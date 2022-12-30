Read full article on original website
EUBS organizers on CoinGeek Backstage: How a simple coffee date became India’s inaugural global summit
The inaugural Enterprise Utility Blockchain Summit (EUBS) was a massive success, bringing together the Bitcoin blockchain ecosystem in Bangalore, India, to talk about the adoption of the technology in India and beyond. As summit organizers revealed to CoinGeek Backstage, it all started with Zoom calls before evolving into a global event.
China’s CBDC wallet utilizes AliPay’s red packets to boost adoption amid stiff competition
The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) is looking for new ways to make the digital yuan the primary means of making payments in the country. According to the South China Morning Post, the latest trick in the PBoC’s playbook is borrowing a leaf from AliPay’s red packet feature, which bears similarities to the centuries-old Chinese tradition. Traditionally, Chinese residents send red cash-filled envelopes to family and friends with good wishes ahead of the year.
New Delhi residents fall victim to digital asset scam offering 200% returns
Law enforcement agencies are on the trail of individuals suspected of defrauding Indians of nearly $11 million, according to a report by Times of India. The suspects allegedly defrauded investors by offering a 200% return on investments in their yet-to-be-launched virtual currency. Authorities said the suspected fraudsters used several methods to win the trust of their victims, including the promise of luxurious vacations in Dubai.
Elas’s Brendan Lee talks building a Philippines national ledger on CoinGeek Backstage
The vision of national and regional data ledgers built on the Bitcoin blockchain has been around for a while. In recent times, it has become more apparent that it’s going to be a developing country that will pioneer such a system, and according to Brendan Lee, the Philippines is in a prime position to leapfrog its peers and become the first country to have a national blockchain-based data ledger.
North Korean hackers targeting Japanese financial firms with new malware
A new report from cybersecurity firm Kaspersky has uncovered a new hacking spree linked to notorious North Korean hackers using malware. The report identified BlueNoroff, an arm of the state-sponsored Lazarus Group, as the principal suspect behind the recent attacks. BlueNoroff’s main targets appear to be digital asset startups, commercial banks, and venture capitalist (VC) firms in Europe and the Far East.
Smoke & miners: Myth of BTC network ‘decentralization’ exposed
The BTC blockchain is effectively under the control of two mining entities, undermining BTC Maximalists’ oft-repeated mantra of ‘decentralization.’. BTC.com data shows that a mere two mining entities—Foundry USA and AntPool—currently control over 51% of the BTC network’s overall hash rate. Earlier this year, it took the top three BTC mining entities to account for a similarly dominant chunk of the overall hash pie.
SmartLedger expands footprint into Middle East
Utilizing Scalable Blockchain Solutions to Empower Environmental Sustainability, Economic, Infrastructure, and Social Development in UAE and Surrounding Regions. TAMWOTH, NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA, December 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ — Smartledger the World’s leading blockchain distribution channel is excited to announce the opening of a new subsidiary, ‘Blockchain Smart Technologies’ in Dubai, UAE which will serve the North Africa, Middle East, India, and Southeast Asia regions.
Top FTX creditors want their identities kept secret
A group of non-U.S. FTX customers has asked for their identities to be kept sealed during U.S. bankruptcy proceedings. This would go against the grain of regular bankruptcy cases, which typically reveal the names and identities of creditors in the name of public interest. The U.S. Justice Department is opposing the move.
South Korea: Top executives of scam V Global exchange convicted
Six individuals identified as top-level executives in the defunct V Global have received varying degrees of jail time for their role in the debacle. A report from Economist.co.kr revealed that C-level executives, only known as Mr. Yang and Mr. Oh, were given eight and three years in jail, respectively. Four other key operatives received three years each for their involvement in the scheme that robbed investors of $1.5 billion.
Calvin Ayre’s 2023 predictions: Innovation on BSV Blockchain will win
2023 will be the year that politicians, regulators and law enforcement agencies finally slay the ‘layer 1’ fraud at the heart of ‘crypto,’ after which they’ll target the deeper, more insidious ‘layer 2’ fraud that threatens far greater harm. Tis the season for...
Investors sue Winklevoss twins for fraud over Gemini’s interest-bearing accounts
Gemini exchange and its founders, Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, are facing a class-action lawsuit over their interest-bearing accounts. Investors allege that the exchange offered securities without registering the products with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The lawsuit was filed in the Southern District of New York by investors...
