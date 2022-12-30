Read full article on original website
wdiy.org
People’s Light Theatre Hires Security Firm After Threats to Its Holiday Panto Featuring a Drag Performer
People’s Light theater in Malvern, Pennsylvania, has been devising holiday plays called pantos every year for two decades - a zany musical genre usually geared toward children. This year they took a critical look at how they create pantos, and made changes to make it more LGBTQ inclusive. But...
wdiy.org
New Vertical Farm to Open in Luzerne County
An international company based in New England that operates an indoor farm in Dubai is planning to open its second vertical farm in Northeast Pennsylvania. WVIA's Kat Bolus has more. Read the full story here. (Original air-date: 12/21/22)
