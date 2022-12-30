ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Nyckoles Harbor to visit Oregon, TJ Capers Top Five, and Other Names in the News

By Julio Gonzales Jr.
Mike Farrell Sports
Mike Farrell Sports
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32UQPX_0jyMWeDK00

Julio Gonzales updates us with the latest news in the recruiting world, including names like Nyckoles Harbor, TJ Capers, and more!

Names in the News

Matt Rhule and the Nebraska Cornhuskers have been busy on the recruiting trail, especially in Texas. He offered two of the country's highest-rated recruits who just so happen to reside in the lone star state: wide receiver Micah Hudson and cornerback Kobe Black , both five-star players. But, of course, the Cornhuskers were not the only team out recruiting. So let's see what else is going on.

–Kobe Black, 2024 CB, Waco, Texas (Connally HS), #20 nationally, #2 cornerback, and #3 in TX

Matt Rhule and the Nebraska Cornhuskers offered five-star 2024 Waco (TX.) cornerback Kobe Black on Wednesday, the number two cornerback in the 2024 class. He has offers from all the top programs. However, according to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, the Oklahoma State Cowboys are the team to beat right now, as they currently have a 43.1% chance of landing him. Black had made five unofficial visits to Stillwater, with the last coming in October when the Cowboys hosted the Texas Longhorns. Oklahoma State is the team to beat right now.

-Micah Hudson, 2024 WR, Temple, Texas (Lake Belton HS), #6 nationally, #2 wide receiver, and #2 in TX

The Nebraska Cornhuskers offered 2024 five-star Temple (TX.) wide receiver Micah Hudson on Wednesday. He now has 20 offers, with the Texas A&M Aggies currently leading to land him. The On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine has the Aggies with a 35% chance of landing him, followed by the Texas Longhorns at 15.4%, and then the Texas Tech Red Raiders at 13.2%. Hudson has visited all three schools but has been to College Station four times. The Aggies are the leaders now, but it is early.

–Williams Nwaneri, 2024 DL, Lee's Summit, Missouri (Lee's Summit North HS), #17 nationally, #3 defensive lineman, and #2 in MO

Williams Nwaneri , a 2024 four-star defensive lineman from Missouri, was reoffered by the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Thursday night. Former head coach Scott Frost initially offered him in January, and now new head coach Matt Rhule has done the same. However, the On3 RPM currently has the Big 12 Champion Kansas State Wildcats as the leaders for him, with a 16.9% chance of landing him. The Cornhuskers are right behind them with a 14.8% chance.

–Nyckoles Harbor, ATH, Washington, D.C (Archbishop Carroll HS), #16 nationally, #1 athlete, and #1 in DC

Nyckoles Harbor will be in Eugene on the weekend of January 27 to take an official visit with the Oregon Ducks. He is a five-star athlete out of Washington, D.C., and one of the highest remaining uncommitted players in the 2023 class. Harbor said that he would play tight end or wide receiver in college. The Ducks currently have the No. 11 recruiting class, and if they can land Harbor, that would add to an already strong class. I like Dan Lanning and the Ducks here.

–TJ Capers, 2024 EDGE, Miami, Florida (Columbus HS), #7 nationally, #2 edge, and #2 in FL

Five-star 2024 Miami (FL.) edge TJ Capers named his top five schools on Wednesday. Those schools are the Colorado Buffaloes, Georgia Bulldogs, Louisville Cardinals, Miami Hurricanes, and USC Trojans. However, the Hurricanes are the favorites according to the On3 RPM, which gives them a 27.3% chance of landing him. Regarding Miami, he said,

" Always feels like home, and the culture is like no other. The connection with Coach Cristobal makes Miami always feel like home. "

I like the Hurricanes here too.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Inside No. 1 ranked cornerback Ellis Robinson IV's top five schools

247Sports No. 1 cornerback in the 2024 class in IMG Academy standout Ellis Robinson IV has a top five of “Bama, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Colorado.”. Robinson is the No. 8 overall prospect in the Top247 Player Rankings and a 247Sports Composite five-star recruit. He has visited all of his finalists with the exception of the Buffaloes.
COLORADO STATE
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Georgia's Stetson Bennett

The girlfriend of Michigan Wolverines quarterback JJ McCarthy went viral in the first College Football Playoff semifinal on Saturday night. Perhaps the same will happen in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl. Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett is reportedly dating graduate student Cameron Liss. "Happy birthday sweetheart! This...
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

Top-100 offensive lineman includes Tennessee on list of favorites

Tennessee is among the top contenders for an elite offensive-line target who has already made multiple trips to Knoxville. Four-star Class of 2024 offensive lineman Donovan Harbour of Catholic Memorial High School in Waukesha, Wisc., announced his top seven college choices Saturday afternoon in a post on his Twitter account, revealing that the Vols are one of two SEC teams he's strongly considering.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaytradition.com

Donovan Harbour, 4-star OT via 2024 class, includes 4 B1G teams in top 7

Donovan Harbour has narrowed down his schools, and four B1G teams have landed among his top choices. On Saturday, Harbour released his new narrowed-down list in an announcement on Twitter. The OT’s final seven schools include Penn State, Tennessee, Ohio State, Florida, Wisconsin, Oregon, and Michigan. It’s a B1G heavy...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Comeback

Ryan Day has a strong message for Georgia

It hasn’t been a great month for the Ohio State Buckeyes after losing in a blowout to their archrival Michigan Wolverines in their last game of the season, but now they’re looking to bounce back in a College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl. And head coach Ryan Day reveals that his team Read more... The post Ryan Day has a strong message for Georgia appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to horrible illegal hit

Over the past several years, the NCAA has tried to make college football safer with several rule changes to protect the players including the ever-controversial targeting penalty. While some might complain that the rules changes have made the game soft and made life more difficult on defenders, one hit during Saturday’s Music City Bowl between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Iowa Hawkeyes would have been illegal in any era of football.
IOWA CITY, IA
The Spun

Ohio State Starter Enters Transfer Portal After Loss

An Ohio State Buckeyes football player has entered the NCAA transfer portal following Saturday night's loss to No. 1 Georgia. Buckeyes longsnapper Mason Arnold, who started the final six games of the season, will be transferring. 'After starting Ohio State’s final six games of the season at long snapper, Mason...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Blunt Admission About Alabama Transfers

On Saturday afternoon, Alabama will face Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. Nick Saban will be without a handful of players who were on this year's roster. Wide receiver JoJo Earle and offensive lineman Amari Knight are just a couple of Alabama players who transferred this December. Saban told reporters...
MONTGOMERY, AL
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Stunning Upset

On Thursday night, Michigan fell in a stunning upset to Central Michigan at home. The Wolverines dropped their fifth game of the season in a 63-61 loss to the Chippewas, who entered the contest as a 21-point underdog. Reggie Bass, who finished the game with 16 points and seven boards,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to Steve Sarkisian’s awful behavior

Emotions were running high before the 2022 Alamo Bowl between the Texas Longhorns and Washington Huskies. However, that doesn’t excuse the awful way that Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian responded to a person who was trying to make sure he and his team didn’t take the field until it was the right time.
AUSTIN, TX
Mike Farrell Sports

Mike Farrell Sports

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
487
Post
242K+
Views
ABOUT

A one stop shop for everything from high school football recruiting to college football coverage, the transfer portal and the NFL Draft. All things football all the time.

 https://mikefarrellsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy