The #11 UCLA Bruins are 9-3 against the Washington State Cougars since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Friday. UCLA and Washington State will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 11 p.m. ET at Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum. The Bruins won both of their matches against Washington State last season (76-56 and 75-65) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO