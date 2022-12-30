Read full article on original website
'Dons rally late to take down Youngstown State
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WFFT) – Purdue Fort Wayne picked up a 76-71 victory at Youngstown State on Saturday (Dec. 31) in Horizon League play. Purdue Fort Wayne led for the majority of the contest, nearly 34 minutes to be exact. As is often the case in league games it was an exchange of runs that decided the game on Saturday. Youngstown State scored 13 straight to go up 61-53 with 8:30 left in the game. It was their first lead since the score was 9-8. No worries though, the 'Dons followed on a 15-2 run. Damian Chong Qui scored nine of the points in the five-minute stretch to take a 68-63 lead with just under three minutes remaining.
Stephens shines in PFW loss to Youngstown State
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WFFT) - Abbigail Stephens of the Purdue Fort Wayne women's basketball team scored a career-high 14 points, but the Mastodons fell to the Horizon League preseason favorite Youngstown State 60-44 on New Year's Eve. Stephens took over the game as soon as she entered late in the third...
Komets filet Walleye for 8th straight win
The Fort Wayne Komets netted four second period goals to win their eighth straight game, 6-2 over the Toledo Walleye. The Fort Wayne Komets netted four second period goals to win their eighth straight game, 6-2 over the Toledo Walleye.
Stewart & Wease Tangle, Clouser Capitalizes At The Rumble
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — During the opening act of the 24th Rumble in Fort Wayne presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales on Friday night, Mario Clouser put his old hardtop skills to good use and ended the night in victory lane. Much of Clouser‘s early success in open-wheel racing...
Polar riders and polar swimmers kick off new year in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – Some New Year’s Day traditions returned to Fort Wayne Sunday. Bikers met up at Harley-Davidson of Fort Wayne for the 26th Annual Polar Ride. “What other better way to ring in than just taking a ride with everybody?” Breyanna Gastineau asked. They...
Fort Wayne remembers trailblazer Brenda Robinson
Robinson spent her 78 years working to help children through Allen County courts, Fort Wayne classrooms, the Black College Club and the YMCA. Robinson spent her 78 years working to help children through Allen County courts, Fort Wayne classrooms, the Black College Club and the YMCA.
Ring in the new year with annual Polar Bear Club Swim
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Jump into 2023 with a cold winter swim at Johnny Appleseed Park. St. Joe Athletic Club is holding the 2023 Polar Bear Club Swim on Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. Organizers said to wear old shoes for the swim, and bring a towel and dry clothes to change into. Organizers added running is not allowed during the event.
Rumble in Fort Wayne returns to the Summit City
Drivers, start your engines! The 24th annual Rumble in Fort Wayne is back at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum this Friday and Saturday.
Wildcat Creek Park to close at end of year
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — One last hurrah at Wildcat Park. Advocates gathered on Thursday at the popular swimming, fishing and boating spot along the Wildcat Creek in a last-ditch show of opposition to the park's impending closure. Tippecanoe County's lease on the land ends at the end of...
Dupont Hospital announces first birth of 2023
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The first baby of 2023 to arrive at Dupont Hospital was born early Sunday morning. Lutheran Health Network announced Addison Jo was born at 12:20 a.m. Sunday to parents Allison and Jason.
Lane restrictions on Trier Road Tuesday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - There will be lane restrictions on Trier Road Tuesday. The section affected will be at the intersection with Maplecrest Road. Crews will be repairing the pavement. Weather permitting, the work is expected to be done Tuesday.
Latest COVID-19 update released by the Allen County Department of Health
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Department of Health (ACDH) released an update today on the state of COVID-19 in Allen County. They reported four deaths and 424 positive cases this week, bringing totals to 122,653 cases and 1,231 deaths as of today. Other updates relating to COVID-19...
Annual Countdown to Noon returns to Science Central
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – Once again, Science Central celebrated the new year early with its annual Countdown to Noon. It’s been going on for more than 15 years. This year, they dropped 2,023 balloons to ring in 2023. Science Central’s Executive Director Martin Fisher said it’s always...
Ewing Street to be closed Tuesday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Ewing Street will be closed to through traffic between Main and Superior Streets starting Tuesday. The street closure is to allow for sewer work. Weather permitting, the work is expected to be done on January 24. There will be a marked detour for traffic.
Busy Weekend In Store Amid Allen County War Memorial Coliseum New Years Eve Events
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): New Years Eve, a time when two long-time traditions that date back to the Coliseum’s infancy run simultaneously in separate sections of the property. In the main arena, the annual Fort Wayne Komets New Years Eve Hockey game takes center stage as the K’s take on the Indy Fuel with a 7:30 P.M. Faceoff. In the Expo Center, the 24th Annual Rumble In Fort Wayne renews a tradition of Indoor Auto Racing with festivities running both today and all day Saturday.
Heavy traffic expected near Coliseum on NYE
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you plan to drive past the Coliseum on Saturday, you might want to find an alternative route. The Allen County War Memorial Coliseum says there will be heavy traffic conditions on Coliseum Boulevard and Parnell Avenue leading up to the Komets game and Rumble event.
New Year's Resolutions: What are your goals for 2023?
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- With a new year comes new opportunities, and of course resolutions. FOX 55 asked people around Fort Wayne what they're planning to do in 2023. Allen County Sheriff-Elect Troy Hershberger: “Probably spend more time working out and taking seriously the physical aspect of the job, and stress what it can do."
Junk Yard Band takes final bow, 44 year run
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Junk Yard Band is set to take the stage for the last time Saturday night. The group began 44 years ago as a group of friends who shared a love for Rock and Roll music. They have traveled across the country performing at concerts, festivals, and venues, with their roots grounded in Fort Wayne.
Guadalupe’s opens new location on Dupont Road
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Another Guadalupe’s has arrived in Fort Wayne, this time on the north side. The fast-casual local chain announced on its Facebook page that a new location at 545 E. Dupont Road opened Thursday morning. The new location represents the third Guadalupe’s to open...
Marion County John Doe identified as missing Carmel man
CARMEL — Carmel Police say the body of a man who was last seen in October has been found in Indianapolis. Bernard Caillouet, 24, of Carmel was reported missing on Nov. 3 after not being seen since Oct. 29. A Silver Alert was issued on Nov. 4. On Dec....
