Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lake County Florida Dining - Twisted Biscuit DinerLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
Will Florida be seeing a rise in gun violence for 2023?Evie M.Ocala, FL
Lake County Florida Dining - Lake Eustis Waterfront GrilleLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
Honoring The Fallen- The Dade Massacre 197 Years LaterMark StoneBushnell, FL
Let's Go Boating in Lake County, FloridaLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
Related
WCJB
Marion County firefighter arrested for strangling a woman
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - On New Year’s Eve the Marion County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance. According to the arrest report, the victim said 26-old-year Joseph Rinaudo III was upset she moved his belongings, so he started breaking things in the bedroom. Rinaudo is a firefighter with Marion County Fire Rescue.
ocala-news.com
Ocklawaha man arrested after allegedly attacking two men with stick
A 41-year-old Ocklawaha man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of attacking two men with a stick. On Monday, shortly before 8:15 a.m., an MCSO deputy responded to the 11800 block of SE Highway 464 in Ocklawaha in reference to a battery in progress. Upon arrival, the deputy observed the first victim who was holding Joshua Daniel Perez on the ground, according to the MCSO report.
WCJB
Four men arrested after shots fired in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers and an Alachua County Sheriff’s deputy teamed up to apprehend four men after shots were fired in Gainesville. GPD officials say an ASO deputy was in the area of Carver Gardens in east Gainesville when they heard gun shots being fired. Witnesses...
Lake County deputies search for missing 16-year-old
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is looking for help to find a missing teenager. Lake County police said they are searching for 16-year-old Jonathan Torres. Agents said he left his home Tuesday on Kansas Avenue, near Astatula Elementary School, and hasn’t been seen since....
Clay County firefighter arrested, faces one count of domestic battery, deputies say
Clay County Fire and Rescue personnel are some of the county employees granted exemption, or C163 forms, upon arrest.Photo byClay County Fire and Rescue. A Clay County Fire and Rescue firefighter was arrested Tuesday, Dec. 27, after a physical altercation with his ex-girlfriend, deputies say.
WCJB
Marion County firefighter arrested for domestic battery
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An employee of Marion County Fire Rescue was arrested after being accused of strangling a woman. Sheriff’s deputies say they were called to a home on New Year’s Eve in Marion County on a call of a reported battery at a home. Deputies say Joseph Rinaudo, 26, told them the damage done to the property was caused by him but said he did not hurt the victim.
WCJB
‘I heard sirens’: Witnesses react to possible arson investigation and suspected burglaries at Oaks Mall Plaza
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Fire Rescue and Gainesville Fire Rescue crews were called to the Oaks Mall Plaza on Tuesday at around 2:30 am. They found a fire on the first floor and quickly noticed there was more to the incident. “I heard sirens and engines and they seemed very close,” shared witness Susan Paez.
ABC Action News
Person of interest in custody after suspicious death of couple at Lake County senior living community
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — A person of interest is in custody after an elderly couple was found dead in what police described as a "random, senseless and ruthless" slaying. WFTV reported that Chief Michael Gibson said Darryl and Sharon Getman were found dead Saturday in their home in Waterman Village in Mount Dora.
click orlando
Florida man bites officer after hitting another with car, dancing in traffic, police say
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – An Orlando man fleeing Winter Garden police struck an officer with a car and bit another on the leg Tuesday evening after causing thousands of dollars in property damage at a convenience store, arrest affidavits show. Employees of the Mobil gas station at 12961 W....
villages-news.com
Lady Lake man arrested after allegedly knocking elderly mother to the ground
A Lady Lake man was arrested after allegedly knocking his elderly mother to the ground. Preston Eugene Graf Jr., 60, who lives with his mother at 428 Alma St., had attempted Monday afternoon to block his mother from leaving the home, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She wanted to step outside of the house to speak to a man who was going to help her paint and clean up a shed.
ocala-news.com
Man arrested in Ocala after stealing over $1,000 worth of items from construction site
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 22-year-old man after he was accused of stealing over $1,000 worth of items from a construction site in Ocala. On Sunday, January 1, an MCSO deputy responded to the 2900 block of SW 165th Street Road in Ocala in reference to a residential burglary that was in progress. A male victim had contacted the sheriff’s office to advise that a silver sedan was currently parked in front of his residence, which is under construction.
ocala-news.com
Ocala Police Department to sponsor residents seeking law enforcement career
The Ocala Police Department is looking to sponsor Marion County residents who want to kick off the new year with a career in law enforcement. Those who are interested in becoming an Ocala police officer have until Wednesday, January 11 to submit an application. According to OPD, applicants will first be hired as a law enforcement recruit, which is a non-sworn position within the police department that earns an annual salary of $33,256.
ocala-news.com
Convicted felon, passenger arrested after Ocala police find loaded gun and marijuana in vehicle
The Ocala Police Department arrested a 71-year-old convicted felon and his 39-year-old passenger after a loaded firearm and marijuana were found inside their vehicle during a traffic stop. On Wednesday, December 21, an OPD officer observed a pickup truck that ran the stop sign at the intersection of NE 7th...
alachuachronicle.com
Alachua Police Department looking for suspect in retail theft
ALACHUA, Fla. – Please help the Alachua Police Department identify this subject in reference to a misdemeanor retail theft. If you or someone you know recognizes this subject, please contact Detective T. Stanfield at (386) 588-3327 or submit an anonymous tip. You can watch the full video here. You...
ABC Action News
Police investigate suspicious death of couple at Lake County senior living community
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — Police in Lake County are investigating the death of a man and woman at a senior living community apartment. As reported by WFTV, officers responded to a report of potentially suspicious activity at Waterman Village in Mount Dora on Dec. 31. When officers arrived, they...
WESH
Police: 2 dead, 4 injured in Marion County shooting
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A gathering on New Year's Day in Ocala ended with two people shot and killed and several others injured early this morning. Police are now searching for that shooter. Ocala police say there were at least 100 gathering in a residential neighborhood. Just a few...
palmcoastobserver.com
FCSO arrests man in connection with Dec. 19 gas station armed robbery
The Flagler County Sheriff's Office has arrested a 21-year-old Volusia County man in connection to the Dec. 19 armed robbery of a Palm Coast gas station. Collin Calvert of Volusia County was arrested on Dec. 29 in connection to the armed robbery of the Mobil gas station on the 200 block of Pine Lakes Parkway in Palm Coast, according to a press release from FCSO. He was initially arrested by the Port Orange Police Department on unrelated charges, but through their investigation, FCSO was able to connect Calvert to the incident, the release said.
villages-news.com
Villager arrested after another unwanted return to restaurant
A Villager was arrested after another unwanted return to a restaurant at Lake Sumter Landing. Eric Wayne Singleton, 57, who lives on the Historic Side of The Villages, showed up at about 5 p.m. Monday at RJ Gator’s despite a ban previously placed on him, barring him from the restaurant.
click orlando
2 killed, 4 hurt in shooting among large crowd in Ocala, police say
OCALA, Fla. – The Ocala Police Department on Sunday announced it had begun investigating a shooting early that morning which left two people dead and four others hurt. The shooting occurred around 4:30 a.m. near the 1600 block of Southwest 5th Street, according to a news release. When the shooting happened, there was a large crowd of approximately 100 people in the area, police said. Locals were advised to stay clear of the area while law enforcement maintained its presence there.
WCJB
Authorities investigate possible arson at Oaks Mall Plaza in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Fire Marshal’s Office and the Gainesville Police Department are investigating a possible arson and suspected burglaries at businesses located in the Oaks Mall Plaza early Tuesday morning. Gainesville Fire Rescue and Alachua County Fire Rescue responded to a fire alarm around 2:30 a.m. Crews...
Comments / 1