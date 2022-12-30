Thursday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bonneville 56, Mountain Home 43
Carey 51, Liberty Charter 50
Century 61, Stansbury, Utah 43
Council 57, Vision Charter 29
Davenport, Wash. 74, Lakeland 45
Eagle 67, Coeur d’Alene 64
Highland 67, Idaho Falls 61
Kellogg 65, Prairie 30
Lake City 70, Bishop Kelly 29
Lapwai 68, Shadle Park, Wash. 45
Lewiston 49, Clarkston, Wash. 39
Marsh Valley 59, Buhl 50
Meridian 74, Post Falls 58
N. Fremont 51, West Side 48
Owyhee 62, Salesian-Richmond, Calif. 50
Parma 59, Gooding 48
Peoria Sunrise Mountain, Ariz. 64, Rigby 61, OT
Pullman, Wash. 86, Timberlake 71
Salem Hills, Utah 75, Skyline 62
Skyview 60, Snake River 58
Spring Creek, Nev. 71, Burley 61
Star Valley, Wyo. 50, Centennial 45
Timberline 50, Sugar-Salem 40
Vallivue 62, Western Christian, Calif. 41
Victory Charter 57, New Plymouth 54
Weiser 73, Payette 64
West Valley (Spokane), Wash. 56, Bonners Ferry 55
Avista Holiday Tournament=
Moscow 76, Pendleton, Ore. 54
New Plymouth Tournament=
Adrian, Ore. 85, Garden Valley 62
Truck-Stop Classic=
Nampa Christian 66, Vale, Ore. 54
Soda Springs 48, Ontario, Ore. 34
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Deary vs. Sitka, Alaska, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
