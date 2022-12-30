ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

saturdaytradition.com

Zycarl Lewis Jr., 4-star WR out of Florida, puts 2 B1G schools in top 8

Zycarl Lewis Jr. released his top 8 schools on Sunday. A pair of B1G programs made the cut on his social media post. Lewis is a 4-star WR from the 2024 class out of Tampa, Florida per the 247Sports Composite. Penn State and Michigan were the only B1G programs on his list. The other schools were Alabama, Florida State, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Kentucky, and LSU.
TAMPA, FL
The Lakelander Magazine

8 Lakeland Spots to Frame Your Perfect Shots

It is no secret that Lakeland is filled with picturesque charm. Historic cobblestone roads, public Prairie-style architecture, lakes filled with graceful swans––the city effortlessly creates a backdrop for photographers to capture special moments. From maternity and family sessions to creative portraits and documenting new love, photographers both locally and from afar find our city has quite more to offer than you’d first expect.
LAKELAND, FL
foodieflashpacker.com

Where To Find The Best Cuban Food In Tampa, FL | 5 Best Places

The Tampa Bay region, with a population of 3 million, is a diverse blend of cultures and culinary styles. Cuban, Spanish, German, and Italian immigrants brought their cultures and cuisines to Tampa, and made history in the process. Today, descendants of these hard-working immigrants carry on culinary traditions passed down...
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

AdventHealth of Florida welcomes its first baby of 2023

DAVENPORT, Fla. — AdventHealth of Florida officially welcomed its first bubbly baby of 2023. Luna Rose Babington was born at 1:54 a.m. on New Year's Day, according to the hospital. She arrived weighing a whopping 6 pounds, 5.9 ounces and measured 19 inches long. The hospital said her parents,...
DAVENPORT, FL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Florida

If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
FLORIDA STATE
lazytrips.com

26 Best Road Trips From Tampa

Home of the famous Cuban sandwich, sunny Tampa has a great standard of living with botanical parks, a blend of modern and historic architecture and a great assortment of beaches. From taking a wild roller coaster ride at Busch Gardens to relaxing in the blue calm of Florida Aquarium, there is no shortage of things to see and do in Florida's third-most populated city.
TAMPA, FL
lkldnow.com

Top 2022 stories | Bin store opens | Long-time pastor retires

I am pleased to announce that LkldNow has met its $30,000 NewsMatch goal for 2022 and we are thanking our NewsMatch donors via our News Aid concert at 6:30 p.m. on Friday at Union Hall, 1023 S. Florida Ave. If you donated at least $20 since Nov. 1, your name...
LAKELAND, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Mass shootings compound loss felt by marginalized groups

ATLANTA (AP) — Pulse was more than a safe space for Brandon Wolf and his friends. The nightclub was a haven for members of Orlando, Florida's LGBTQ community — a place to be themselves without fear. “It’s probably the first place I ever held hands with somebody I...
ORLANDO, FL
fox13news.com

Troopers searching for truck involved in fatal Hillsborough County crash

RIVERVIEW, Fla. - A Riverview man lost his life Friday afternoon after crashing into a truck that drove off, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say a 36-year-old Riverview man was riding a motorcycle westbound on Causeway Boulevard at a high rate of speed, east of South 86th Street around 2:40 p.m. when he tried to pass a truck and crashed into the back of it.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL

