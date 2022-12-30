Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant hospitalized after car crash

1 of 4

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant was hospitalized on Friday with non-life-threatening injuries sustained in a car crash in northern India.

Pant, 25, was driving the car that overturned and caught fire after hitting a road divider near Roorkee, his hometown in Uttarakhand state, Ravi Bijaria, a state government spokesman said.

He was alone in the car at the time of the accident, Bijaria said.

``Rishabh has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back. Rishabh’s condition remains stable,” said a statement by Jay Shah, secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

Pant is undergoing MRI scans to ascertain the extent of his injuries and to plan his further treatment, Shah said.

State police officer Ashok Kumar said Pant lost control of the car and that Pant was pulled out of the vehicle by local villagers.

Pant’s hometown is nearly 190 kilometers (120 miles) north of New Delhi.

Pant has scored 2,271 runs in 33 tests. He has also represented the country in 30 one-day internationals and 66 Twenty20 matches.

Pant was part of the Indian team that defeated Bangladesh in a test series earlier this month.

He made his T-20 debut as a wicketkeeper-batsman in 2017 and played his first test and one-day international for India in 2018.

