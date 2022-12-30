Read full article on original website
whvoradio.com
Man Charged With Assaulting Trigg County Deputy
A man was charged with assaulting a deputy during the investigation of his alleged assault of his grandparents Wednesday night. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called for 24-year-old Damien Mefford assaulting his grandparents and when they arrived he was extremely belligerent causing law enforcement to detain him in handcuffs and escort him out to a patrol vehicle.
KFVS12
Woman wanted in connection with armed robbery at Graves Co. Dollar General
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Deputies are looking for the suspect in an armed robbery at a western Kentucky Dollar General. According to a Facebook post by the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, the store on Highway 45 North was robbed around 9:44 p.m. on Saturday, December 31 for an older woman with a gun.
westkentuckystar.com
Sheriff's Office requesting assistance with Graves robbery investigation
The Graves County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's assistance with an investigation of a Saturday night robbery. According to the Sheriff's Office, the Dollar General Store at 3854 US 45 North was robbed just before 9:45 pm. They say a white female brandished a weapon and left the store...
westkentuckystar.com
Meth charges for Paducah man in Farley community
A traffic stop in the Farley community Friday night led to drug charges for a Paducah man. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department reports that a deputy conducted the stop on Yarbro Lane. Deputies said the driver, 24-year-old Chandler J. Lange, was allegedly in possession of crystal methamphetamine. Lange was arrested...
whopam.com
Hopkinsville man arrested on first-degree rape charge
The Hopkinsville Police Department has charged a Hopkinsville man with first-degree rape. According to the police report, 65-year-old Michael Neal of Hopkinsville allegedly engaged in forcible sexual intercourse with a female victim who was considered physically helpless and unable to give consent due to her being on medication. Neal reportedly...
whvoradio.com
Man Charged After High-Speed Pursuit
A Christian County man was charged after a high-speed pursuit on Pennyrile Parkway Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they attempted to stop 23-year-old Shane Defevers at the 22-mile marker and he fled at speeds of over 100 mph before coming to a stop. Defevers stopped around the...
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Reported Missing
Authorities are asking for help locating a man reported missing in Hopkinsville Saturday. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Gregory “Knuck” Bush was dropped off by a Blue line cab on December 12th in the area of East 19th Street and Beach Street after leaving Jennie Stuart Health around 2 pm.
whvoradio.com
Victim Identified In Thursday Canton Pike Crash
Deputies have released the name of a man that was flown to the hospital after a wreck on Canton Pike in Christian County Thursday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a westbound car driven by David Loar crossed into the eastbound lane and hit another car driven by Avonte Tyler head-on. Loar was taken by ambulance to meet with a waiting helicopter to transfer him to a Nashville hospital.
thunderboltradio.com
Jackson Man Arrested for Eating Marijuana During Union City Traffic Stop
A Jackson man was arrested in Union City, after eating marijuana during a traffic stop on East Reelfoot Avenue. Police reports said 25 year old Jalen Marshall was taken into custody on charges of tampering with evidence. Reports said the traffic stop was initiated on a 2004 Mercedes Benz driven...
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Eagle Way Crash
A wreck on Eagle Way in Hopkinsville sent a man to the hospital Friday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say just before 4 pm a truck was stopped at a traffic light at the intersection of Pennyrile Parkway when an SUV driven by 34-year-old Kevin Poe that was behind the truck hit it.
Police: 5 inmates suspected in attack of corrections officer
EDDYVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Five inmates at the Kentucky State Penitentiary are suspected of orchestrating an attack that sent a corrections officer to the hospital, police said. The officer was attacked Christmas morning in a common area of the prison in Eddyville, Kentucky State Police said Tuesday in a statement. A preliminary investigation found the […]
newsleaderonline.com
Three Arrested on Drug Charges
A multi-agency drug investigation that began nine months ago by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the 24th Judicial District Drug Task Force, Huntingdon Police Department, McKenzie Police Department, and Carroll County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in search warrants, arrests, and the seizure of drugs and weapons.
wvih.com
Correctional Officer Injured In Gang Attack
A correctional officer at an Eddyville prison was taken to the hospital after being attacked by a group of inmates, according to Kentucky State Police. Kentucky State Police said a corrections officer was assaulted by several inmates at the Kentucky State Penitentiary in Lyon County around 8:45 a.m. on December 25.
whvoradio.com
Name Released In Interstate 24 Motorcycle Crash
Deputies have released the name of an Indiana man that was injured when his motorcycle struck the cable barriers on Interstate 24 in Christian County Thursday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say 19-year-old Timothy Towne was getting onto Interstate 24 from Pennyrile Parkway when he lost control causing his motorcycle to cross through the grass and then both eastbound lanes before hitting the cable barrier.
Kentucky correctional officer allegedly assaulted by inmates with weapon
Kentucky State Police troopers are investigating an assault on a correctional officer at the Kentucky State Penitentiary in Lyon County.
Clarksville police looking for man accused of stabbing person during fight
The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a man wanted in connection with a stabbing that sent one person to a hospital.
whvoradio.com
Cadiz Police Ask For Help In Stolen Wallet Investigation
Law enforcement officials are asking for help identifying a woman from a surveillance video where a wallet was stolen November 22nd. Cadiz Police say they need the community’s help identifying a woman in connection to a stolen wallet investigation after a card from the wallet was used at HamTown Stop and Go.
kbsi23.com
2 injured after truck strikes Amish buggy in Graves County
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KBSI) – Two people were injured after a pickup truck struck an Amish buggy in Graves County on Tuesday, December 27. The Mayfield Police Department and deputies with the Graves County Sheriff’s Office responded to State Route 80 West, just west of Cuba Road after reports came in of a pickup truck striking an Amish buggy.
wkdzradio.com
Man Rushed To Hospital After Motorcycle Crash
An Indiana man was injured when his motorcycle struck the cable barriers on Interstate 24 in Christian County Thursday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a man was getting onto Interstate 24 from Pennyrile Parkway when he lost control causing his motorcycle to cross through the grass and then both eastbound lanes before hitting the cable barrier.
whvoradio.com
Woman And Child Injured In Christian County Rollover Crash
A wreck on Madisonville Road at Old Madisonville Road in Christian County sent a woman and child to the hospital Tuesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say just after 8 am the driver of a northbound truck lost control on an icy bridge causing the truck to run off the road and overturn.
