Postgame Podcast: Alabama 45, Kansas State 20, Sugar Bowl
Welcome to the GoPowercat.com Powercat Postgame Review Podcast featuring GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald and GPC's Cole Carmody. The boys wrap up Kansas State's 45-20 loss to Alabama in the Sugar Bowl at Caesers Superdome on Saturday in New Orleans. The Postgame Podcast is sponsored by CattyShackGolf.com. Sign up for GoPowercat...
Postgame Walk & Talk: Sometimes the worst of days turn out to be helpful
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on Kansas State's game following the postgame press conference:. GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his postgame Walk & Talk following Kansas State's 45-20 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Sugar Bowl. The loss ends K-State season with a 10-4 record after winning the Big 12 Championship.
Reactions after Kansas State's loss to Alabama in the Sugar Bowl
NEW ORLEANS – Culture above clout gets the upper hand every once in a while. Not so much Saturday at Caesars Superdome along the Gulf Coast of New Orleans and the Allstate Sugar Bowl. The 89th annual affair stopped short of an annihilation but fifth-ranked Alabama outclassed the Kansas...
Daily Delivery: Don't be surprised if many Kansas State players return for 2023
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. The theme of K-State's focus on playing Alabama in the Sugar Bowl on Saturday showed up at the second day of press conferences in New Orleans. These Wildcats are bonded and eager to play more football together, starting with the Sugar Bowl and quite possibly into next season if the talk of significant players returning from 2023 turns into reality.
What Kansas State players said after their loss to Alabama in the Sugar Bowl
This is what Kansas State players said after their 45-20 loss against Alabama in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Saturday, December 31, 2022. "Yeah, he means a lot to me and I think that It's tough to find a head coach that loves their players as much as he does. And you see that trust and the best part about him is that when we win it's on us, if we lose, it's on him. He's that kind of guy where he's never gonna take the glory, he takes all the blame and you want to play for a guy like that. And I couldn't be more grateful that he brought me here and made me work."
Six takeaways from KSU’s thrilling OT win over WVU
Kansas State began Big 12 play on New Year’s Eve with the first league win in the Jerome Tang era, erasing an 11-point halftime deficit to defeat No. 24 West Virginia, 82-76, in overtime. Here are a half-dozen takeaways from Jerome Tang’s 12th win of the season. 1....
Grades: Kansas State
BamaOnLine.com hands out position grades for fifth-ranked Alabama following its 45-20 win over No. 9 Kansas State in the 89th Sugar Bowl. If this was it for Bryce Young, he went out with a bang. The junior picked up the Most Outstanding Player award after needing just 21 attempts to amass 321 passing yards and five touchdowns. Not bad considering he started the game 1 of 4 for six yards. Of Young's 15 completions, eight covered 19 yards or more. Five of those went to different receivers. This is an A.
What Chris Klieman, Deuce Vaughn & Eli Huggins said after Kansas State's loss to Alabama in the Sugar Bowl
This is what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman, running back Deuce Vaughn and defensive lineman Eli Huggins said after the Wildcats' 45-20 loss against Alabama in the 2022 Allstate Sugar Bowl on Saturday, December 31, 2022. Opening statement…. “Yeah, let's start where it needs to start. Thank you, K-State...
The Edge: Kansas State vs. Alabama
Editor's Note: The Edge is a quick pregame analysis of the matchups in Kansas State's upcoming football game. Kansas State is looking for its first program win over Alabama on Saturday as the Wildcats take on the Crimson Tide in the Sugar Bowl. Here's a look at some of the...
NOW THAT'S RURAL: Dean Dalinghaus and Emilee Ebert
It’s game day. The high school athlete has her jersey on and prepares to go into action. All eyes are on her as she makes her move. But right now this athlete isn’t using a ball, she’s using a book. On game days at Frankfort High School,...
Topeka family surprised with at-home birth to ring in 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the Capital City welcomed 2023, one family welcomed a new baby with a surprise at-home birth. Billy Stensland, a Topeka resident and father to a new baby girl, tells 13 NEWS that he helped his partner Shelley Gottstin deliver their new baby girl at 12:04 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023.
WATCH LIVE: From Aggieville, Manhattan's Little Apple Drop
Watch live from 12th and Moro in Aggieville as the Apple drops to signal the start of the new year. Live stream will start at 11:30pm, click here.
Life of the party: Aggieville ready for New Years Eve
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Manhattan is the place to be this weekend. Aggieville already has its namesake little apple up and ready to drop this New Year’s Eve, but that is just one of the many reasons locals and out-of-towners will be flocking to Aggieville this Saturday. On Saturday, Aggieville will be packed with people ready […]
Manhattan teenager set to join Air Force months after life-threatening accident
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Last year, Manhattan teenager Wyatt Henton was all set to enlist in the Air Force right after finishing his senior year of high school. Until he suffered a traumatic brain injury in a car accident two days after he graduated. “I was a passenger in my...
Rainy day on Monday? It could be worse
The first day of 2022 brought several inches of snow to Emporia. The first few days of 2023 could bring thunderstorms. “There remains lots of uncertainty in the forecast,” an advisory from the National Weather Service in Wichita admitted Friday morning.
Grand opening date tentatively set for Emporia Marshalls store
It appears Marshalls will open its Emporia store at 24th and Industrial in less than a month. The company website is now targeting 8-10 am Jan. 26 for grand opening activities. Marshalls had targeted late November — just before Thanksgiving — for its local grand opening, but final construction processes...
Restaurant demolition largely complete at site of possible hotel in northwest Emporia
There is still some work to do, including cleanup, but demolition of a longstanding restaurant site in northwest Emporia is largely done. Crews have been working for several weeks to bring the former Cracker Barrel and Montana Mike’s restaurant building at 3010 Eaglecrest Drive to ground. The structure currently has a few steel beams still standing, but the rest of the building has been demolished.
Visit the Wizard of Oz Museum in Kansas
The Wizard of Oz Museum in Wamego KansasPhoto byPhoto: Wizard of Oz Museum. The Wizard of Oz Museum in Wamego, Kansas, is one of the best day trips in Kansas. This museum has a vast collection of Oz memorabilia in a town of fewer than 5,000 people. It is located just a few minutes from Interstate 70. So, whether you are traveling from the northeast part of Kansas or live in the area, this is a great stop.
UPDATE: Emporia woman hospitalized following rollover crash west of Emporia Sunday
An Emporia woman was hurt following a rollover crash west of Emporia. The accident was reported shortly before 11:50 am at the intersection of Roads 190 and D, just over 7 miles west of Emporia. According to Lyon County Deputy Jody Meyers, a passerby found 37-year-old Amanda Alvarado lying in the south ditch of the intersection and called 911.
City of Manhattan asks for homeowner feedback on water lines
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – We’ve all heard scary headlines about tap water safety, like those dealing with the Flint Water Crisis. Now, the City of Manhattan hopes you can help it prevent lead contamination in the local drinking water. The Environmental Protection Agency sets limits on contaminants in drinking water and is cracking down on communities […]
