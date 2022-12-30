ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant hospitalized after car crash

By BISWAJEET BANERJEE
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q0s5j_0jyMSG5A00
1 of 4

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant was hospitalized on Friday with non-life-threatening injuries sustained in a car crash in northern India.

Pant, 25, was driving the car that overturned and caught fire after hitting a road divider near Roorkee, his hometown in Uttarakhand state, Ravi Bijaria, a state government spokesman said.

He was alone in the car at the time of the accident, Bijaria said.

``Rishabh has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back. Rishabh’s condition remains stable,” said a statement by Jay Shah, secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

Pant is undergoing MRI scans to ascertain the extent of his injuries and to plan his further treatment, Shah said.

State police officer Ashok Kumar said Pant lost control of the car and that Pant was pulled out of the vehicle by local villagers.

Pant’s hometown is nearly 190 kilometers (120 miles) north of New Delhi.

Pant has scored 2,271 runs in 33 tests. He has also represented the country in 30 one-day internationals and 66 Twenty20 matches.

Pant was part of the Indian team that defeated Bangladesh in a test series earlier this month.

He made his T-20 debut as a wicketkeeper-batsman in 2017 and played his first test and one-day international for India in 2018.

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Teen impaled by javelin in freak accident at school

It looks like he got the point. A teen in India miraculously survived after a javelin was thrown through his neck during a freak track and field accident, as seen in a video of his impromptu piercing. The freak accident occurred on Dec. 17 while Sadanand Meher, 14, was playing sports at the Agalpur High School in Odisha, India, Jam Press reported. Disaster struck after a student threw the sporting spear that ended up piercing the boy’s neck, going in one end and out the other. Accompanying footage shows the boy being escorted out of the back of an ambulance by...
The Independent

Shocking moment cement truck speeds down mountain road after brakes fail

Shocking footage captures a massive cement truck speeding down a mountain road after its brakes failed.The driver noticed the pedal wasn’t working as he manoeuvred the vehicle down the steep Mumbai-Pune Expressway in Khandala, western India.Local sources said he attempted to halt it - and eventually did - using the handbrake.But that was not before the truck, laden with cement, crashed into roadside barriers after a terrifying trip.Reports claim police detained the driver after the incident, and that the truck did not slip onto the road below.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Just Stop Oil activists stand in front of moving lorry in latest protestMassive fire breaks out at Moscow mall, second such blaze in four daysPolice officer treated for hypothermia after punching ice in Solihull rescue effort
The Independent

Family tribute to ‘beloved princess’ killed in Christmas Day crash as four men arrested

The family of a 22-year-old killed in a collision on Christmas Day have paid tribute to their “princess”, as police arrested four men in connection with her death. Maria Carolina Do Nascimento Migel, named on Friday by the Metropolitan Police, died after the car she was travelling in crashed into a vehicle in Edgware, north London. Two 29-year-old men and a 21-year-old man were arrested on Christmas Day, on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision. A 32-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of causing death by dangerous...
The Independent

Tiger suffers agonising death after being left suspended in the air by wire trap

A tiger’s carcass was found hanging from a wire at the Panna Tiger Reserve, located in India’s central Madhya Pradesh state.Authorities found the carcass on Wednesday and told local media that the tiger was likely caught in a wire trap laid by poachers in the area.An image and video of the tiger suspended from a wire generally used in motor bikes was widely shared online and prompted anguish from wildlife lovers, shocked to learn of the tiger’s excruciating death.“We are probing the circumstances under which the tiger was killed,” Sanjeev Jha, a senior forest conservator at Panna tiger reserve, was...
The Independent

‘Shut up, I am not your servant!’: Flight attendant blasts passenger in explosive row

A flight attendant was caught on camera telling a passenge to “shut up” after he allegedly made one of her colleagues cry.The member of cabin crew for Indian airline IndiGo was seen having an explosive argument with a traveller on flight on6E 12 from Istanbul to Delhi on 16 December.A fellow passenger filmed the incident, which quickly went viral after they shared it online.The cabin crew member can be heard saying: “Shut up, I am not your servant!” She also tells the man to “stop pointing your finger at me and yelling at me, my crew is crying because...
New York Post

Food blogger stabbed to death by rival influencer while livestreaming from Nepal

A popular Chinese street food blogger known was stabbed to death while livestreaming from Nepal in a bizarre attack allegedly carried out by a rival influencer. Chinese national Feng Zhengyung, 37, was arrested Dec. 4 on suspicion of killing Gan Soujiong, 29, and injuring 32-year-old Li Chuzan. The violent knife attack took place Sunday afternoon at the crowded Indra Chowk market in the capital, Kathmandu, Asia Wire reported. Shocking video shows Gan, who is known online as “Fatty Goes To Africa,” broadcasting himself live walking and laughing with a pair of friends when the scene is suddenly interrupted by a series of...
BBC

Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand

A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
BBC

Madhya Pradesh: India boy, 8, dies after being trapped in well

An eight-year-old boy who was trapped in a well in India for more than three days has died. Tanmay Sahu fell into the borewell in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh while playing with friends on Tuesday evening. A rescue operation was launched to free him, with officials saying...
The Independent

Seven arrested in India for lynching soldier protesting against daughter’s leaked video

At least seven people were arrested for allegedly beating a soldier to death in India’s western state of Gujarat after he protested against the leak of an obscene video of his daughter.Border Security Force (BSF) personnel Meljibhai Vaghela was lynched on 24 December when he went to confront a 15-year-old boy who allegedly posted the video of his minor daughter online.The 45-year-old soldier, along with his wife and their sons went to the house of the suspect, identified as Sunil Jadav, who allegedly uploaded videos, said the first information report, which is the first step towards the start of...
The Independent

Woman arrested after elevator CCTV footage shows her assaulting domestic worker

A woman in India’s Uttar Pradesh state has been arrested on charges of assaulting and holding her domestic help hostage after a video surfaced on social media showing her dragging the worker out of an elevator.On Wednesday, a police case was filed after CCTV footage showed the 20-year-old worker being forcibly dragged inside an elevator at a high-rise building in Noida.“Shefali Koul, who lives in the Cleo County society in Sector 121, was held on Wednesday evening from her residence,” a police spokesperson was quoted as saying to news agency Press Trust of India.Ms Koul, who is a lawyer,...
msn.com

Smog in New Delhi: A city disappears in the fog

Explore funny T-Shirt ideas on Amazon. While this week our gaze was turned with horror to the West, we should not forget to take a look at the East again – even if it is clouded as never before. In New Delhi, the smog is so alarming that it has far exceeded all maximum values.
BBC

Family pays tribute to man killed in A5 Lichfield crash

The family of a man who died in a car crash said he "brightened up the lives of so many people". Richard Allen's Ford Fiesta collided with a Volkswagen on 23 December on the A5 Wall bypass, Lichfield, at about 22:20 GMT. A 35-year-old man from the Bloxwich area has...
Sourcing Journal

Nine Child Laborers Rescued from Indian Garment Factory

Nine illegally employed child laborers were rescued from a garment factory in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh following a tip-off to the police, authorities said Wednesday. Some of the children had been working at the unnamed facility for the past six months and others a year in the city of Noida, an official for the Gautam Buddh Nagar police’s Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) told the Press Trust of India. The six girls and three boys, who hailed from different parts of Uttar Pradesh and the eastern state of Bihar, were examined by a doctor, then admitted to a shelter home...
The Independent

Fist fight breaks out between angry passengers on Thai Smile Airways flight

Two Indian passengers in a Kolkata-bound flight from Bangkok came to blows after an argument over seatbelts escalated and the video of the incident, taken by a passenger on the plane, has since gone viral.The verbal altercation between the two passengers on a Thai Smile Airways that was taking off from Bangkok, Thailand, got out of hand and resulted in an embarrassing fist fight inside the airplane.In a statement, Thai Smile Airways said that one passenger was refusing to tie the seatbelt despite repeated pleas from the crew. The assault took place on 26 December before the Kolkata-bound flight...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
608K+
Post
649M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy