Former President Taken into Custody By Country
Peru has detained its former leader Pedro Castillo, who was removed from office earlier this week, according to Al Jazeera. A judge in the country ordered Castillo be taken into custody during a preliminary hearing on Thursday. The judge ordered Castillo be held in custody for seven days.
Donald Trump Freeing 5,000 Taliban Members Compared to Biden Griner Deal
A deal was made by the Trump administration in 2020 to allow thousands of Islamist militants be freed as part of Afghan peace negotiations.
Proud Boys attorney wants Trump's 'stand back and stand by' statement kept out of trial
WASHINGTON — An attorney for one of five Proud Boys accused of seditious conspiracy wants to keep two statements from former President Donald Trump out of trial – arguing the Justice Department failed to notify the defense it intended to use them before jury selection began. In a...
A young woman beaten, shot dead, and was forced to make a confession that she was a “military informant,” according to a video circulating on social media
A video clip on social media showed a young woman who was beaten, forced to confess to being a “military informant,” and later shot dead on a pavement spread. The video clip is only more than 3 minutes long and does not include the exact location of the incident but those shared the video clip wrote that the incident took place in Tamu and was done by Tamu PDF (People Defense Forces) No.4 Battalion.
Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims
Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
Taliban wants 'to remove all the women and girls from society', warns Afghan educator
Afghan educator Yalda Kohi tells Sara Sidner how she is feeling as the Taliban suspends university education for female students.
Iranian student faces death penalty after giving away 'chocolates and hugs' during protests - as he is found guilty of 'waging war against God'
An Iranian man who handed out hugs and free chocolate to anti-regime protesters is facing the death penalty after being found guilty of 'waging war against God'. Mohammed Nasiri, 21, was arrested in the city of Qazvin, to the west of Tehran, last month while giving support and snacks to demonstrators along with three others.
3 reasons why the CIA will not order Putin’s assassination
As a former Defense Intelligence Agency officer specializing in Russia, I often am asked why the United States doesn’t just take out Vladimir Putin. Russia’s president is clearly a bad dude. So far, in his barbaric 10-month war against Ukraine, Putin’s forces have bombed maternity wards, tortured civilians and abducted their children, shipping them to Russia by force. His missiles have pounded vital infrastructure, leaving Ukrainians without electricity or drinking water amid freezing winter temperatures. His illegal invasion has also led to a global energy crisis and exacerbated skyrocketing inflation across the West. US leaders watch the conflict nervously, worried it could...
‘The Merchant of Death Is Back in Action’
The inside story of how U.S. agents took down Viktor Bout, the world’s most notorious arms trader, and why they’re worried about what comes next.
1,200 Iranian students poisoned ahead of mass protests
A group of 1,200 university students in Iran were struck down by food poisoning the night before a wave of anti-regime protests were set to be held throughout the country. Students at Kharazmi and Ark universities experienced vomiting, severe body aches and hallucinations, the national student union claimed Thursday. At least four other universities reported similar outbreaks. Uninfected students are reportedly boycotting the cafeterias in response. While officials are citing water-borne bacteria as the cause of the troubling symptoms, the student union posited that the population was intentionally poisoned. “Our past experiences of similar incidents at the Isfahan university negates the authorities’ reason for...
Venezuela opposition says foreign assets will not pass to Maduro
CARACAS, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Opposition lawmakers in Venezuela seeking to remove interim president Juan Guaido said on Thursday that step will not result in foreign assets passing to President Nicolas Maduro's government.
Russia Claims It’s Being Attacked by Drones Made in the U.S.
Ukraine is using drones manufactured in the U.S. to attack targets inside Russia, Russian state media said Friday. A report in RIA Novosti said it had seen analysis of the electrical components in intercepted unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) that concluded the drones’ “avionics and control systems” were made by a company in Arizona. The drones were reportedly used to attack Crimea as well as targets in Russia, including infrastructure facilities in the Kursk, Belgorod, and Voronezh regions. The report added that the drones’ final assembly was completed “in the area of the Rzeszow airport, used by the United States and NATO as the main supply hub for the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” before warheads were installed and the flights were launched near Odessa and Kryvyi Rih in Ukraine. “These facts, according to the Russian side, confirm the direct involvement of the United States and Poland, which, as de facto parties to the conflict, carry out massive military and logistical support for the regime in Kyiv, in the preparation and conduct of joint terrorist acts with it on the territory of the Russian Federation,” the analysts concluded, according to the report.
Texas ranchers plea for help from Gov. Abbott after third attempted break-in amid migrant crisis
Texas ranch owners Debbie and Scott Douglas say their family is living in fear and "constantly" arming themselves due to the Biden administration's inaction at the southern border.
Del Rio Border Agents Intercept Huge Wave of Illegal Migrants Crossing the Rio Grande Thursday
DEL RIO – U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to Del Rio Sector encountered a large group of 704 illegal migrants, in a single event, shortly after they illegally entered the United States. On Dec. 8, at approximately 3:20 a.m., a large group of migrants illegally crossed the Rio Grande...
Opinion: 10,000 forced abortions — the unacknowledged story of the ‘rescued’ women
Women rescued by the Nigerian military from the Boko Haram have been forced to have abortions. Read more here.
Irish soldier is killed when his vehicle is surrounded and shot at by mob in Lebanon as he was escorting UN personnel returning to Ireland following death of relatives
An Irish soldier serving as a UN peacekeeper in Lebanon was killed after his vehicle was surrounded and shot at by a mob as he was escorting soldiers home to Ireland after the death of their relatives. Private Seán Rooney from Donegal, part of the 27 Infantry Battalion in Dundalk,...
Newly freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout said he 'wholeheartedly' supports Russia's war in Ukraine and would 'certainly' volunteer: report
"I'm proud that I'm Russian and that our president is Putin," Bout said in an interview after suggesting he would volunteer to fight against Ukraine.
Israel Warns Lebanon: We’ll Bomb Beirut Airport If Iran Ships Weapons There
Israel warned Lebanon on Saturday that it will bomb Beirut Airport if the government allows Iran to use the facility to deliver weapons to its proxy, Hezbollah. The warning follows a broadcast by the Al-Arabiya news channel about an Iranian plan to use the airport as its new arms smuggling corridor.
Pope Francis has already signed resignation letter in case of bad health
Pope Francis has revealed in a new interview that he has already signed his resignation letter to be used in the event of him becoming "impaired."
Male Afghan students walk out in solidarity protesting the Taliban's ban on women's education
The Taliban government on Tuesday issued a statement ordering women nationwide to stop attending private and public universities effective immediately and until further notice. In a show of solidarity for female students and to protest the Taliban's prohibition on girls' education, male students at Nangarhar University in Afghanistan reportedly skipped their examinations. Sharing a video of the students walking out, Afghan Peace Watch tweeted: "Male students of Nangarhar university walked away from their exams to protest the Taliban ban preventing girls from attending university." Since seizing power in August 2021, the Taliban have widely applied their stringent interpretation of Islamic law, reports CBS News.
