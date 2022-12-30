ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

103.1 Kickin Country

How To Ring In 2023 In San Angelo

There is a range of celebrations to ring in the New Year here in San Angelo. While this is certainly not a complete listing, here are the high points according to "Discover San Angelo". Remember whatever you do, don't drink and drive. The Angry Cactus 1 W Concho Avenue: It's...
SAN ANGELO, TX
colemantoday.com

Massive Bass Biting at O.H. Ivie Reservoir

Dalton Smith came all the way from Kentucky to fish at the O.H. Ivie Reservoir. On Friday, December 30, 2022 he caught not one, but two, monster big mouth bass. One tipped the scales at 14.69 pounds (left) while the other was 14.26 pounds (right). Photos posted to Inland Fisheries San Angelo District - Texas Parks and Wildlife Facebook page.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Trans Man Arrested Following Destructive Tirade at San Angelo Hair Salon

SAN ANGELO, TX – The hairstylist that trashed an Arock salon chair spot was arrested on Wednesday night. As previously reported, on Oct. 15, 2022, a police report was submitted to the San Angelo Police Department alleging that Charles Hardy, 24, of San Angelo, had caused hundreds of dollars worth of damage at his former employer's hair salon.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

What will be open on New Year’s Day?

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Most city offices will be closed on January 2, 2023, in observance of the New Year, and here is a list of businesses that will remain open. City Officer Closures on January 2, 2022 Trash Service on New Year There will be no interruption of trash service during the holiday, however, […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Charges Dropped Against Evan Berryhill

SAN ANGELO, TX — The County Attorney dropped all charges against local businesswoman Evan Berryhill according to court documents. In August of this year, Assistant County Attorney Leland Lacy charged her with a hate crime stemming from an altercation with two gay activists on a dark night in front of her own apartment.
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

TGCSO: DNA used to identify catalytic converter thief

TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas — Forensic science worked to catch a suspected catalytic converter thief, according to the Tom Green Sheriff's Office. A release from the TGCSO said on Aug. 16, 2022, deputies responded to the 6400 block of Hwy 87N Side View Road for a report of felony theft, where three catalytic converters were stolen.
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
96.5 The Rock

How To Find Relief From the Cold In The Concho Valley

Plunging arctic temperatures are dangerous for people and pets. With temperatures going down to the single digits in the current cold snap, San Angelo is opening up a warming shelter. The warming shelter opens today (12.22.2022) at 4 pm and will be open until noon on Christmas Day. The shelter...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Sheriff Solves Catalytic Converter Theft Case

SAN ANGELO, TX — The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office said they have solved a case of stolen catalytic converters and have the suspect in custody. In November, the National Insurance Crime Bureau reported a staggering 1,215% increase in the theft of catalytic converters since 2019. While a catalytic converter neutralizes harmful pollutants and emissions, it requires a variety of expensive precious metals like platinum, rhodium, and palladium to filter your vehicle’s exhaust. The US government forced manufacturers of cars manufactured since 1975 to install the converters. Back in 1975, the metals used in converters were not as valuable as those metals are today.
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

WOW! $3-million-winning scratch off ticket sold in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A $3-million-winning scratch off ticket that was sold in Abilene was claimed last week. Texas Lottery announced Wednesday a Winters, Texas, resident claimed the $3 million prize from the $750 Million Winner’s Circle scratch ticket game. The winning ticket was purchased at a 7-Eleven on the 4000 block of N Clack […]
ABILENE, TX
96.5 The Rock

96.5 The Rock plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for San Angelo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

