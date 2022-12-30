ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

‘A trend is starting’: France leading way in alcohol-free drinks boom

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NacoP_0jyMWtCz00
Customers look at alcohol-free drinks at Le Paon qui Boit in Paris.

When Nicole, a retired executive assistant, began preparing her new year get-togethers with family and friends, her first purchase was an artisan bottle of French alcohol-free gin.

“There’s something in the air right now,” the 71-year-old said. “Young people in their 20s and 30s drink so much less booze than we did. My generation was rock’n’roll, we drank a lot, smoked a lot. Times have changed. Young people are finding alternatives – and it’s benefiting us oldies too as we try to step back from bad habits.”

France is one of the fastest-growing markets in the global boom in alcohol-free drinks. The rush of startups creating alcohol-free spirits, wines, cocktails and beers marks a departure in a country with a vast alcohol industry and a president, Emmanuel Macron, who is so supportive of wine that he was voted person of the year by the nation’s wine review, and hailed for saying: “I drink wine every day, at lunchtime and in the evening.” A growing number of major vineyards are producing alcohol-free options alongside their standard production and young French developers are inventing new forms of alcohol-free rum and gin, while big companies such as Pernod Ricard are investing in the sector.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GqvvI_0jyMWtCz00
Augustin Laborde of Le Paon qui Boit. Photograph: Laura Stevens/the Guardian

At Le Paon qui Boit in northern Paris, France’s first specialist wine cellar for 100% alcohol-free drinks, which opened this year, trade was brisk in the run-up to New Year. A young clientele, many in their 20s and 30s, were browsing the 400 different types of drinks, including up to 50 alcohol-free sparkling wines that could be served as an alternative to champagne.

Augustin Laborde set up the shop after a career in international human rights. He quit alcohol during the Covid lockdowns but said the French alcohol-free market was about more than people wanting to stay sober. “It’s about a new kind of flexibility of thinking,” he said. “Around 80% of our customers still drink alcohol, but they’re interested in alternating with alcohol-free. At the start, people thought our customers would be mainly Muslims or pregnant women, and although those customers do come in and are welcomed, they only account for 20%.”

Browsing the shop, Anna, 29, a digital project manager, said: “I often have a month off alcohol, just for a break. It used to be considered a really odd thing to do, but that’s starting to change. Drinking water all night was never fun. The new drinks are innovative, and it’s nice not to be infantilised by only having the option of drinking Coke.”

Felix Bogniard, a sommelier who ran a restaurant in central Paris, had already created a tasting menu with homemade, non-alcoholic drinks paired to dishes, included fermented drinks and rare types of juices. “It’s progress to be able to offer the joy of a specific drink paired to a dish, even for people who don’t drink alcohol,” he said. “We’re at a really important moment, there’s a trend starting. People are interested in alcohol-free drinks, even if they do drink alcohol.”

Susie Goldspink of IWSR Drinks Market Analysis said France was one of the fastest-growing no-alcohol markets and stood out for its high level of new consumers, particularly younger people. “Last year 14% of consumers said they were abstainers, whereas this year it was up to 20%. Abstainers in France are more likely than in other markets to be from the youngest age group, generation Z,” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KZEY8_0jyMWtCz00
The market for alcohol-free drinks is booming worldwide. Photograph: Laura Stevens/the Guardian

She said alcohol-free innovation came amid an established culture of wine drinking. “This new generation of moderators still want to feel like they’re having an adult drink that fits with the occasion but don’t necessarily want the alcohol with it.”

Calixte Payan, one of France’s new young producers, was the first to make alcohol-free spirits using real French gin and rum. Experts in Grasse, the French perfume capital, extract the alcohol and then his team at a historic distillery near Lyon rework the drinks with a number of complex distilling techniques. A drink from Payan’s brand, Sober Spirits, was voted the best alcohol-free rum in the world in London last year, and in San Francisco this year. “We’re at an early stage in France, but the opportunities are huge because there is a lot of demand for these drinks. Before, people didn’t want to openly say they didn’t drink, now they’re going into shops to ask for alcohol-free products … France is recognised worldwide for its alcohol – fine wines and champagnes – and it could also become recognised for its alcohol-free drinks. There is still work to be done, but people like us are trying to give consumers the best experience possible.”

Karima Lounis handles sales for the French no-alcohol brand JNPR, made in Normandy from juniper berries, and runs tastings across France. She said France’s no-alcohol drive was also a no-sugar drive. “People don’t want sugar in their drinks, and they’re surprised to learn we can create these drinks without sugar,” she said. “I’ve been surprised at end of year tastings by how many young people, between 19 and 30, want to stop drinking alcohol.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Pope Benedict XVI obituary

In the annals of papal history, Joseph Ratzinger, who has died aged 95, will be remembered principally as the first pope in 600 years to retire, rather than to die in office. Any other achievements of his eight-year pontificate as Benedict XVI – and there were a few worthy of enduring note – will ultimately be overshadowed, first by the manner of his going, and second because his papacy came between that of two controversial and larger-than-life figures, his longtime boss, Karol Wojtyła, John Paul II, and Jorge Mario Bergoglio, Francis I, the self-proclaimed pope “from the ends of the Earth”.
The Guardian

Jeremy Renner in ‘critical but stable condition’ after accident

Jeremy Renner has been seriously injured in an accident while plowing snow on the weekend which left him in “critical but stable condition”, a spokesperson for the actor said on Sunday. “We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related...
CBS News

Bars without booze are starting to take off in Japan

It's one of the hottest new trends in Japan: Bars without booze. Raising glasses of non-alcoholic wine, millennial customers say they do enjoy the real thing, but only on special occasions. "I'm not worried about my health, but I'd rather spend the money on nice meals," said student Manaka Yoshii.
The Guardian

Nine killed in New Year’s Eve crush in Ugandan capital

At least nine people, some of them children, died in a crush as revellers rang in the new year at a shopping centre in Uganda’s capital, police said. After fireworks outside the Freedom City mall in Kampala, “a stampede ensued, resulting in the instant deaths of five people and injuries to several others”, said Luke Owoyesigyire, a national police spokesperson.
The Guardian

Tommy Fleetwood: ‘It was a big loss … mum supported me when I was playing badly’

The tears could easily have been mistaken for ones of joy. The three years between Tommy Fleetwood’s victory at the Nedbank Challenge of 2019 and repeat glory in November failed to return a victory. They included a “terrible” run of form and a front-row seat as the United States celebrated a Ryder Cup trouncing of Europe. As Fleetwood held off Ryan Fox by one shot, he was entitled to deep reflection. One of the world’s finest golfers was back where he belonged.
The Guardian

Swamps, forests and shelling: new year on Ukraine’s northern frontline

On New Year’s Eve in a patch of forest along the north-east border with Russia, a unit of Ukrainian territorial defence forces stood guard in their trenches. Ukraine’s most senior defence officials have said they believe Russia will attempt a second invasion from the north in the next couple of months, using troops who have been training for the past three months since being mobilised in October. But the Ukrainian forces defending the border say the Russians will not be able to break through as they did in February, when the Sumy region had no defensive lines.
ABC 4

A bartenders’s guide to hot cocktails for winter

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When the weather starts to chill out for the year, many of us retreat indoors to stay warm and cozy, but what if you want to get a little tipsy while keeping the temperature up? Although high-proof spirits are known for their apparent body-warming capabilities, with some choice ingredients and a stove, you can make hot cocktails that will warm the body as well as the soul.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Guardian

‘A piece of footballing art’: six memorable moments from Pelé’s career

The young Pelé knew how to make a first impression. He scored four goals on his unofficial debut for Santos. He scored one on his official club debut, his goal-tending victim very much looking at his fate through the prism of a glass half full, later making a business card announcing his status as the keeper who conceded Pelé’s first. He scored within minutes of coming on for his first Brazil cap. But the true harbinger came in Brazil’s third group game of the 1958 World Cup. Thought too callow by some of Brazil’s coaching staff, Pelé and Garrincha sat on the sidelines as they watched the team beat Austria and draw 0-0 with England, the latter the first time the Seleção had failed to score in a World Cup game. That relative failure was enough to force the hand of the coach, Vicente Feola. He threw in the inexperienced duo and after 40 seconds Garrincha hit a post. One minute later, so did Pelé. The woodwork wasn’t the only thing rattled: the USSR team, one of the pre-tournament favourites, were so discombobulated they shipped a goal to Vavá another 60 seconds later. “The greatest three minutes of football ever played,” said the L’Équipe journalist Gabriel Hanot, the founder of the European Cup. The most epochal, too, given what Pelé and Brazil would get up to during the next dozen years.
The Guardian

Do you get ‘hangxiety’? How to cope with an anxious hangover

You’ve got a raging thirst but you can’t drag yourself out of bed for a glass of water. All you remember from last night is going off on one about a man who “hatfished” you on a date while wearing a cap, only to realise the guy listening to you was heavily receding. None of your friends have messaged you this morning so you assume they must hate you now. You lie in the foetal position and kid yourself into believing you are still asleep so you don’t have to deal with the consequences of your actions. You have “hangxiety” (hangover anxiety) or you are suffering from a “prangover” (pranging out hungover), and it’s the worst feeling in the world.
The Guardian

Putin, polar bears and preppers: 10 Guardian articles that moved the needle in 2022

Less than a week into the invasion, the historian Yuval Noah Harari was trenchant about Vladimir Putin’s error in underestimating the Ukrainian people, declaring that “he may win all the battles but still lose the war”. As shocking images of Russian aggression were spreading fast on social media and news platforms the world over, Harari wrote: “Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village.” His was a much-needed message of hope and strength at the beginning of a brutal war, and it was read and shared by Guardian readers in their droves. Pieces about the Ukraine war dominated our most-read list, in particular articles that exposed Russian demoralisation at Putin’s reckless gamble.
The Guardian

Iranian police detain top footballers at New Year’s Eve party

Iranian police briefly detained several top-tier football players in a raid on a New Year’s Eve party east of Tehran, where men and women allegedly mingled and alcohol was served in violation of an Islamic ban, according to Iranian media reports. News of the brief arrests of the players,...
The Guardian

The Minute You Wake Up Dead review – shonky mystery lets the cat out of the bag

Any minute you spend with this shonky thriller is likely to feel about 60 seconds too long: gone for ever, never to be clawed back. Set in the American south, it’s a noirish murder mystery – even though the whodunnit is let out of the bag after half an hour. What follows is a series of wildly implausible and shockingly acted plot twists as one upstanding citizen after another reveals themselves to be a homicidal monster.
The Guardian

Death of former pope Benedict eases way for retirement of Francis

For the first time in almost 10 years, there will be only one pope. But that may be temporary. Pope Benedict XVI’s death, nine years and 10 months after he unexpectedly stepped down, eases the way for his successor, Francis, to follow suit. It is a move he has long suggested he wants to make.
The Guardian

Lake Mead’s receding waters revealed long-lost bodies. But who are they?

The first sets of human remains that surfaced at Lake Mead appeared in quick succession, one after another. The environmental disaster unfolding at the largest reservoir in the US was already hard to ignore – there was the giant “bathtub ring” that served as a reminder of the punishing drought in the west and diminishing recreation opportunities. But the bodies were a grim new sign of the crisis.
The Guardian

Can a mist of sparkling water keep your makeup in place all day?

Using sparkling water instead of a setting spray to stop your make up slipping. This is probably one of the most Ronseal-sounding beauty hacks I’ve heard about, and if it works I’ll be both impressed and surprised. Water can dry out the skin by eliminating the oils on the surface, but I’ll try to keep an open mind.
The Guardian

Weather tracker: San Francisco has second rainiest day on record

California ended 2022 with a heavy rainfall event that brought flooding to San Francisco and surrounding areas, resulting in landslides, inundated roads and evacuation orders. The second highest daily rainfall total on record fell on New Year’s Eve in downtown San Francisco (with records extending back to 1949), with 5.46in recorded. This is more than 25% of the annual average rainfall, and only 0.08in short of the all-time record set in November 1994.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Guardian

The Guardian

544K+
Followers
124K+
Post
262M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy