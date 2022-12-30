These are the best meals you ate all year in the Charlotte area in 2022

Charlotteans know good food, and there’s plenty of it to go around. We shared the best meals we had in 2022 in the Charlotte area, but we wanted to hear your thoughts — and share them — as well.

CharlotteFive readers came back with dozens of answers, encompassing restaurants of all kinds from all over the city. By and large, locally owned restaurants are serving up your favorite meals, although a few chain restaurants popped up among the comments.

Newer restaurants in the Queen City got a lot of attention, as well. Steak 48 and Drift on Lake Wylie stood out among the crowd, especially for those seeking out steak. And Yunta is quickly becoming a go-to restaurant, as well.

Here are your best meals of 2022:

Location: 9886 Rea Rd, Charlotte, NC 28277

Location: 5970 Fairview Rd #100, Charlotte, NC 28210

Location: 17830 Statesville Rd, Cornelius, NC 28031

Two readers specifically noted the SouthPark location of 131 Main for their favorite meals.

Prime rib sandwich

Supurb trout dinner. “Fish was as good as any I have ever had. Perfectly deboned,” one reader said.

Location: 1218 E 36th St A, Charlotte, NC 28205

Bacon wrapped dates, mussels, tapenade bruschetta, warm, marinated olives and grilled octopus. “The vibe of the restaurant, the variety of all of the small plates. And the fact that every single bite was amazing!,” reader Carol Hatcher said.

Location: 116 E Woodlawn Rd, Charlotte, NC 28217

Pollo Poblano. “Very authentic Mexican style mole on a bed of rice,” reader Gerardo Reyes said.

Location: 1508 S Mint St, Charlotte, NC 28203

12 course tasting menu

Location: 14027 Conlan Cir Suite A1, Charlotte, NC 28277

Thalapakattu mutton biryani

Location: 4538 South Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28209

Frog legs appetizer, New York strip and baked potato

Location: 4620 Piedmont Row Dr #110, Charlotte, NC 28210 ’

Dover sole. “Fresh and deboned at table,” reader Sue Marchetti said.

Location: 435 S Tryon St Ste 100, Charlotte, NC 28202

Scallops with risotto

Location: 6401 Carnegie Blvd #1B, Charlotte, NC 28211

Crab cakes

Location: 6700 Fairview Road, Charlotte, NC 28210

Duck confit

Location: 1800 E 7th St, Charlotte, NC 28204

Chicken Diane. “Flavorful and delicious,” reader Laura said.

Location: 8036 Providence Rd #900, Charlotte, NC 28277

Shrimp and grits

Location: 1205 Thomas Ave., Charlotte, NC 28205

Salchipapa and Media Noche. “Taste, quality, and atmosphere,” reader Wes R said.

Salchipapa is a Peruvian take on loaded fries. Courtesy of Calle Sol

Location: 631 Brawley School Rd # 405, Mooresville, NC 28117

Baked Branzino. “It was so flavorful, that my wife and I thought it was the best meal we had in quite some time,” one reader said.

Location: 330 N Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28202

Ribeye steak, creamed spinach and fries. “The ambiance, the service, & the food and drinks were amazing,” the reader said.

Location: 19700 One Norman Blvd, Cornelius, NC 28031

Halibut. “The food is always freshly sourced and prepared deliciously. The chef/owner is a wonderful cook,” reader Teresa Lauer said.

Location: 127 N. Tryon St., Suite 8, Charlotte, NC 28202

Fish. “My husband and I celebrated our last anniversary there we’ve eaten there numerous times. He died of lung cancer 3/15/22,” reader Michael Kelly said.

Location: 4310 Sharon Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211

A yellowfin roll and a tuna roll with a cucumber salad. “It was delicious, made to order and had a great presentation,” the reader said.

Location: 630 W 24th St, Charlotte, NC 28206

Chicken momo

Location: 128 E Brooklyn Vlg Ave, Charlotte, NC 28202

Filet mignon. “The food was delectable, service fantastic, but most of all the company of great friends topped it off,” said reader Autumn L.

Location: 300 E Tremont Ave, Charlotte, NC 28203

Location: 4905 Ashley Park Lane, Suite J, Charlotte, NC 28210

“All of the cheese.”

Location: 315 Lanyard Ln m, Belmont, NC 28012

Al’s Blackened Oysters. “They were just fabulous,” the reader said.

Bone-In ribeye and a bottle of Cabernet. “Perfectly cooked, flavorful ribeye in a beautiful lakeside setting with great ambiance and service. The perfectly paired bottle of Cabernet was just the icing on the cake,” the reader said.

Ribeye steak

Steak

Pork chop with Brussels sprouts

Location: 3116 N. Davidson St., Charlotte, NC 28205

Burrata, tagliatelle pasta and dessert

Ever Andalo’s burrata. Courtesy of Ever Andalo

Location: 16925 Birkdale Commons Pkwy F, Huntersville, NC 28078

Sushi roll

Location: 1601 E 7th St, Charlotte, NC 28204

Filet mignon. “Excellent service, excellent preparation and presentation,” the reader said.

Trout

Location: 3640 Central Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205

Veal Parmesan dinner. “Crispy and cooked to perfection breaded veal served on spaghetti with a to-die-for meat marinara sauce. SOOO good!,” reader Mike Hoffman said.

Location: 2046 South Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203

Spaghetti. “Our group of 8 all had different items and loved them!,” the reader said.

Indaco’s Spaghetti. Jonathan Cooper

Location: 300 S. Tryon Street, Charlotte, NC 28202

Boeuf Bourguignon. “The short beef ribs were so tender and moist,” the reader said.

Location: Camp North End, 300 Camp Rd, Charlotte, NC 28206

Leah’s Cabbage with cornmeal brioche

Location: 6902 Phillips Pl Ct, Charlotte, NC 28210

Octopus, tuna and deconstructed baklava. “Incredible food, beautiful presentation, beautiful restaurant, service,” reader Ray Burdi said.

Location: 155 New Bern St, Charlotte, NC 28203

Location: 8128 Providence Rd #1200, Charlotte, NC 28277

Location: 9723 Sam Furr Rd, Huntersville, NC 28078

Grilled halibut. “Great taste,” the reader said.

Location: 2308 Central Ave., Charlotte, NC 28205

Crab cake and shrimp and grits

Lulu’s crab cake, shown here as a combo with shrimp, yams, seafood mac and rice. Alex Cason/CharlotteFive

Location: 4400 Sharon Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211

Linguine and clams. “Taste, presentation and price,” the reader said.

Location: 8200-400 Providence Rd, Charlotte, NC 28277

Roti Telur app, chicken fried rice, Char Kway Teow. “It’s perfectly done Malaysian street food. Best fried rice in town. Char kway teow w/ beef heavenly,” reader George Bohmfalk said.

Location: 201 W Trade St, Charlotte, NC 28202

Oak Grilled Winter Vegetable Paella. “With the closing of Alchemy at C3 Labs, it was hard to find a restaurant that fits both the omnivore and vegan palates that make up our typical dining party. Though not as extensive as Alchemy, Mico does an amazing job and their seasonal menu offers something for everyone. The winter vegetable paella was perfect for me, as a vegan. It was a large portion, the vegetables were fresh, grilled well using an oak fire, which is an added bonus for flavor, and it was carried forward with a base of saffron rice that was cooked exactly right. We have now made Mico our regular go to for dinner,” reader Joseph Lewis said.

Location: 1431 Central Ave., Charlotte, NC 28205

Cinnamon rolls

Milkbread Mini Cinnies. Alex Cason/CharlotteFive

Location: 12239 N Community House Rd #102, Charlotte, NC 28277

Paella. “A tried and true favorite. Perfectly seasoned rice and lots of fresh seafood,” reader Jean Berrier-Tate said.

Location: 2216 Freedom Dr, Charlotte, NC 28208

Brisket and onion rings and macaroni and cheese. “Best meal ever!!! It was all cooked to perfection,” reader Alice Walker said.

Brisket. “Most tender brisket I’ve ever eaten, but also had good bark. These people are real PITMASTERS!,” reader Randy said.

Location: 16646 Hawfield Way Dr, Charlotte, NC 28277

Chicken Parmesan

Location: 1115 N Brevard St, Charlotte, NC 28206

Dumplings at The Dumpling Lady, tofu bao buns at Bao+Broth, vegan platter at Enat Ethiopian, and naan wrap & Gobi 65 at Botiwalla. “The amazing variety and all the flavors were on point!,” the reader said.

The vegan platter at Enat Ethiopian. Courtesy of Enat

Location: 6705-B, Phillips Pl Ct, Charlotte, NC 28210

Meatball appetizer and Monday night chopped salad. “The sauce, the freshness of the salad, the service and the fact that a single diner can enjoy a perfect dinner in a small booth!,” reader Carol Pharr said.

Location: 5349 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy STE 100, Charlotte, NC 28277

Beef stroganoff

Location: 129 E 5th St, Charlotte, NC 28202

Sea Level oysters and the chowder. “Perfection! Sometimes the simple things stand out the most. A perfect oyster is a thing of beauty,” reader Tina DeSoto said.

Location: Apex SouthPark, 4425 Sharon Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211

More than a few of you — nine, in fact — put in a good word for Steak 48 , which is on OpenTable’s list of 100 Most Beloved Restaurants in America.

Steak, salad and baked potato. “Atmosphere, personal touches, excellent service and the delectable food,” reader Pam McCullough said.

Crispy shrimp deviled eggs, beet salad, filet mignon and baked potato. “Beautiful restaurant, excellent service, perfectly yummy,” reader Alden Clark said.

Cream corn brulee

Beef tenderloin

Bone-in ribeye

Filet

NY strip

Steak 48 opened in December 2020 at Apex at SouthPark. Alex Cason Photography

Location: 1212 The Plaza, Charlotte, NC 28205

Pork Can Can. “Food quality, presentation, service,” the reader said.

Location: 103 Landings Dr, Mooresville, NC 28117

Fried chicken

Location: 10709 McMullen Creek Parkway, Charlotte, NC 28226

Chicken piccata

Location: 7416 Waverly Walk Ave Suite H-2, Charlotte, NC 28277

Pasta with braised short ribs

Location: 2201 South Blvd, Suite 130, Charlotte, NC 28203

Ceviche, maki, Tallerin Saltado and the Lucuma Chocolate Bomba. “Amazing food, beautiful restaurant with a great vibe and excellent service!,” reader Jase Norman.

Octopus. “Octopus can be a difficult cook to get right, let alone the flavors that Yunta was accomplishing. Best octopus North of Miami. We try to go more frequently than the 3x we’ve been there but it’s always packed,” reader Katie Milligan said.





“Have eaten here so much, I’ve tried everything!,” one reader said.