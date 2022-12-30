ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Matthew C. Woodruff

Blind Mystic Baba Vanga Made Four Predictions for 2023 Before Her Death

Mystic Baba Vanga passed away in 1996, but not before leaving behind a series of future predictions all the way to 5079. Step aside Nostradamus, this mystical fortune teller’s followers claim she has an 85% success rate with her predictions thus far and has predicted everything from the 9/11 Twin Tower attacks to Brexit. Born in Bulgaria in 1910, Baba Vanga became well known during the second world war, and was the subject of a 2011 documentary called ‘The Visible and Invisible World’. She has left predictions until 5079.
A.V. Club

Star Wars: The Bad Batch, Ginny & Georgia

Welcome to What’s On, our weekly picks of must-watch shows. Here’s what you need to watch from Sunday, January 1, to Thursday, January 5. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekend edition of What’s On drops on Fridays.]. The biggies. Kaleidoscope (Netflix, Sunday, 3:01 a.m.) Netflix experiments...
GEORGIA STATE
A.V. Club

A Christmas Story's Scut Farkussays the role sparked public antagonism for years

Starring in one of the most iconic holiday films comes with its own rewards. However, when you’re playing the snot-nosed bully who terrorizes the lead character, the reputation you end up with may be less than savory. For Zack Ward, who at 13 appeared in A Christmas Story as the villainous Scut Farkus, the role has been a mixed bag of encounters with fans, from pleasantries to attempts at drunken brawls.
INDIANA STATE
A.V. Club

Is Yakuza gaming's greatest Christmas-time franchise?

Every Friday, A.V. Club staffers kick off our weekly open thread for the discussion of gaming plans and recent gaming glories, but of course, the real action is down in the comments, where we invite you to answer our eternal question: What Are You Playing This Weekend?. Alright, new thesis...

Comments / 0

Community Policy