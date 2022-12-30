An audit presented to the City Council Audit & Finance committee last week says the city is not keeping up with planning for cold weather shelters and that city staff have not received sufficient training in dealing with people seeking shelter during extreme cold. In addition, the city does not appear to be consistently following its own rules on when to open the shelters. The audit says because the city has not always opened cold weather shelters when it planned to, some people “may have suffered from freezing and subfreezing temperatures.”

AUSTIN, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO