Zack from the Crisis Core FFVII Reunion is a hero because of many reasons. Of course, there are obvious ones. This is a man who managed to create a new name in Shinra and Midgar for his role. He is revered because he does the right thing many times – to stand alongside his friends and maintain a sense of honor. He is equally admirable for smaller things, like his willingness to indulge children and his optimistic attitude. Regardless, one big part of what makes him seem to be capable of doing something and maintain such goodwill is, yes, Zack is very kind! Zack is not only the most enjoyable heroes of all FFVII and Final Fantasy, but also RPGs in general. It’s this fact that makes Crisis Core very enjoyable to play.

2 DAYS AGO