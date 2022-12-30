Sheetz leads NJ girls to another Johnstonian News Holiday Invite title

Tournament MVP Emma Sheetz (2) puts up a shot for North Johnston over Neuse Charter’s Leah Sheppard (11) during the championship game of the Johnstonian News Holiday Invitational on Thursday at North Johnston. Graham Walston | Special to the Times

KENLY — Emma Sheetz had just what her North Johnston High varsity girls basketball team needed to win a third Johnstonian News Holiday Invitational title.

The sophomore guard poured in a season-high 23 points to claim MVP honors of the girls tournament in leading the unbeaten Panthers past Neuse Charter 45-30 in Thursday’s championship game at North Johnston.

Sheetz had to play point guard with senior Jessie Gross, who was the 2021 JNHI girls MVP, out of town on a family trip.

“Next man up, so somebody’s got to step up and Emma did,” North Johnston head coach Jay Poole said. “Her shooting was really good tonight. It was a mixture of outside and inside. She was able to do it in different ways and that was a good confience booster for her.”

Sheetz hit three 3-pointers, including one in the first quarter when the 2-A Neuse 6 Conference Panthers built a 9-2 lead. Freshman Camden Ford put up 11 points while Samantha Boswell added six as both joined Sheetz on the all-tournament team.

Neuse Charter (8-5) of the 1-A Carolina Conference was led by all-tournament selection Lyndsey Parrish with 12 points while Cayley Cochran added 10 points.

Neuse Charter’s Lyndsey Parrish, with ball, drives into the lane as North Johnston’s Emma Sheetz (2) and Samantha Boswell (12) defend during the championship game of the Johnstonian News Holiday Invitational on Thursday at North Johnston. Graham Walston | Special to the Times

Emily Williams of Spring Creek was the other all-conference selection after the Gators (7-4) outlasted Research Triangle High (1-7), 48-41, in the third-place game.

North Johnston inflicted its damage mostly in the first and third quarters as the Panthers outscored the Cougars 25-10 in those two periods while the teams played dead even in the second and fourth quarters, 20-20.

“We just try to come out with a fresh start after we talk and try to get our minds together to come out in the second half,” Poole said of the Panthers’ usual halftime routine.

While he wasn’t overly enthused about his team’s performance, Poole was delighted to get a solid win over a quality opponent.

“We made some mistakes and made a few adjustments,” he said. “There was a couple of breakdowns that we had to get fixed. Neuse Charter’s really improved. I’ll give them a lot of credit. They were in our tournament last year and they’ve gotten a lot better.”

North Johnston’s Elizabeth Morgan (21) looks to shoot over Neuse Charter’s Leah Sheppard (11) during the championship game of the Johnstonian News Holiday Invitational on Thursday at North Johnston. Graham Walston | Special to the Times

North Johnston has a pair of nonconference home games next week against Franklin Academy on Tuesday and Rosewood on Friday, before tipping off Neuse 6 play at Spring Creek on Jan. 10.

By then, Gross will have returned and resumed her role of leading the offense but Sheetz’s emergence as a true playmaker is a plus going forward, Poole said.

“This was good because now she’s got experience because we’d been playing her some at the point guard spot and it was a lot more these last two games,” he said. “So I think it can only help.”

North Johnston head coach Jay Poole, left, shouts instructions to Panthers senior Rilee Hyatt (3) as she guards Neuse Charter’s Tionna Shelton (1) during the championship game of the Johnstonian News Holiday Invitational on Thursday at North Johnston. Graham Walston | Special to the Times

NEUSE CHARTER (30)

Shelton 3, Cochran 10, Parrish 12, Johnson 2, L. Sheppard 3.

NORTH JOHNSTON (45)

Sheetz 23, Hyatt 5, Boswell 6, Ford 11.

Score by quarters:

Neuse Charter 2 13 8 7 — 30

North Johnston 9 13 16 7 — 45

