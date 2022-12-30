Read full article on original website
Related
Myanmar civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced to a further 7 years in prison, bringing total to 33 years
The 77-year-old Nobel laureate will likely spend the rest of her life in prison after a military court found her guilty of corruption charges.
Aung San Suu Kyi jailed for another seven years as Myanmar court finds her guilty of corruption
Aung San Suu Kyi has been jailed for seven more years after a Myanmar court found her guilty of corruption. In a court session held behind closed doors, the 77-year-old was found guilty of several offences relating to her lease and use of a helicopter while she was Myanmar’s de facto leader. She has also been convicted for illegally importing and possessing walkie-talkies, violating coronavirus restrictions, breaching the country’s official secrets act, sedition and election fraud. A Nobel Peace Prize winner for her decades-long campaign for democracy, she has spent a significant part of her political life in detention. Suu...
Myanmar’s junta blamed for deaths of more than 160 children in 2022
Myanmar’s military junta killed 165 children in 2022, according to the country’s exiled opposition National Unity Government (NUG). According to their data, 78% more children died at the hands of the occupying military in 2022 compared with 2021. “The NUG figure appears credible,” says Thomas Kean, a senior...
India, China and Russia abstain from UN resolution on Myanmar to release political prisoners
India, China and Russia abstained from voting on a draft resolution that demanded an end to violence in Myanmar at the United Nations Security Council.The resolution on Wednesday was adopted by the 15-member council with 12 members voting in favour.The council is under India’s presidency this month.The resolution “urges” the junta to “immediately release all arbitrarily detained prisoners”, including Aung San Suu Kyi and ex-president Win Myint, reported AFP.It also calls for “an immediate end to all forms of violence” and asks for “all parties to respect human rights, fundamental freedoms and the rule of law”.“Under the current circumstances,...
France 24
Myanmar junta court convicts Aung San Suu Kyi of corruption, hands down 7-year sentence
A Myanmar junta court sentenced ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi to seven years in prison for corruption on Friday, a legal source told AFP, ending the 18-month trial of the Nobel laureate. Suu Kyi was jailed on five counts of corruption related to the hiring, purchase and maintaining...
One of the FBI's Most Wanted Fugitives Was Found Living as a Yoga Teacher in Mexico
One of the FBI’s most wanted fugitives was recently arrested in Mexico, where he reportedly lived under an assumed identity and taught yoga classes. Jorge Rueda Landeros had been on the lam for over a decade after allegedly murdering university professor Sue Marcum in her Maryland home on Oct. 25, 2010.
Scores of executions feared in Iran as 23-year-old hanged in public killing
Fears are growing that Iran is preparing to execute scores more protesters after authorities hanged a 23-year-old man from a crane, in a public killing carried out less than a month after he was arrested and following a secretive trial. Majidreza Rahnavard was sentenced to death by a court in...
americanmilitarynews.com
A young woman beaten, shot dead, and was forced to make a confession that she was a “military informant,” according to a video circulating on social media
A video clip on social media showed a young woman who was beaten, forced to confess to being a “military informant,” and later shot dead on a pavement spread. The video clip is only more than 3 minutes long and does not include the exact location of the incident but those shared the video clip wrote that the incident took place in Tamu and was done by Tamu PDF (People Defense Forces) No.4 Battalion.
18 children dead in Uzbekistan after consuming India-made syrup, ministry says
At least 18 children have died in Uzbekistan after consuming a medicinal syrup manufactured by Indian drugmaker Marion Biotech, according to the Uzbek Health Ministry.
7 so-called vices banned by Iran's morality police
Iran's morality police are at the center of ongoing protests raging throughout the country after the suspicious death of a young woman in their custody in September. In a potential "concession to the protest movement," a senior Iranian official allegedly claimed in early December that the country has "abolished" its morality police force, The New York Times writes, though there are conflicting reports suggesting in fact that "no official of the Islamic Republic of Iran has said that the Guidance Patrol has been shut." Regardless, many are skeptical and said, even if true, the government's move was "too little, too late." The morality...
The Jewish Press
Blinken Warns Jewish State Not to Allow Prayer
Secretary of State Blinken delivered an address at the annual event for the anti-Israel group, J Street. Secretary of State Blinken took an opening shot at the incoming conservative Israeli government, warning that “We expect the new Israeli Government to continue to work with us to advance our shared values, just as we have previous governments. We’ll continue to express our support for core democratic principles, including respect for the rights of the LGBT community”.
Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities
Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
Angelina Jolie Announces She’ll No Longer Be Special Envoy For The UN Refugee Agency After 21 Years
Angelina Jolie stepped down as a special envoy for the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) on Friday, December 16. The actress, 47, released a joint statement with the organization, sharing that 21 years after beginning her work there, she would change her focus, but she pledged to keep on doing all she could to help refugees.
Taliban carry out first public execution since taking over Afghanistan
The Taliban put to death a man accused of murder in western Afghanistan, its spokesperson said on Wednesday, in the first officially confirmed public execution since the group took over the country last year. The execution in western Farah province was of a man accused of fatally stabbing another man...
Iranian student faces death penalty after giving away 'chocolates and hugs' during protests - as he is found guilty of 'waging war against God'
An Iranian man who handed out hugs and free chocolate to anti-regime protesters is facing the death penalty after being found guilty of 'waging war against God'. Mohammed Nasiri, 21, was arrested in the city of Qazvin, to the west of Tehran, last month while giving support and snacks to demonstrators along with three others.
The Jewish Press
Report: Israel Saved 82nd Airborne Commander from Taliban Car Bomb on Last Day in Kabul
82nd Airborne Commander Major General Chris Donahue, renowned as the last US soldier to leave Afghanistan during the military withdrawal of August 2021, almost didn’t make it out and was saved from a car bomb explosion by his friends, thousands of miles away in Tel Aviv, News12 reported last week.
In Ukraine, I saw the greatest threat to the Russian world isn’t the west – it’s Putin
The time has come to ask whether, objectively speaking, Vladimir Putin is an agent of American imperialism. For no American has ever done half as much damage to what Putin calls the “Russian world” as the Russian leader himself has. This thought came to me recently when I...
BBC
Murderer publicly executed by his victim's father, Taliban say
A man convicted of murder was shot by his victim's father in the Taliban's first public execution since their return to power in Afghanistan. A Taliban spokesperson said the man was killed at a crowded sports stadium in south-western Farah province. The father of the victim shot the man three...
Taliban wants 'to remove all the women and girls from society', warns Afghan educator
Afghan educator Yalda Kohi tells Sara Sidner how she is feeling as the Taliban suspends university education for female students.
Russia's infamous Wagner Group is throwing prisoners who 'have nothing to lose' on the frontlines, Ukrainian advisor says
British intel said the notorious paramilitary organization is sending "expendable" troops ahead of its officers, often without support from tanks.
Comments / 2