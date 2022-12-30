ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bills at Bengals: Final injury reports

Here are the final injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday ahead of their Week 17 matchup at Paycor Stadium:. OL Mitch Morse (concussion) WR Stefon Diggs (illness) RB Taiwan Jones (hamstring) DE Boogie Basham (calf) TE Dawson Knox (hip) LB Matt Milano (knee) DT Jordan...
Bills Defense 'Basic,' Not Elite, Claim Cocky Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals are in fact the defending AFC champs, with a Super Bowl appearance to prove it. So they do own conference bragging rights. And on the eve of their showcase ""Monday Night Football'' matchup against the Buffalo Bills?. They are fully utilizing those "bragging rights.''. “They’re a solid...
Bills’ position group hit with dose of disrespect by Bengals star

The Buffalo Bills are making their final preparations for the most anticipated matchup of the season. On Monday Night Football there is a very real possibility that a win would mean the number one seed in the AFC for the Buffalo Bills. Even with sky-high expectations and a barrage of...
