Authorities said a man from Lake Wales was arrested for killing his brother.EddyEvonAnonymousLake Wales, FL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
HCA Florida Brandon Hospital Adds In-House Rehab UnitModern GlobeBrandon, FL
Lakeland Will Host Two Public Forums Regarding Munn ParkModern GlobeLakeland, FL
KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA – The suspense will build for another month for Lake Brantley High’s All-American brothers Michael and Andrew Harris. Michael announced on New Year’s Eve that he and Andrew will choose between the University of Central Florida and Maryland on National Signing Day on Feb. 1, 2023. ...
ORLANDO, FLORIDA – When it comes to drama, Lakeland High 5-star cornerback Cormani McClain has no rival. The 6-foot-3, 170-pound defensive back on Wednesday checked into Under Armour Next All-American headquarters wearing Miami Hurricanes gear from head to toe, and then on Thursday flashed the “U” ...
Zycarl Lewis Jr. released his top 8 schools on Sunday. A pair of B1G programs made the cut on his social media post. Lewis is a 4-star WR from the 2024 class out of Tampa, Florida per the 247Sports Composite. Penn State and Michigan were the only B1G programs on his list. The other schools were Alabama, Florida State, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Kentucky, and LSU.
It is no secret that Lakeland is filled with picturesque charm. Historic cobblestone roads, public Prairie-style architecture, lakes filled with graceful swans––the city effortlessly creates a backdrop for photographers to capture special moments. From maternity and family sessions to creative portraits and documenting new love, photographers both locally and from afar find our city has quite more to offer than you’d first expect.
Oklahoma 4-star linebacker signee Lewis Carter met with the media at Under Armour Next All-America Game Media Day.
Evaluating the recruiting situations for Florida, Florida State, Miami and UCF.
The Tampa Bay region, with a population of 3 million, is a diverse blend of cultures and culinary styles. Cuban, Spanish, German, and Italian immigrants brought their cultures and cuisines to Tampa, and made history in the process. Today, descendants of these hard-working immigrants carry on culinary traditions passed down...
DAVENPORT, Fla. — AdventHealth of Florida officially welcomed its first bubbly baby of 2023. Luna Rose Babington was born at 1:54 a.m. on New Year's Day, according to the hospital. She arrived weighing a whopping 6 pounds, 5.9 ounces and measured 19 inches long. The hospital said her parents,...
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Florida and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Home of the famous Cuban sandwich, sunny Tampa has a great standard of living with botanical parks, a blend of modern and historic architecture and a great assortment of beaches. From taking a wild roller coaster ride at Busch Gardens to relaxing in the blue calm of Florida Aquarium, there is no shortage of things to see and do in Florida's third-most populated city.
I am pleased to announce that LkldNow has met its $30,000 NewsMatch goal for 2022 and we are thanking our NewsMatch donors via our News Aid concert at 6:30 p.m. on Friday at Union Hall, 1023 S. Florida Ave. If you donated at least $20 since Nov. 1, your name...
A Pasco County woman won $1,000 a week for life from a CASH4LIFE drawing, the Florida Lottery announced Monday.
ATLANTA (AP) — Pulse was more than a safe space for Brandon Wolf and his friends. The nightclub was a haven for members of Orlando, Florida's LGBTQ community — a place to be themselves without fear. “It’s probably the first place I ever held hands with somebody I...
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A fire in another part of the country that destroyed millions of military documents continues to cause problems for some veterans whose records were either burned or destroyed by water used to fight the blaze. The National Personnel Records Center was a six-floor, 70-acre facility outside St. Louis that contained more […]
LAKELAND, Fla. – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of two men that happened on Thursday afternoon at approximately 3:10 p.m. at a Lakeland business located at 3135 US-92. According to deputies, it is believed that two
Orlando might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Orlando.
That's why Eat This, Not That! spotted every state's best Southern eatery.
A Tampa Bay area business is using fashion to bridge international communities and help orphans along the way.
RIVERVIEW, Fla. - A Riverview man lost his life Friday afternoon after crashing into a truck that drove off, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say a 36-year-old Riverview man was riding a motorcycle westbound on Causeway Boulevard at a high rate of speed, east of South 86th Street around 2:40 p.m. when he tried to pass a truck and crashed into the back of it.
