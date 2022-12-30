Read full article on original website
Mobility, housing progress among the highlights of Cronk’s ‘most normal year’ in Austin
Spencer Cronk takes a measure of perspective when asked to look back on 2022 and a year that demanded constant attention to homelessness, ongoing labor negotiation, and persistent difficulties filling open positions within city government, among other issues. After a pandemic that has spanned more than two years and a winter storm that crippled utilities statewide in 2021, the past year feels tame by comparison.
In D9, Qadri wants to ensure “an abundance of affordable housing”
Just past 10 p.m. on Dec. 13, after a night frantically pacing around the Whip In shaking hands, posing for pictures and checking on election updates, Zohaib Qadri – more commonly known as Zo – felt comfortable declaring victory in the District 9 race for City Council. His...
Leslie Pool is ready to take on more duties in 2023
December was a busy month in the busy year of 2022 for District 7 City Council Member Leslie Pool. As chair of the Council Austin Energy Utility Oversight Committee, her most important duty was shepherding through the utility’s rate change, which will bring Austin Energy much-needed revenue but was not popular with some advocates for low-income ratepayers. The utility and Council have been working all year on the update that finally passed on Dec. 8.
Austin Water, which has issued three boil-water notices in four years, gets a new leader
Lee esta historia en español. City Manager Spencer Cronk has chosen Shay Ralls Roalson to be the next director of Austin Water. Roalson, the first woman to hold the role, will replace the former leader of the city-owned water utility who resigned in February after an error at a treatment facility forced Austin residents to boil their water for three days.
Tovo considers changes and challenges after 11 years on Council
After more than a decade on Austin City Council, Kathie Tovo’s view on the nature of elected life is that plenty of day-one priorities and worries for new Council members are likely to remain top concerns for years to come. Take housing availability and homelessness, for example. Tovo thinks...
In D5, Ryan Alter hopes to bring momentum to city operations
Ryan Alter will bring a state-level perspective to City Hall next year when he takes over representing District 5 from Ann Kitchen, the two-term City Council member who was term-limited and unable to run in November. As a policy analyst and legal staffer for a number of state senators in...
Before passing baton, Kitchen reflects on eight years in the housing trenches
In her eight years on Austin City Council, Ann Kitchen has navigated both the thrills and the growing pains of the second-fastest-growing city in the country. Kitchen has spent 2022 refining policies she hopes will continue to address Austin’s housing crisis well after her departure, when she’ll hand over the reins of District 5 to incoming Council Member Ryan Alter.
Ellis to push for more progress on housing in 2023
Fresh off the heels of a decisive reelection win, City Council Member Paige Ellis is ready to hit the ground running in 2023 with initiatives related to housing, transportation and workforce retention. Ellis won reelection with 58 percent of the vote in November, avoiding a runoff. She told the Austin...
Mackenzie Kelly: ‘Hyper-focused on public safety’ in 2023
Over Mackenzie Kelly’s two years as City Council’s lone conservative, she has made a point of finding common ground with those she often disagrees with and avoiding the charged rhetoric employed by politicians at the state and national level. “That’s really been a mainstay of how I’ve conducted...
Vela ready to take action to create more housing in 2023
City Council Member José “Chito” Vela has been hard at work since he was sworn in to the District 4 seat in February following his election in January. He’s been holding down two jobs, serving as a Council member and finishing up his work as an attorney. In mid-December, he had six cases to complete before stepping aside from court appearances.
Renteria reflects on his time on Council as D3 prepares to usher in a new member
On a Thursday afternoon in mid-December, District 3 City Council Member Pio Renteria is packing up his office. Council had its last meeting for the year the week before and now he’s clearing out the space for his successor. “I have so many certificates and all the stuff that...
Fuentes put her focus on working families in 2022
Elected to represent Southeast Austin’s District 2 in 2020, City Council Member Vanessa Fuentes has quickly become one of the more accessible and well-known members of the dais within the community. That was intentional, Fuentes told the Austin Monitor. It’s notoriously difficult for residents of Southeast Austin to regularly...
José Velásquez promises to deliver access to D3 residents
The overarching theme of 2022 for the residents of District 3 was access, according to newly elected City Council Member José Velásquez. Outgoing Council Member Pio Renteria served the central eastside district for eight years and hit his term limit. After a general election with six candidates, Velásquez and community advocate Daniela Silva competed in the December runoff. The heavily endorsed Velásquez won a race that was closer than expected.
Harper-Madison looks to spark D1 civic involvement in 2023
After completing her fourth year in office, City Council Member Natasha Harper-Madison wishes she’d known from her first day roughly as much as she knows now about the workings of city government. Her thinking: There should be an apparatus that teaches basic process and procedures to residents who want to know more about their city, as well as a more robust orientation and education track for newly elected Council members.
Environmental groups, neighbors rally against proposed concert venue
A coalition of environmental groups last week announced its opposition to a proposed 5,000-seat concert venue at 14820 Fitzhugh Road, near Dripping Springs. The coalition, Stop Fitzhugh Concert Venue, says it’s concerned about negative impacts the venue might bring to Barton Creek, as well as increased traffic on narrow country roads, drunk driving, and noise and light pollution members say would disrupt neighbors and harm wildlife.
Audit shows flaws in city’s plans for cold weather shelters
An audit presented to the City Council Audit & Finance committee last week says the city is not keeping up with planning for cold weather shelters and that city staff have not received sufficient training in dealing with people seeking shelter during extreme cold. In addition, the city does not appear to be consistently following its own rules on when to open the shelters. The audit says because the city has not always opened cold weather shelters when it planned to, some people “may have suffered from freezing and subfreezing temperatures.”
Downtown Alliance praises ‘transformation’ of ARCH under new management
Just months after the management switch-up at the Austin Resource Center for the Homeless, the Downtown Austin Alliance is praising what it calls “transformational change” at the downtown men’s shelter. The alliance’s safety and hospitality committee toured the facility in early December to learn about recent improvements...
CapMetro police force coming to North Austin office park
Capital Metro has secured the location of its first police department headquarters – a nondescript building in a North Austin office park – and is ready to spend millions on rent and renovations to expand the transit agency’s mission into law enforcement. The move to put more...
Pets, plants, pipes and more: How to prepare for this week’s freeze
The Austin area is in for a cold holiday weekend. Temperatures will start dropping on Thursday afternoon into the teens and stay there until Saturday, at least. As the state prepares for this severe weather event, you should prepare, too. Is your emergency bag ready?. Austin emergency officials recommend having...
City moving forward with new floodplain maps from Atlas 14 rainfall study
The city is moving forward with its effort to update its floodplain maps, in anticipation of an expected increase in dramatic rainfall and flooding events caused by climate change over the next decade. Earlier this month, the Watershed Protection Department began mailing notices to properties located in or near a...
