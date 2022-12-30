Read full article on original website
Here Are Some of the Biggest Video Game Releases to Look Forward to in 2023
When it comes to video games, it may prove difficult to follow up a year like 2022. The past 12 months have seen the releases of several immensely popular titles like God of War: Ragnarök, Elden Ring, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and Bayonetta 3, just to name a few.
game-news24.com
Tomb Raider: 95 million copies sold for franchise
The overall number is still growing, the Tomb Raidera franchise has reached i 95 million copies sold around the world and fully comprehendes its long history, a recent report reported. The publisher, who will take the new chapter of Tomb Raider in development at Crystal Dynamics, is taking the plunge,...
The 8 most disappointing games of 2022
The Tom’s Guide staff rounded up the most disappointing games of 2022, from tiresome sequels to terrible original ideas.
Top 10 most anticipated video games coming in 2023
"The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom," "Atomic Heart," "Hogwarts Legacy," "Street Fighter 6" and "Spider-Man 2" are some of the most anticipated video games coming in the new year.
game-news24.com
PS4, PS5: PSVR 2, Slim, games service, the five major projects for PlayStation in 2023!
That’s it, the end of 2022: the gift comes under the tree, and its coldest. It’s a tradition that is always right for us to look up the future. In this article, we discussed the plans for the PlayStation industry in the coming months. Come on, stop!. 1)...
ComicBook
New Leak Has Legend of Zelda Fans Excited
If you're a fan of The Legend of Zelda, looking forward to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and in the market for a new Nintendo Switch or just the Nintendo Switch OLED, you may want to hold off on a purchase because there's apparently a special Nintendo Switch OLED themed after the highly-anticipated sequel in the works. The model hasn't been officially announced, but it has leaked, and the leak is impossible to ignore.
Biggest Game Releases in 2023
2023 is shaping up to be a huge year in gaming, with numerous massive releases set to grace PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo and PC.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball: How Did the Anime's CG Design Come to Be?
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero made the leap from traditional 2-D animation, which the Shonen franchise has used in the entirety of its history, to CG animation, leaving many nervous about the decision. Luckily, the movie was able to excel expectations and has become the most successful film in the series to date. Recently, a producer on the film went into detail when it came to how the decision was made when it came to this risky venture for the return of the Red Ribbon Army.
ComicBook
2021 Nintendo Switch Exclusive RPG Potentially Heading to New Platforms
A popular role-playing game that released exclusively on Nintendo Switch in 2021 might finally be heading to new platforms. Much like PlayStation and Xbox, Nintendo often snags exclusive titles for its Switch console that aren't of the first-party variety. As such, these games always stand a chance of coming to different platforms on a long enough timeline. And while it remains to be seen if this game in question will be unshackled from Nintendo Switch, one notable insider has suggested that it could head elsewhere soon enough.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Finally Connects Its Anime and Manga Timelines
Dragon Ball Super has finally connected its anime and manga timelines. For years now, Dragon Ball Super has been very murky about how the events of its anime series, manga, and two feature-films (Dragon Ball Super: Broly, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero) all fit into canon. Well, now that the Dragon Ball Super manga has finally ended its hiatus and started a new story arc, it's been made clear that all the recent events of the Dragon Ball manga and movies are all part of the same universe!
ComicBook
Limited Run Games Hosting Blowout Sale on Games for PS4, PS5, and More
2022 has officially come to an end, which means that it's almost time for the annual blowout sale from Limited Run Games. Set to take place on January 2nd, the sale will last for 24 hours, giving fans a second chance at snagging leftover copies of games produced by the company. As with previous years, quantities will be extremely limited, so those interested will want to be ready to go when the sale begins at 12 p.m. ET. Standard games will be featured in the sale, as well leftover collector's editions, including the following:
game-news24.com
The Crisis Core FFVII is Zack’s most pleasant protagonist
Zack from the Crisis Core FFVII Reunion is a hero because of many reasons. Of course, there are obvious ones. This is a man who managed to create a new name in Shinra and Midgar for his role. He is revered because he does the right thing many times – to stand alongside his friends and maintain a sense of honor. He is equally admirable for smaller things, like his willingness to indulge children and his optimistic attitude. Regardless, one big part of what makes him seem to be capable of doing something and maintain such goodwill is, yes, Zack is very kind! Zack is not only the most enjoyable heroes of all FFVII and Final Fantasy, but also RPGs in general. It’s this fact that makes Crisis Core very enjoyable to play.
itechpost.com
5 Indie Game Releasing in 2023 That You Should Look Forward To
Indie games are taking the gaming industry and community by storm, and 2023 is no different with a vibrant lineup of releases scheduled for next year. With 2023 fast approaching, gamers interested in playing something different for themselves next year should make it a point to check these games out.
notebookcheck.net
Nintendo Switch OLED Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition retail packaging and real-world images leak online
With a Nintendo Switch 2 not due anytime soon and the Switch Pro cancelled, gamers have little to anticipate in the way of new Nintendo hardware. That could change in mid-2023 when the highly-anticipated Breath of the Wild sequel, Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, is set to launch. Nintendo plans to celebrate the iconic launch with a new console.
A Nintendo console that AV fans will love is coming soon, mark my words
3D audio, 4K, and so much more is possible and, I believe, closer than you might think.
Why Glover Died With The Nintendo 64
In some ways, "Glover" feels like a fever dream of the Hamburger Helper mascot coming to life. However, "Glover" isn't an imagined nightmare; it's a lackluster puzzle platforming game starring a sentient glove running around a brightly colored world on a playful bouncy ball. The game was released on Nintendo 64, PC, and PlayStation, but never moved to newer generations of consoles. In fact, "Glover" never went much of anywhere, and seems to have quietly died with the N64.
Is Wild Hearts Coming To Nintendo Switch?
"Wild Hearts" is currently looking to challenge "Monster Hunter" for dominance of the sub-genre of action RPGs that the latter pioneered. Coming in February of 2023, the game promises a new kind of monster hunting experience, emphasizing the use of inventing and building structures in its reveal trailer. Fans of...
ComicBook
Yu Yu Hakusho - New Nendoroids Will Arrive Next Year
Yu Yu Hakusho has been missing in action, for the most part, since its anime and manga ended decades ago, with the Spirit Detectives making returns via merchandise and from artwork created by Yoshihiro Togashi. While there hasn't been news on the Shonen series making a return with a new anime and/or a continuation of its manga, new Nendoroids are set to arrive next year that will feature two of the biggest spirit detectives who don't happen to have the name Yusuke Urameshi.
Top 10 New and Upcoming Games of January 2023
Imagine playing Vampire Survivors but as a dungeon-delving adventure from an isometric perspective. That’s what Lone Ruin looks like at a glance. Lone Ruin is a spell-based roguelike twin-stick shooter with a high degree of replayability. The player takes control of an explorer searching for a mysterious ancient power. Venturing into a ruined magical city built on top of a source of magic, players will have to master the different spells in their arsenal to take down their foes and claim the ancient power for themselves. How deep can you dive?
otakuusamagazine.com
Thoughts for the New Year from an Anime Fan
As I’m writing this, I’m just under three hours away from the new year of 2023. The last few years have felt surprisingly long… probably for reasons we can all relate to. For many of us, this year marked the first time we got to travel, visit friends, or just live anything approaching a normal life. But everything still feels a bit out of whack.
