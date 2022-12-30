The Ocala Police Department is looking to sponsor Marion County residents who want to kick off the new year with a career in law enforcement. Those who are interested in becoming an Ocala police officer have until Wednesday, January 11 to submit an application. According to OPD, applicants will first be hired as a law enforcement recruit, which is a non-sworn position within the police department that earns an annual salary of $33,256.

OCALA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO