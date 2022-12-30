ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Villages, FL

WCJB

Marion County firefighter arrested for strangling a woman

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - On New Year’s Eve the Marion County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance. According to the arrest report, the victim said 26-old-year Joseph Rinaudo III was upset she moved his belongings, so he started breaking things in the bedroom. Rinaudo is a firefighter with Marion County Fire Rescue.
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocklawaha man arrested after allegedly attacking two men with stick

A 41-year-old Ocklawaha man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of attacking two men with a stick. On Monday, shortly before 8:15 a.m., an MCSO deputy responded to the 11800 block of SE Highway 464 in Ocklawaha in reference to a battery in progress. Upon arrival, the deputy observed the first victim who was holding Joshua Daniel Perez on the ground, according to the MCSO report.
OCKLAWAHA, FL
WCJB

Four men arrested after shots fired in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers and an Alachua County Sheriff’s deputy teamed up to apprehend four men after shots were fired in Gainesville. GPD officials say an ASO deputy was in the area of Carver Gardens in east Gainesville when they heard gun shots being fired. Witnesses...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Marion County firefighter arrested for domestic battery

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An employee of Marion County Fire Rescue was arrested after being accused of strangling a woman. Sheriff’s deputies say they were called to a home on New Year’s Eve in Marion County on a call of a reported battery at a home. Deputies say Joseph Rinaudo, 26, told them the damage done to the property was caused by him but said he did not hurt the victim.
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Lady Lake man arrested after allegedly knocking elderly mother to the ground

A Lady Lake man was arrested after allegedly knocking his elderly mother to the ground. Preston Eugene Graf Jr., 60, who lives with his mother at 428 Alma St., had attempted Monday afternoon to block his mother from leaving the home, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She wanted to step outside of the house to speak to a man who was going to help her paint and clean up a shed.
LADY LAKE, FL
ocala-news.com

Man arrested in Ocala after stealing over $1,000 worth of items from construction site

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 22-year-old man after he was accused of stealing over $1,000 worth of items from a construction site in Ocala. On Sunday, January 1, an MCSO deputy responded to the 2900 block of SW 165th Street Road in Ocala in reference to a residential burglary that was in progress. A male victim had contacted the sheriff’s office to advise that a silver sedan was currently parked in front of his residence, which is under construction.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala Police Department to sponsor residents seeking law enforcement career

The Ocala Police Department is looking to sponsor Marion County residents who want to kick off the new year with a career in law enforcement. Those who are interested in becoming an Ocala police officer have until Wednesday, January 11 to submit an application. According to OPD, applicants will first be hired as a law enforcement recruit, which is a non-sworn position within the police department that earns an annual salary of $33,256.
OCALA, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Alachua Police Department looking for suspect in retail theft

ALACHUA, Fla. – Please help the Alachua Police Department identify this subject in reference to a misdemeanor retail theft. If you or someone you know recognizes this subject, please contact Detective T. Stanfield at (386) 588-3327 or submit an anonymous tip. You can watch the full video here. You...
ALACHUA, FL
WESH

Police: 2 dead, 4 injured in Marion County shooting

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A gathering on New Year's Day in Ocala ended with two people shot and killed and several others injured early this morning. Police are now searching for that shooter. Ocala police say there were at least 100 gathering in a residential neighborhood. Just a few...
OCALA, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

FCSO arrests man in connection with Dec. 19 gas station armed robbery

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office has arrested a 21-year-old Volusia County man in connection to the Dec. 19 armed robbery of a Palm Coast gas station. Collin Calvert of Volusia County was arrested on Dec. 29 in connection to the armed robbery of the Mobil gas station on the 200 block of Pine Lakes Parkway in Palm Coast, according to a press release from FCSO. He was initially arrested by the Port Orange Police Department on unrelated charges, but through their investigation, FCSO was able to connect Calvert to the incident, the release said.
PALM COAST, FL
villages-news.com

Villager arrested after another unwanted return to restaurant

A Villager was arrested after another unwanted return to a restaurant at Lake Sumter Landing. Eric Wayne Singleton, 57, who lives on the Historic Side of The Villages, showed up at about 5 p.m. Monday at RJ Gator’s despite a ban previously placed on him, barring him from the restaurant.
THE VILLAGES, FL
click orlando

2 killed, 4 hurt in shooting among large crowd in Ocala, police say

OCALA, Fla. – The Ocala Police Department on Sunday announced it had begun investigating a shooting early that morning which left two people dead and four others hurt. The shooting occurred around 4:30 a.m. near the 1600 block of Southwest 5th Street, according to a news release. When the shooting happened, there was a large crowd of approximately 100 people in the area, police said. Locals were advised to stay clear of the area while law enforcement maintained its presence there.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Authorities investigate possible arson at Oaks Mall Plaza in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Fire Marshal’s Office and the Gainesville Police Department are investigating a possible arson and suspected burglaries at businesses located in the Oaks Mall Plaza early Tuesday morning. Gainesville Fire Rescue and Alachua County Fire Rescue responded to a fire alarm around 2:30 a.m. Crews...
GAINESVILLE, FL

