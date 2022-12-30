Read full article on original website
Buffalo Not Happy After What Bengals Player Said About the Bills
The Buffalo Bills have a huge game coming up on Monday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals. It will match up the one seed (Bills) and the three seed (Bengals) in the AFC. This is also the first game the Bills have played against the Bengals since 2019 and the...
Bills at Bengals: Final injury reports
Here are the final injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday ahead of their Week 17 matchup at Paycor Stadium:. OL Mitch Morse (concussion) WR Stefon Diggs (illness) RB Taiwan Jones (hamstring) DE Boogie Basham (calf) TE Dawson Knox (hip) LB Matt Milano (knee) DT Jordan...
What uniforms the Bills, Bengals will wear in Week 17
Here’s what uniforms the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will wear during their Week 17 matchup at Paycor Stadium:. Cincinnati Bengals (11-4)
Yardbarker
Bills QB Josh Allen = Chiefs' Travis Kelce?: Bengals DB Jessie Bates III Makes Comparison
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has built a reputation as being a running back-like signal-caller that invites contact, something that follows him into Monday night's road matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. But another offensive superstar, one that the Bengals have generally gotten the best of over the...
Chad Johnson will sit with Bengals fans Monday night, get after Bills players
Cincinnati Bengals legend Chad Johnson says he’ll be at Paycor Stadium on Monday night when the team hosts the Buffalo Bills in what has the looks of one of the top games of the season. It goes a little deeper than that too — Johnson says he’s going to...
Yardbarker
Major Analyst: Bengals' Wide Receivers Against Bills' Secondary 'Biggest Talent Discrepancy'
ESPN NFL analyst Mina Kimes highlighted her favorite battles in store for Monday night's clash between the Bengals and Bills on NFL Live this week. At the top of her list lies the Bills' secondary against the Bengals elite wide receiver unit. "One of the reasons I love this game...
Yardbarker
Bills Defense 'Basic,' Not Elite, Claim Cocky Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals are in fact the defending AFC champs, with a Super Bowl appearance to prove it. So they do own conference bragging rights. And on the eve of their showcase ""Monday Night Football'' matchup against the Buffalo Bills?. They are fully utilizing those "bragging rights.''. “They’re a solid...
atozsports.com
Bills’ position group hit with dose of disrespect by Bengals star
The Buffalo Bills are making their final preparations for the most anticipated matchup of the season. On Monday Night Football there is a very real possibility that a win would mean the number one seed in the AFC for the Buffalo Bills. Even with sky-high expectations and a barrage of...
