It is no secret that Lakeland is filled with picturesque charm. Historic cobblestone roads, public Prairie-style architecture, lakes filled with graceful swans––the city effortlessly creates a backdrop for photographers to capture special moments. From maternity and family sessions to creative portraits and documenting new love, photographers both locally and from afar find our city has quite more to offer than you’d first expect.

LAKELAND, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO