Deputies have released the name of an Indiana man that was injured when his motorcycle struck the cable barriers on Interstate 24 in Christian County Thursday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say 19-year-old Timothy Towne was getting onto Interstate 24 from Pennyrile Parkway when he lost control causing his motorcycle to cross through the grass and then both eastbound lanes before hitting the cable barrier.

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO