Nyckoles Harbor to visit Oregon, TJ Capers Top Five, and Other Names in the News

Julio Gonzales updates us with the latest news in the recruiting world, including names like Nyckoles Harbor, TJ Capers, and more!

Names in the News

Matt Rhule and the Nebraska Cornhuskers have been busy on the recruiting trail, especially in Texas. He offered two of the country's highest-rated recruits who just so happen to reside in the lone star state: wide receiver Micah Hudson and cornerback Kobe Black , both five-star players. But, of course, the Cornhuskers were not the only team out recruiting. So let's see what else is going on.

–Kobe Black, 2024 CB, Waco, Texas (Connally HS), #20 nationally, #2 cornerback, and #3 in TX

Matt Rhule and the Nebraska Cornhuskers offered five-star 2024 Waco (TX.) cornerback Kobe Black on Wednesday, the number two cornerback in the 2024 class. He has offers from all the top programs. However, according to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, the Oklahoma State Cowboys are the team to beat right now, as they currently have a 43.1% chance of landing him. Black had made five unofficial visits to Stillwater, with the last coming in October when the Cowboys hosted the Texas Longhorns. Oklahoma State is the team to beat right now.

-Micah Hudson, 2024 WR, Temple, Texas (Lake Belton HS), #6 nationally, #2 wide receiver, and #2 in TX

The Nebraska Cornhuskers offered 2024 five-star Temple (TX.) wide receiver Micah Hudson on Wednesday. He now has 20 offers, with the Texas A&M Aggies currently leading to land him. The On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine has the Aggies with a 35% chance of landing him, followed by the Texas Longhorns at 15.4%, and then the Texas Tech Red Raiders at 13.2%. Hudson has visited all three schools but has been to College Station four times. The Aggies are the leaders now, but it is early.

–Williams Nwaneri, 2024 DL, Lee's Summit, Missouri (Lee's Summit North HS), #17 nationally, #3 defensive lineman, and #2 in MO

Williams Nwaneri , a 2024 four-star defensive lineman from Missouri, was reoffered by the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Thursday night. Former head coach Scott Frost initially offered him in January, and now new head coach Matt Rhule has done the same. However, the On3 RPM currently has the Big 12 Champion Kansas State Wildcats as the leaders for him, with a 16.9% chance of landing him. The Cornhuskers are right behind them with a 14.8% chance.

–Nyckoles Harbor, ATH, Washington, D.C (Archbishop Carroll HS), #16 nationally, #1 athlete, and #1 in DC

Nyckoles Harbor will be in Eugene on the weekend of January 27 to take an official visit with the Oregon Ducks. He is a five-star athlete out of Washington, D.C., and one of the highest remaining uncommitted players in the 2023 class. Harbor said that he would play tight end or wide receiver in college. The Ducks currently have the No. 11 recruiting class, and if they can land Harbor, that would add to an already strong class. I like Dan Lanning and the Ducks here.

–TJ Capers, 2024 EDGE, Miami, Florida (Columbus HS), #7 nationally, #2 edge, and #2 in FL

Five-star 2024 Miami (FL.) edge TJ Capers named his top five schools on Wednesday. Those schools are the Colorado Buffaloes, Georgia Bulldogs, Louisville Cardinals, Miami Hurricanes, and USC Trojans. However, the Hurricanes are the favorites according to the On3 RPM, which gives them a 27.3% chance of landing him. Regarding Miami, he said,

" Always feels like home, and the culture is like no other. The connection with Coach Cristobal makes Miami always feel like home. "

I like the Hurricanes here too.