennial 41, Emmett 22

Clarkston, Wash. 55, Lewiston 52

Coeur d’Alene 66, North Central, Wash. 35

Cole Valley 44, Capital 32

Green Canyon, Utah 73, Preston 20

Hillcrest 42, Eagle 36

Idaho Falls 61, Mountain View 49

Lapwai 54, Prairie 44

Melba 60, Kuna 53

Middleton 72, Twin Falls 49

Parma 51, Gooding 31

Ridgeline, Utah 51, Madison 35

Rigby 49, Pocatello 38

Skyline 64, Bishop Kelly 59

Thunder Ridge 46, Whitney, Calif. 26

Timberline 64, Burley 27

Weiser 64, Malad 47

Avista Holiday Tournament=

Pendleton, Ore. 52, Kellogg 49

TimberLion Tournament=

Post Falls 76, Borah 23

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Deary vs. Sitka, Alaska, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

BYU offensive lineman Veikoso dies in construction accident

HONOLULU (AP) — Brigham Young University offensive lineman Sione Veikoso was killed in a construction accident in his hometown in Hawaii, family members said. Veikoso, 22, died Friday after a retaining wall he was helping repair during holiday break from school collapsed, his family confirmed. The Honolulu Fire Department reported that three others were injured when the 15-foot (4.5-meter) rock wall partially fell behind a home in Kailua, which is about 12 miles (19 kilometers) northeast of Honolulu.
KAILUA, HI
The Associated Press

13 bison dead after truck hits herd near Yellowstone park

WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mont. (AP) — Thirteen bison were killed or had to be euthanized after their herd was struck by a semi-truck involved in an accident with two other vehicles on a dark Montana highway just outside Yellowstone National Park, authorities said Friday. The semi-truck struck the bison after dark on Wednesday night. Some bison were killed in the crash, and others were put down due to the severity of their injuries, the West Yellowstone Police Department said in a statement. No one in the truck or in the two other vehicles was hurt, said Police Chief Mike Gavagan. Authorities said they were investigating the cause of the accident, which occurred at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. Highway 191, just north of the town of West Yellowstone. The town serves as a western entrance to Yellowstone National Park.
WEST YELLOWSTONE, MT
The Associated Press

Idaho college killings suspect is criminology PhD student

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A 28-year-old criminal justice graduate student was arrested in eastern Pennsylvania on Friday as a suspect in the mysterious stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students last month, authorities said. DNA evidence played a key role in identifying Bryan Christopher Kohberger as a suspect in the killings, and officials were able to match his DNA to genetic material recovered during the investigation, a law enforcement official said. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss details of the ongoing investigation. The students — Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin — were stabbed to death at a rental home near campus in Moscow, Idaho, sometime in the early morning hours of Nov. 13. Moscow Police Chief James Fry said Kohberger attends Washington State University, which is only a few miles across the state line from Moscow.
MOSCOW, ID
The Associated Press

Suspect in deaths of Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students was arrested in eastern Pennsylvania, a law enforcement official said Friday. Arrest paperwork filed by Pennsylvania State Police in Monroe County Court said Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was being held for extradition in a criminal homicide investigation based on an active arrest warrant for first degree murder issued by the Moscow Police Department and Latah County Prosecutor’s Office.
MOSCOW, ID
The Associated Press

Suspect in Idaho killings plans to waive extradition hearing

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A suspect arrested in connection with the slayings of four University of Idaho students plans to waive an extradition hearing so he can be quickly brought to Idaho to face murder charges, his defense attorney said Saturday. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old Ph.D. student and teaching assistant in the Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology at Washington State University, was taken into custody early Friday morning by the Pennsylvania State Police at his parents’ home in Chestnuthill Township, authorities said. “We believe we’ve got our man,” Moscow Police Department Captain Anthony Dahlinger told The Associated Press on Saturday. Investigators obtained samples of Kohberger’s DNA directly from the suspect after he was arrested, Dahlinger said.
MOSCOW, ID
The Associated Press

2 killed in New Year’s Eve avalanches in Montana, Colorado

COOKE CITY, Mont. (AP) — Two people were killed in New Year’s Eve avalanches in Montana and Colorado after heavy snow blanketed much of the West. Forecasters with the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center say two snowmobilers from Washington were headed uphill near Daisy Pass north of Cooke City, Montana, when one of them triggered a large slide and was swept about 600 vertical feet (183 vertical meters).
MONTANA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
606K+
Post
648M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy