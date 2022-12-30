Read full article on original website
Ethereum Price Faces Hurdles, Why ETH Is Vulnerable Below $1,250
Ethereum is trading in a range below $1,250 against the US Dollar. ETH could continue to move down below if it stays below the $1,220 resistance. Ethereum is still trading in a range below the $1,200 and $1,220 resistance levels. The price is now trading below $1,200 and the 100...
Dogecoin Price Tumbles Below Support, Why This Could Be Strong Bearish
Dogecoin extended its decline below the $0.070 support against the US Dollar. DOGE could continue to move down towards the $0.0620 support zone. DOGE gained pace and traded below the $0.072 support against the US dollar. The price is trading below the $0.0700 zone and the 100 simple moving average...
Bitcoin Price Remains Stagnated, How Soon Can You Expect A Rebound?
It has been a rough year for Bitcoin and most major altcoins. Over the last 24 hours, Bitcoin lost 1% of its value, which points towards consolidated price action. BTC has not made much progress over the past week either, as the coin only lost 1.6% of its market value.
Most Public Crypto Firms Underperformed Bitcoin In 2022, Miners Hit Worst
Data shows almost all the big public crypto companies have underperformed Bitcoin this year, with the mining firms taking an especially hard hit. Most Public Mining Companies Saw Drawdowns Of 90% Or More In 2022. As per the year-end report from Arcane Research, 2022 was a very challenging year for...
Bitcoin Price Consolidates In Key Range, What Could Trigger Next Move
Bitcoin price is still facing resistance below $17,000. BTC could decline heavily if there is a clear move below the $16,000 support zone. Bitcoin is still showing bearish signs below the $16,800 and $17,000 resistance levels. The price is trading above $16,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There...
XRP Price Suddenly Plummets By 12% – Here’s What’s Going On
The XRP price has experienced a harsh downward movement in the early morning hours of the Asian market (9 am in Tokyo). Within 45 minutes, the price dropped from $0.3394 to $0.2998, meaning that XRP experienced a drop of a whopping 12%. Remarkably, this move did not happen in line...
These Are The Bitcoin Predictions For 2023 By Arcane Research
Historically, 2022 could end up being the second-worst year for Bitcoin since 2011. At the current price, BTC has a year-to-date (YTD) performance of -65%, topped only by 2018 when the price lost -73% in one year. As Arcane Research notes in its year-end report for 2022, physical gold (-1%...
Ethereum Finishes 2022 With ATH Correlation To Bitcoin, Despite The Merge
Data shows Ethereum’s year of high correlation with Bitcoin is coming to an end with the metric hitting ATH values. Ethereum Ends 2022 With All-Time High Correlation To Bitcoin. According to the year-end report from Arcane Research, the global markets have all fallen strongly correlated this year. The “30-day...
Solana Continues Its Freefall – Will The FUD Ever Stop?
Solana has been on a freefall since the collapse of FTX and has not been able to move upwards because of the FUD (fear, uncertainty and doubt) surrounding the ecosystem and its connections with the former crypto exchange. According to recent news, Solana’s native token SOL has dropped 51.14% since...
A Crypto Holiday Special: Past, Present, And Future With Material Indicators
2022 is coming to an end, and our staff at NewsBTC decided to launch this Crypto Holiday Special to provide some perspective on the crypto industry. We will talk with multiple guests to understand this year’s highs and lows for crypto. In the spirit of Charles Dicken’s classic, “A...
Solana Prediction For 2023: SOL Is Not Dead Yet, Analyst Says
Solana is undoubtedly one of the biggest losers of 2022. With a price drop of 96.2% from its all-time high, investors had to cope with a harsh price correction. One of the main reasons for the crash can be seen in the insolvency of FTX. Since Sam Bankman-Fried’s investment firm...
Santiment: Bitcoin Will Trend Lower Because Whales Are Still Selling
The impact of bitcoin whales and their activities has always been felt in the general market. This goes from buying to selling, and just the way they move their coins. Once again, these whales still hold sway in the market and their activity could spell a bottom signal. Santiment Says...
W3G Capital Invests in Crypto Node Validation For the Future
Node validators are an important part of the new era of blockchain technology, providing secure and reliable infrastructure for proof-of-stake networks. Companies include 3 Commas Capital, AGE, AKG, AscendX, Blocto, Capsule Mining, Certus, Chain Node, and W3G.Capital is leading the way in the node validator space. These node validators offer a wide range of services to help ensure the network’s security, including staking, auditing, and technical support. By providing a secure and reliable infrastructure, these companies are enabling the development of new and innovative decentralized applications. As more projects look to build on proof-of-stake networks, node validators are becoming increasingly important in developing and adopting blockchain technology.
Decentraland (MANA) Sheds 90% In 2022 Despite Solid NFT Volume Performance
Decentraland (MANA), the cryptocurrency launched in 2020 by Ariel Meilich and Esteban Ordano, failed to take advantage of some of the positive developments that happened within its ecosystem this year as it closes 2022 in a “beaten” state. Over the last 12 months, the digital coin has shed...
VISION OF BLOCKCHAIN (VOB) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Dec 30, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed VISION OF BLOCKCHAIN (VOB) on December 30, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the VOB/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. By providing a stable token economy and opportunities...
Is Polkadot (DOT) A Must-Have For Your 2023 Portfolio?
The year 2023 is said to be huge for Polkadot (DOT) as it is one of the cryptocurrencies to watch out for. Many crypto experts are very optimistic about Polkadot, and they’re saying that traders should keep an eye on the coin because its developments will be big for that year.
Polygon (MATIC) Depicts Further Downtrend, This Could Be The Next Support Level
The Polygon (MATIC) price has been on a downward spiral for the last couple of weeks. Over the last 24 hours, MATIC lost 4% of its value. The altcoin has also lost about 6% in the last week. Earlier in November, MATIC touched the $1.20 price mark and plunged significantly.
Hedera: Is 2023 The Comeback Year For HBAR NFTs?
The year 2022 has not been kind to the NFT market and the crypto industry as a whole. However, Hedera’s partnership with LG Art Lab might somehow bring a new wave of enthusiasm for digital art. NFT Interest On The Rise Again?. A recent interview done by Crypto Digest...
LBank CEO Allen Wei Takes to Twitter to Address Cloud Service Provider Fud
A temporary outage of LBank’s trade platform in December sparked discussion among users about how exchanges should approach cloud hosting. LBank CEO Allen Wei addressed the issue during a Twitter Space AMA on December 26th. Why this matters: Veteran crypto exchanges like LBank are trying to uphold a long-standing...
BNB Deposits Enabled: You Can Now Play Keno and 10 Other Games at CryptoGames Using Binance Coin!
CryptoGames is a pioneering online gambling platform that allows users to play a variety of games using various cryptocurrencies. It is owned and operated by MuchGamin B.V., a private limited liability company based in Curacao. The platform has gained a huge following in the gambling community due to its high-quality games and commitment to meeting the expectations of its clients.
