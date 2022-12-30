ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Thursday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bonneville 56, Mountain Home 43

Carey 51, Liberty Charter 50

Century 61, Stansbury, Utah 43

Council 57, Vision Charter 29

Davenport, Wash. 74, Lakeland 45

Eagle 67, Coeur d’Alene 64

Highland 67, Idaho Falls 61

Kellogg 65, Prairie 30

Lake City 70, Bishop Kelly 29

Lapwai 68, Shadle Park, Wash. 45

Lewiston 49, Clarkston, Wash. 39

Marsh Valley 59, Buhl 50

Meridian 74, Post Falls 58

N. Fremont 51, West Side 48

Owyhee 62, Salesian-Richmond, Calif. 50

Parma 59, Gooding 48

Peoria Sunrise Mountain, Ariz. 64, Rigby 61, OT

Pullman, Wash. 86, Timberlake 71

Salem Hills, Utah 75, Skyline 62

Skyview 60, Snake River 58

Spring Creek, Nev. 71, Burley 61

Star Valley, Wyo. 50, Centennial 45

Timberline 50, Sugar-Salem 40

Vallivue 62, Western Christian, Calif. 41

Victory Charter 57, New Plymouth 54

Weiser 73, Payette 64

West Valley (Spokane), Wash. 56, Bonners Ferry 55

Avista Holiday Tournament=

Moscow 76, Pendleton, Ore. 54

New Plymouth Tournament=

Adrian, Ore. 85, Garden Valley 62

Truck-Stop Classic=

Nampa Christian 66, Vale, Ore. 54

Soda Springs 48, Ontario, Ore. 34

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Deary vs. Sitka, Alaska, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

