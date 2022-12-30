Read full article on original website
atozsports.com
Tennessee Football throws shade right back at South Carolina after beating Clemson
Before Friday night’s Orange Bowl matchup between the Tennessee Vols and the Clemson Tigers, a group of South Carolina fans got together and paid for a banner to be flown in Miami that said “Enjoy your bowl game — Gamecocks”. The banner was the result of...
Current contract for each South Carolina Gamecocks football assistant coach
With a successful season in the books, members of the South Carolina football staff are likely to be rewarded financially. Special teams coordinator Pete Lembo already received an extension and significant raise, and more should be on the way. There are seven assistant coaches who current have their contracts set...
South Carolina Fan Massively Trolls Tennessee, Clemson by Flying Banner Over Orange Bowl: PHOTO
South Carolina fans are still relishing in the Gamecocks’ incredible close to the 2022 college football season. One in particular had a hilarious message for Tennessee and Clemson outside Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium just hours before the Orange Bowl. The Gamecocks closed the year in style, defeating both...
blufftontoday.com
Shane Beamer crying after Gator Bowl loss shows how far South Carolina football has come
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer had tears in his eyes as he spoke about the heartbreak in the Gamecocks' locker room after a 45-38 loss to Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl on Friday. "I'm really, really proud to be their coach," Beamer said. "We've...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Hot Rod Fitten, South Carolina edge, announces plans for 2023 season
Hot Rod Fitten, a veteran pass rusher at South Carolina, has reportedly made plans for the 2023 season. Fitten, listed as an edge player, announced on social media that he is entering the transfer portal. Fitten followed long snapper Matthew Bailey, who said earlier in the day he will transfer. Fitten wrote that he’s a graduate transfer with 2 years of eligibility remaining.
saturdaydownsouth.com
What Shane Beamer said after South Carolina lost to Notre Dame in Gator Bowl
South Carolina’s second season under Shane Beamer ended in disappointing fashion Friday, but the head coach sees progress heading into Year 3. The Gamecocks end 2022 with an 8-5 record after falling 45-38 to Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl. Beamer’s squad had an early double-digit lead on Notre Dame, but the Irish came on strong in the second half as the Gamecocks started to fade.
WLTX.com
Todd Ellis returns to the Gator Bowl, this time with the best view in the building
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The last time South Carolina played in the Gator Bowl was 1987 and Todd Ellis was in the middle of the action. Ellis was the starting quarterback for the Gamecocks who were ranked ninth in both the Associated Press and Coaches Top 25. LSU came in ranked seventh.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Social media abuzz after wild ending to Gator Bowl between Notre Dame and South Carolina
The last few minutes of the Gator Bowl was wild, to say the least. Notre Dame led, 38-31, with 7 minutes and 42 seconds remaining in the 4th quarter and the ball at the South Carolina 7. But Tyler Eichner’s pass to the end zone was intercepted and taken back 100 yards by O’Donnell Fortune as the Gamecocks knotted things up at 38.
Notre Dame tops South Carolina in highest-scoring Gator Bowl
Notre Dame beat South Carolina 45-38 in a barnburner that ended up as the highest-scoring game in Gator Bowl history.
tigerdroppings.com
Trevor Lawrence Trolled South Carolina Fans After Getting Booed
During last night's Gator Bowl between Notre Dame and South Carolina, the jumbotron at the Jaguars' TIAA Bank Field showed a few clips of Trevor Lawrence. That led to boos from Gamecocks fans, which grabbed the attention of Lawrence on Twitter... (The Spun)
columbiametro.com
Celebrating in the End Zone
It was like a scene from a romantic comedy in which two beautiful people meet and time stands still. They are lost in conversation. The rest of the world falls away so thoroughly that they never look away from each other despite not one, not two, but three interruptions vying for their attention. Only after that third intentional interruption do they notice other people in the room, watching them in amusement.
coladaily.com
Former Irmo and Gamecocks standout Justin McKie stays in basketball as referee
The month of December is loaded with tournaments and showcase events that get teams prepared for the rigors of the ending stretch that many hope ends with a state championship. The Chick-fil-A Classic, in its 20th season, is a prime example of that. But it’s not only a chance for...
themiamihurricane.com
WBB outlasted by No. 5 Notre Dame, 66-63
The Miami Hurricanes women’s basketball team fell just short of an upset against the fifth-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish at the Watsco Center on Thursday night. The game came down to the final seconds, but Notre Dame escaped with a 66-63 win. “Notre Dame is a special team and...
WIS-TV
WATCH: Gamecock sign flying over Clemson at Orange Bowl
WLTX.com
Beamer lays out his philosophy on players in the transfer portal, why he won't allow them to play in the bowl game
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The introduction of the NCAA Transfer Portal has added additional moving parts to the college football landscape. It's become the norm now to see players go on social media to announce they are in the portal. Combine that with the NIL legislation and you have a Wild, Wild West scenario playing out with college football head coaches trying to manager their roster in the eye of an off-season storm.
Action News Jax
Body dead for multiple months found in South Carolina donation bin
LUGOFF, S.C. — The body of a person that was reportedly dead for multiple months was found in a donation bin in South Carolina. Someone reportedly found a body after checking a rusty bin well off the U.S. Highway 1 in Lugoff, South Carolina, according to The Associated Press. They reportedly searched the bin after they smelled a bad odor coming from it, investigators say.
columbiametro.com
Shake, Rattle, and Roll
Little movements. Thunder. Artillery. A vehicular crash. Railroad cars coupling and uncoupling. A sensation in the bottom of one’s feet. Things that go boom in the night. An unprecedented wave of minor earthquakes focused near Elgin, a small town in Kershaw County, have local residents struggling to describe what they’re experiencing. For a big chunk of 2022, “Did you feel that?” became almost as common a greeting as “How are you?” across the Midlands.
thecaycewestcolumbianews.com
Morris Lyles named Realtor of the Year
South Carolina Realtor (SCR) member and Columbia Realtor with ERA Wilder, Morris Lyles, has been named the association’s 2022 Realtor of the Year. The announcement was made during the association’s Awards Gala and Installation of Officers event at Junction 800 in Columbia. The South Carolina Realtor of the...
4 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you love eating seafood, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are highly praised by local people for their service and delicious food, so make sure to pay them a visit if you haven't already.
columbusnews-report.com
Amish country is setting for mystery thriller
Love to Read The book “All Good People Here” is set in Amish country just south and a few miles east of South Bend, Indiana— the home of the “Fighting Irish”/Notre Dame. This mystery/suspenseful thriller had me constantly guessing as to “who dunnit”. Just when I thought I knew who had kidnapped January Jacobs, another twist revealed that I was wrong. Author Ashley Flowers tells the story of a…
