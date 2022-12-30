ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scoop: Morocco's new demand for Israel

Morocco in recent months has started to link the opening of an embassy in Tel Aviv to formal recognition by the Israeli government of its sovereignty in Western Sahara, four current and former Israeli officials directly involved in the issue told Axios. The big picture: Then-President Trump’s recognition of Western...
