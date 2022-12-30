ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
wdiy.org

New Vertical Farm to Open in Luzerne County

An international company based in New England that operates an indoor farm in Dubai is planning to open its second vertical farm in Northeast Pennsylvania. WVIA's Kat Bolus has more. Read the full story here. (Original air-date: 12/21/22)
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy