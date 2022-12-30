Read full article on original website
How To Ring In 2023 In San Angelo
There is a range of celebrations to ring in the New Year here in San Angelo. While this is certainly not a complete listing, here are the high points according to "Discover San Angelo". Remember whatever you do, don't drink and drive. The Angry Cactus 1 W Concho Avenue: It's...
New Year’s parties that are happening in San Angelo
Pop some champagne and ring in 2023 at some New Year's parties that are taking place in San Angelo.
New judges, incumbents sworn in at Tom Green County Courthouse
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Family members, friends and supporters shuffled down the hallway of the Tom Green County Courthouse in San Angelo as men and women in long black robes entered the historic Woodward Chambers. On Jan. 1, judges and incumbents were officially sworn into their new positions as...
colemantoday.com
Massive Bass Biting at O.H. Ivie Reservoir
Dalton Smith came all the way from Kentucky to fish at the O.H. Ivie Reservoir. On Friday, December 30, 2022 he caught not one, but two, monster big mouth bass. One tipped the scales at 14.69 pounds (left) while the other was 14.26 pounds (right). Photos posted to Inland Fisheries San Angelo District - Texas Parks and Wildlife Facebook page.
DNA help sheriff catch catalytic converter thieve
The lab was able to link Roberts to the stolen catalytic converters during the investigation with DNA.
San Angelo LIVE!
Trans Man Arrested Following Destructive Tirade at San Angelo Hair Salon
SAN ANGELO, TX – The hairstylist that trashed an Arock salon chair spot was arrested on Wednesday night. As previously reported, on Oct. 15, 2022, a police report was submitted to the San Angelo Police Department alleging that Charles Hardy, 24, of San Angelo, had caused hundreds of dollars worth of damage at his former employer's hair salon.
What will be open on New Year’s Day?
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Most city offices will be closed on January 2, 2023, in observance of the New Year, and here is a list of businesses that will remain open. City Officer Closures on January 2, 2022 Trash Service on New Year There will be no interruption of trash service during the holiday, however, […]
Tom Green County jail logs: December 30, 2022
Over the past 24 hours, 21 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Central Texas resident $3 million richer after scratch lottery ticket win
Everyone loves winning money no matter how big or small the prize may be, but as you know bigger is better. You know what they say, everything is bigger in Texas.
San Angelo LIVE!
Arrests for Possession of Hard Drugs & Evading Arrest Top Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – Tom Green County Detention Center Corrections Officers (COs) booked 25 individuals into the Jail over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including Drug Possession and Resisting Arrest charges. 33-year-old Shawna Campbell was arrested by San Angelo Police and booked into the jail at...
San Angelo LIVE!
Charges Dropped Against Evan Berryhill
SAN ANGELO, TX — The County Attorney dropped all charges against local businesswoman Evan Berryhill according to court documents. In August of this year, Assistant County Attorney Leland Lacy charged her with a hate crime stemming from an altercation with two gay activists on a dark night in front of her own apartment.
TGCSO: DNA used to identify catalytic converter thief
TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas — Forensic science worked to catch a suspected catalytic converter thief, according to the Tom Green Sheriff's Office. A release from the TGCSO said on Aug. 16, 2022, deputies responded to the 6400 block of Hwy 87N Side View Road for a report of felony theft, where three catalytic converters were stolen.
Former officer indicted for possession of controlled substance
SAPD shared in a statement that James resigned from the department in Feb. 2021 during an internal affairs investigation.
How To Find Relief From the Cold In The Concho Valley
Plunging arctic temperatures are dangerous for people and pets. With temperatures going down to the single digits in the current cold snap, San Angelo is opening up a warming shelter. The warming shelter opens today (12.22.2022) at 4 pm and will be open until noon on Christmas Day. The shelter...
Five indicted following stabbing that killed US Marine
Five people have been indicted in relation to a stabbing at a local bar, which resulted in the death of a U.S. Marine stationed at Goodfellow Air Force Base.
SAPD sergeant arrested for DWI after single-car wreck
The San Angelo Police Department says that Cory Moore for driving while intoxicated was arrested after officers were dispatched to a single-vehicle accident.
San Angelo LIVE!
Sheriff Solves Catalytic Converter Theft Case
SAN ANGELO, TX — The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office said they have solved a case of stolen catalytic converters and have the suspect in custody. In November, the National Insurance Crime Bureau reported a staggering 1,215% increase in the theft of catalytic converters since 2019. While a catalytic converter neutralizes harmful pollutants and emissions, it requires a variety of expensive precious metals like platinum, rhodium, and palladium to filter your vehicle’s exhaust. The US government forced manufacturers of cars manufactured since 1975 to install the converters. Back in 1975, the metals used in converters were not as valuable as those metals are today.
WOW! $3-million-winning scratch off ticket sold in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A $3-million-winning scratch off ticket that was sold in Abilene was claimed last week. Texas Lottery announced Wednesday a Winters, Texas, resident claimed the $3 million prize from the $750 Million Winner’s Circle scratch ticket game. The winning ticket was purchased at a 7-Eleven on the 4000 block of N Clack […]
San Angelo LIVE!
Four Former Angelo State University Student Athletes Indicted for Brutal Attack & Robbery
SAN ANGELO – Four defendants have been indicted by a Tom Green County grand jury for a robbery after attacking another man and stealing his backpack on the Angelo State University campus back in August. D’Koreion Hammond, Roy Morris, Brenton Jacob Frizell, and Kameren Kirkwood who were, at the...
