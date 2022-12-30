ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

These are the best meals you ate all year in the Charlotte area in 2022

By Heidi Finley
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 3 days ago

Charlotteans know good food, and there’s plenty of it to go around. We shared the best meals we had in 2022 in the Charlotte area, but we wanted to hear your thoughts — and share them — as well.

CharlotteFive readers came back with dozens of answers, encompassing restaurants of all kinds from all over the city. By and large, locally owned restaurants are serving up your favorite meals, although a few chain restaurants popped up among the comments.

Newer restaurants in the Queen City got a lot of attention, as well. Steak 48 and Drift on Lake Wylie stood out among the crowd, especially for those seeking out steak. And Yunta is quickly becoming a go-to restaurant, as well.

Here are your best meals of 2022:

131 Main

Location: 9886 Rea Rd, Charlotte, NC 28277

Location: 5970 Fairview Rd #100, Charlotte, NC 28210

Location: 17830 Statesville Rd, Cornelius, NC 28031

Two readers specifically noted the SouthPark location of 131 Main for their favorite meals.

  • Prime rib sandwich

  • Supurb trout dinner. “Fish was as good as any I have ever had. Perfectly deboned,” one reader said.

The Artisan’s Palate

Location: 1218 E 36th St A, Charlotte, NC 28205

  • Bacon wrapped dates, mussels, tapenade bruschetta, warm, marinated olives and grilled octopus. “The vibe of the restaurant, the variety of all of the small plates. And the fact that every single bite was amazing!,” reader Carol Hatcher said.

Azteca

Location: 116 E Woodlawn Rd, Charlotte, NC 28217

  • Pollo Poblano. “Very authentic Mexican style mole on a bed of rice,” reader Gerardo Reyes said.

Bardo

Location: 1508 S Mint St, Charlotte, NC 28203

  • 12 course tasting menu

Bay Leaf Indian Grill

Location: 14027 Conlan Cir Suite A1, Charlotte, NC 28277

  • Thalapakattu mutton biryani

Beef and Bottle

Location: 4538 South Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28209

  • Frog legs appetizer, New York strip and baked potato

Bentleys

Location: 4620 Piedmont Row Dr #110, Charlotte, NC 28210

  • Dover sole. “Fresh and deboned at table,” reader Sue Marchetti said.

Bernadins

Location: 435 S Tryon St Ste 100, Charlotte, NC 28202

  • Scallops with risotto

BrickTop’s

Location: 6401 Carnegie Blvd #1B, Charlotte, NC 28211

  • Crab cakes

Cafe Monte

Location: 6700 Fairview Road, Charlotte, NC 28210

  • Duck confit

Cajun Queen

Location: 1800 E 7th St, Charlotte, NC 28204

  • Chicken Diane. “Flavorful and delicious,” reader Laura said.

Cajun Yard Dog

Location: 8036 Providence Rd #900, Charlotte, NC 28277

  • Shrimp and grits

Calle Sol Latin Café & Cevicheria

Location: 1205 Thomas Ave., Charlotte, NC 28205

  • Salchipapa and Media Noche. “Taste, quality, and atmosphere,” reader Wes R said.
Salchipapa is a Peruvian take on loaded fries. Courtesy of Calle Sol

Carusos

Location: 631 Brawley School Rd # 405, Mooresville, NC 28117

  • Baked Branzino. “It was so flavorful, that my wife and I thought it was the best meal we had in quite some time,” one reader said.

The Cellar at Duckworth’s

Location: 330 N Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28202

  • Ribeye steak, creamed spinach and fries. “The ambiance, the service, & the food and drinks were amazing,” the reader said.

Choplins

Location: 19700 One Norman Blvd, Cornelius, NC 28031

  • Halibut. “The food is always freshly sourced and prepared deliciously. The chef/owner is a wonderful cook,” reader Teresa Lauer said.

Church and Union Charlotte

Location: 127 N. Tryon St., Suite 8, Charlotte, NC 28202

  • Fish. “My husband and I celebrated our last anniversary there we’ve eaten there numerous times. He died of lung cancer 3/15/22,” reader Michael Kelly said.

Cowfish

Location: 4310 Sharon Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211

  • A yellowfin roll and a tuna roll with a cucumber salad. “It was delicious, made to order and had a great presentation,” the reader said.

Curry Gate

Location: 630 W 24th St, Charlotte, NC 28206

  • Chicken momo

Dean’s Italian Steakhouse

Location: 128 E Brooklyn Vlg Ave, Charlotte, NC 28202

  • Filet mignon. “The food was delectable, service fantastic, but most of all the company of great friends topped it off,” said reader Autumn L.

Dilworth Tasting Room

Location: 300 E Tremont Ave, Charlotte, NC 28203

Location: 4905 Ashley Park Lane, Suite J, Charlotte, NC 28210

  • “All of the cheese.”

Drift on Lake Wylie

Location: 315 Lanyard Ln m, Belmont, NC 28012

  • Al’s Blackened Oysters. “They were just fabulous,” the reader said.

  • Bone-In ribeye and a bottle of Cabernet. “Perfectly cooked, flavorful ribeye in a beautiful lakeside setting with great ambiance and service. The perfectly paired bottle of Cabernet was just the icing on the cake,” the reader said.

  • Ribeye steak

  • Steak

  • Pork chop with Brussels sprouts

Ever Andalo

Location: 3116 N. Davidson St., Charlotte, NC 28205

  • Burrata, tagliatelle pasta and dessert
Ever Andalo’s burrata. Courtesy of Ever Andalo

EeZ Fusion & Sushi

Location: 16925 Birkdale Commons Pkwy F, Huntersville, NC 28078

  • Sushi roll

Fig Tree

Location: 1601 E 7th St, Charlotte, NC 28204

  • Filet mignon. “Excellent service, excellent preparation and presentation,” the reader said.

  • Trout

House of Pizza

Location: 3640 Central Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205

  • Veal Parmesan dinner. “Crispy and cooked to perfection breaded veal served on spaghetti with a to-die-for meat marinara sauce. SOOO good!,” reader Mike Hoffman said.

Indaco

Location: 2046 South Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203

  • Spaghetti. “Our group of 8 all had different items and loved them!,” the reader said.
Indaco’s Spaghetti. Jonathan Cooper

La Belle Helene

Location: 300 S. Tryon Street, Charlotte, NC 28202

  • Boeuf Bourguignon. “The short beef ribs were so tender and moist,” the reader said.

Leah & Louise

Location: Camp North End, 300 Camp Rd, Charlotte, NC 28206

  • Leah’s Cabbage with cornmeal brioche

Limani

Location: 6902 Phillips Pl Ct, Charlotte, NC 28210

  • Octopus, tuna and deconstructed baklava. “Incredible food, beautiful presentation, beautiful restaurant, service,” reader Ray Burdi said.

Link & Pin

Location: 155 New Bern St, Charlotte, NC 28203

Location: 8128 Providence Rd #1200, Charlotte, NC 28277

Location: 9723 Sam Furr Rd, Huntersville, NC 28078

  • Grilled halibut. “Great taste,” the reader said.

LuLu’s Maryland Style Chicken & Seafood

Location: 2308 Central Ave., Charlotte, NC 28205

  • Crab cake and shrimp and grits
Lulu’s crab cake, shown here as a combo with shrimp, yams, seafood mac and rice. Alex Cason/CharlotteFive

Maggianos

Location: 4400 Sharon Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211

  • Linguine and clams. “Taste, presentation and price,” the reader said.

Malaya Kitchen

Location: 8200-400 Providence Rd, Charlotte, NC 28277

  • Roti Telur app, chicken fried rice, Char Kway Teow. “It’s perfectly done Malaysian street food. Best fried rice in town. Char kway teow w/ beef heavenly,” reader George Bohmfalk said.

Mico

Location: 201 W Trade St, Charlotte, NC 28202

  • Oak Grilled Winter Vegetable Paella. “With the closing of Alchemy at C3 Labs, it was hard to find a restaurant that fits both the omnivore and vegan palates that make up our typical dining party. Though not as extensive as Alchemy, Mico does an amazing job and their seasonal menu offers something for everyone. The winter vegetable paella was perfect for me, as a vegan. It was a large portion, the vegetables were fresh, grilled well using an oak fire, which is an added bonus for flavor, and it was carried forward with a base of saffron rice that was cooked exactly right. We have now made Mico our regular go to for dinner,” reader Joseph Lewis said.

Milkbread

Location: 1431 Central Ave., Charlotte, NC 28205

  • Cinnamon rolls
Milkbread Mini Cinnies. Alex Cason/CharlotteFive

Miro’s Spanish Grille

Location: 12239 N Community House Rd #102, Charlotte, NC 28277

  • Paella. “A tried and true favorite. Perfectly seasoned rice and lots of fresh seafood,” reader Jean Berrier-Tate said.

Noble Smoke

Location: 2216 Freedom Dr, Charlotte, NC 28208

  • Brisket and onion rings and macaroni and cheese. “Best meal ever!!! It was all cooked to perfection,” reader Alice Walker said.

  • Brisket. “Most tender brisket I’ve ever eaten, but also had good bark. These people are real PITMASTERS!,” reader Randy said.

Oggi

Location: 16646 Hawfield Way Dr, Charlotte, NC 28277

  • Chicken Parmesan

Optimist Hall

Location: 1115 N Brevard St, Charlotte, NC 28206

  • Dumplings at The Dumpling Lady, tofu bao buns at Bao+Broth, vegan platter at Enat Ethiopian, and naan wrap & Gobi 65 at Botiwalla. “The amazing variety and all the flavors were on point!,” the reader said.
The vegan platter at Enat Ethiopian. Courtesy of Enat

The Palm

Location: 6705-B, Phillips Pl Ct, Charlotte, NC 28210

  • Meatball appetizer and Monday night chopped salad. “The sauce, the freshness of the salad, the service and the fact that a single diner can enjoy a perfect dinner in a small booth!,” reader Carol Pharr said.

Queen City Craft & Gourmet

Location: 5349 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy STE 100, Charlotte, NC 28277

  • Beef stroganoff

Sea Level NC

Location: 129 E 5th St, Charlotte, NC 28202

  • Sea Level oysters and the chowder. “Perfection! Sometimes the simple things stand out the most. A perfect oyster is a thing of beauty,” reader Tina DeSoto said.

Steak 48 Charlotte

Location: Apex SouthPark, 4425 Sharon Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211

More than a few of you — nine, in fact — put in a good word for Steak 48 , which is on OpenTable’s list of 100 Most Beloved Restaurants in America.

  • Steak, salad and baked potato. “Atmosphere, personal touches, excellent service and the delectable food,” reader Pam McCullough said.
  • Crispy shrimp deviled eggs, beet salad, filet mignon and baked potato. “Beautiful restaurant, excellent service, perfectly yummy,” reader Alden Clark said.
  • Cream corn brulee
  • Beef tenderloin
  • Bone-in ribeye
  • Filet
  • NY strip
Steak 48 opened in December 2020 at Apex at SouthPark. Alex Cason Photography

Supperland

Location: 1212 The Plaza, Charlotte, NC 28205

  • Pork Can Can. “Food quality, presentation, service,” the reader said.

Table 31

Location: 103 Landings Dr, Mooresville, NC 28117

  • Fried chicken

Trio Restaurant

Location: 10709 McMullen Creek Parkway, Charlotte, NC 28226

  • Chicken piccata

Via Roma

Location: 7416 Waverly Walk Ave Suite H-2, Charlotte, NC 28277

  • Pasta with braised short ribs

Yunta

Location: 2201 South Blvd, Suite 130, Charlotte, NC 28203

  • Ceviche, maki, Tallerin Saltado and the Lucuma Chocolate Bomba. “Amazing food, beautiful restaurant with a great vibe and excellent service!,” reader Jase Norman.
  • Octopus. “Octopus can be a difficult cook to get right, let alone the flavors that Yunta was accomplishing. Best octopus North of Miami. We try to go more frequently than the 3x we’ve been there but it’s always packed,” reader Katie Milligan said.

  • “Have eaten here so much, I’ve tried everything!,” one reader said.

Yunta’s lúcuma chocolate bomba. Kristen Kornbluth

