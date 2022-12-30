ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWD

WWD Report Card: The Best of 2022

By Leigh Nordstrom and Alex Badia
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gBTyn_0jyMRCW300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gDrxI_0jyMRCW300
Rihanna

Rihanna: 5

One of the standout moments of the year came from the multihyphanate, who revolutionized what we know of as celebrity pregnancy style. She made maternity clothes a celebration of her body, and looked chic and beautiful while doing so.

More from WWD
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kddbQ_0jyMRCW300
Timothee Chalamet

Timothée Chalamet: 5

Another rule breaker, Timothée Chalamet has developed one of the most influential red carpet games in menswear history. This sleeveless and backless red Haider Ackermann number has it all: it’s equal parts rock ‘n ‘roll, genderless and glamorous.

Zendaya

Zendaya: 4

This year continued her reign at the top of the best dressed list. Zendaya has been developing a very fashion forward, edgy wardrobe so it’s somewhat of a surprise to see her in a very traditional vintage strapless black gown. The perfect fit, minimal jewelry and high ponytail keep this feeling young and fun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FcxS6_0jyMRCW300
Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt: 5

During Brad Pitt’s career, there’s been every variety of influential moments on the red carpet but probably nothing has been as directional as this summer’s linen skirt suit paired with combat boots and the linen ensembles that followed. It proved you don’t need to be young to shatter menswear’s norms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XM5at_0jyMRCW300
Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart: 4
When you have a contract with a fashion brand it at times can be limiting, but Kristen Stewart proved in this ultra mini tuxedo ensemble that you can be influential while still be an ambassador. The smokey eye and the side parted hair style give it a punk edge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Na3eu_0jyMRCW300
Zoë Kravitz

Zoë Kravitz: 5

She’s an Olympic-level red carpet star. This strapless black dress with cat-shaped bust is the ideal red carpet look for Catwoman, without being costumey. That flat ringlet makes it timeless.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V8YM7_0jyMRCW300
Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X: 4

When Iman wore the Harris Reed head-turning gown at the Met, it was a huge moment. But then Lil Nas created an homage to her and made it his own with this look, pushing the envelope even further.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UgKcz_0jyMRCW300
Christine Baranski

Christine Baranski: 5

The theatrics of a Thom Browne design are always showstopping, and when combined with the legendary actress Christine Braranski, it was a highlight of the Met red carpet. The woman’s interpretation of men’s white tie feels like a refreshed take on women in menswear dressing, and the bustier over the suit shirt is cool.

Best of WWD

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Gwen Stefani Debuts GXVE Beauty Mascara With Dramatic Lashes and Bold Graphic Prints

Gwen Stefani struck a pose for her latest offering from GXVE Beauty, a mascara that is aptly named Can’t Stop Staring. In a new Instagram Reel video posted on Dec. 27, Stefani takes part in a photo shoot, wearing a pink and black long-sleeve checkered crop top with a matching miniskirt, fishnet stockings, jelly band finger bracelets and patent leather lace-up platform shoes. She accessorized the look with oversize black statement earrings.More from WWDInside the Beauty Inc Awards Breakfast 2022A Look at Bleached Brows, Then and NowPhotos from the 2022 PaleyFest NY Stefani opted for a high-top ponytail and had her nails...
WWD

Salma Hayek Wears Graphic Sweater Dress on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Salma Hayek appeared on Wednesday’s episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” chicly dressed for the occasion. The actress, who is on a press tour for her new film “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” donned a graphic off-the-shoulder sweater dress. Hayak’s dress had a mermaid-style fit and designs of geometric shapes in red, black, dark green and light gray. The skirt of the dress included a ruffled white fabric trim. More from WWDBaby2Baby Holiday Toys & Basics Distribution Launch 2022 With Lauren Sanchez, Lori Harvey & More StarsWhite House Respect for Marriage Act Signing With Cyndi Lauper, Sam...
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Elie Saab Teams With Aubade for Capsule Collection

PARIS — French lingerie label Aubade has called on Elie Saab for a capsule collection playing on the couturier’s sense for luxurious materials and red carpet glamour. The 17-piece line will span lingerie and nightwear, respectively titled “My Desire” and “Whimsical Affair,” with four bra styles, four bottoms as well as suspenders, bodies, long silk pants and a kimono.More from WWDSpring 2023 Trends: LingerieThe Avril Lavigne by Killstar CollectionPhotos of the Emi Jay and Djerf Avenue Collaboration This marks the first time that the couturier has worked on lingerie, a “very personal and intimate item” that he had never worked as a...
Vogue Magazine

Lily Collins’s Latest French-Girl Look Is Not Very Emily

As fans await the return of Emily in Paris on Netflix this December, Lily Collins has been giving them a taste of what’s to come on the red carpet. Or not. By now the audience is familiar with heroine Emily Cooper’s wardrobe: bold, frilly and very colorful – verging occasionally on the gaudy. But with her latest real-life look, Collins adopted a sultrier version of the oft-referenced French-girl aesthetic.
Footwear News

Kelly Rowland Commands Attention in Red Cutout Dress With Dramatic Ruffles & Invisible Heels at ‘Babylon’ Premiere

Kelly Rowland had all eyes on her as she attended the global premiere of Damien Chazelle’s “Babylon” held at the Academy of Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Thursday night. The comedy-drama officially hits theaters on Dec. 23 and stars Brad Pitt, Olivia Wilde and Margot Robbie. Rowland brought her fashion A-game to the event. The Grammy Award-winning R&B singer was a show-stopper as she arrived in an eye-catching red gown from Iris Van Herpen’s spring 2021 couture collection. The top of the gown was composed of intricate dramatic ruffles with a high neck and large cutouts on the bodice,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
shefinds

Rihanna Shows Off Her Insane Curves In A Red Cutout Dress Beside ASAP Rocky At A Concert In Barbados

Rihanna never fails to bring her sartorial A-game to events; and the curve-hugging micro mini dress she stepped out in when she attended the Beenie Man concert in Bridgetown, Barbados recently was perhaps one of her most sizzling ones of the year! And that’s saying something, because even throughout pregnancy – which is when some moms-to-be would tone it down a tad – Rihanna provided us with some truly breathtaking ‘fits!
E! News

Miley Cyrus Is Ready to Get the Party Started in Pics For Her New Year's Eve Special

Watch: Dolly Parton Calls Herself Miley Cyrus' "Fairy Godmother" Get ready to party in the U.S.A. this New Year's Eve. Miley Cyrus will kick off 2023 in Miami in a black mini dress for the second annual Miley's New Year's Eve Party special on NBC and Peacock. Only this time, she's ringing in the new year with her superstar co-host—and real-life godmother—the one and only Dolly Parton.
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner Shows Off Insanely Elaborate Holiday Lights Outside Her $36M LA Home: Video

Kylie Jenner‘s home is lighting up the Los Angeles sky with thousands of twinkling lights, a new TikTok video (seen below) by Celebrity Front Yards has revealed. The video shows the lights by driving past the front of the 25-year-old makeup mogul’s $36 million Holmby Hills mansion. Strands of lights covered nearly every surface possible of her house aside from the ground, with lights wrapped around trees and bushes, and cascading down security walls. Strands also hung from her roof like shimmering icicles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

Salma Hayek: ‘Magic Mike’ lap dance with Channing Tatum was ‘physically challenging’

Salma Hayek is opening up about her steamy scenes with Channing Tatum in “Magic Mike’s Last Dance.” The trailer for the third and final installment of “Magic Mike” showed a sexy lap dance scene with Hayek, 56, and Tatum, 42 — and Hayek spoke about what it was like to film it. “It’s very physically challenging,” the Oscar-nominated star told Entertainment Tonight. “My goodness. You just wait to see. It’s just complicated.” The “Frida” actress dished that it was a “magical moment” that made her “remember who I really was.” Hayek — who took over the role from Thandiwe Newton — gave some insight...
FLORIDA STATE
Hypebae

Miaou Launches Second Archive Collection

It girl brand Miaou has just revealed its second archive collection, breathing new life into the fashion label’s classic styles and silhouettes. The timeless selection includes garments from past seasons as well as vintage collectible pieces, paying homage to the brand’s most pivotal moments since its founding in 2017. In its short history, Miaou’s trademark sultry corsets and form-fitting dresses have been worn by the likes of Gigi Hadid, Alexa Demie and model Paloma Elsesser, who has collaborated with the company.
HipHopDX.com

Jadakiss Regrets Hooping In $10K Sneakers: 'I Wanted To Cry'

Long Beach, CA - Jadakiss regrets playing basketball in a pair of sneakers he didn’t know were worth north of five figures at the time and he still hasn’t let the pain go to this day. The Yonkers legend appeared on a ComplexCon panel last month alongside Jim...
shefinds

3 Unflattering Haircuts That Make Women Over 40 Look So Much Older

New year, new you, new ‘do! When heading to the salon for a fresh new haircut for the new year, it’s great to bring a reference photo to show your stylist. If your goal is to rock a youthful style that highlights your best features (and doesn’t inadvertently age you), it’s also important to know what best suits your face shape and hair texture. What looks good on someone with a heart-shaped face and curly hair, may not be flattering on a rectangular face with straight hair. It’s also important to get regular trims to ensure your haircut is looking its best. Without considering these factors, you may be left with a haircut that doesn’t suit you or, worse, ages you 10 years!
WWD

WWD

44K+
Followers
29K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy