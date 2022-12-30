ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin Monitor

Mobility, housing progress among the highlights of Cronk’s ‘most normal year’ in Austin

Spencer Cronk takes a measure of perspective when asked to look back on 2022 and a year that demanded constant attention to homelessness, ongoing labor negotiation, and persistent difficulties filling open positions within city government, among other issues. After a pandemic that has spanned more than two years and a winter storm that crippled utilities statewide in 2021, the past year feels tame by comparison.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Leslie Pool is ready to take on more duties in 2023

December was a busy month in the busy year of 2022 for District 7 City Council Member Leslie Pool. As chair of the Council Austin Energy Utility Oversight Committee, her most important duty was shepherding through the utility’s rate change, which will bring Austin Energy much-needed revenue but was not popular with some advocates for low-income ratepayers. The utility and Council have been working all year on the update that finally passed on Dec. 8.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Before passing baton, Kitchen reflects on eight years in the housing trenches

In her eight years on Austin City Council, Ann Kitchen has navigated both the thrills and the growing pains of the second-fastest-growing city in the country. Kitchen has spent 2022 refining policies she hopes will continue to address Austin’s housing crisis well after her departure, when she’ll hand over the reins of District 5 to incoming Council Member Ryan Alter.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Ellis to push for more progress on housing in 2023

Fresh off the heels of a decisive reelection win, City Council Member Paige Ellis is ready to hit the ground running in 2023 with initiatives related to housing, transportation and workforce retention. Ellis won reelection with 58 percent of the vote in November, avoiding a runoff. She told the Austin...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Vela ready to take action to create more housing in 2023

City Council Member José “Chito” Vela has been hard at work since he was sworn in to the District 4 seat in February following his election in January. He’s been holding down two jobs, serving as a Council member and finishing up his work as an attorney. In mid-December, he had six cases to complete before stepping aside from court appearances.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Fuentes put her focus on working families in 2022

Elected to represent Southeast Austin’s District 2 in 2020, City Council Member Vanessa Fuentes has quickly become one of the more accessible and well-known members of the dais within the community. That was intentional, Fuentes told the Austin Monitor. It’s notoriously difficult for residents of Southeast Austin to regularly...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

José Velásquez promises to deliver access to D3 residents

The overarching theme of 2022 for the residents of District 3 was access, according to newly elected City Council Member José Velásquez. Outgoing Council Member Pio Renteria served the central eastside district for eight years and hit his term limit. After a general election with six candidates, Velásquez and community advocate Daniela Silva competed in the December runoff. The heavily endorsed Velásquez won a race that was closer than expected.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Harper-Madison looks to spark D1 civic involvement in 2023

After completing her fourth year in office, City Council Member Natasha Harper-Madison wishes she’d known from her first day roughly as much as she knows now about the workings of city government. Her thinking: There should be an apparatus that teaches basic process and procedures to residents who want to know more about their city, as well as a more robust orientation and education track for newly elected Council members.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Environmental groups, neighbors rally against proposed concert venue

A coalition of environmental groups last week announced its opposition to a proposed 5,000-seat concert venue at 14820 Fitzhugh Road, near Dripping Springs. The coalition, Stop Fitzhugh Concert Venue, says it’s concerned about negative impacts the venue might bring to Barton Creek, as well as increased traffic on narrow country roads, drunk driving, and noise and light pollution members say would disrupt neighbors and harm wildlife.
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
Austin Monitor

Audit shows flaws in city’s plans for cold weather shelters

An audit presented to the City Council Audit & Finance committee last week says the city is not keeping up with planning for cold weather shelters and that city staff have not received sufficient training in dealing with people seeking shelter during extreme cold. In addition, the city does not appear to be consistently following its own rules on when to open the shelters. The audit says because the city has not always opened cold weather shelters when it planned to, some people “may have suffered from freezing and subfreezing temperatures.”
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Austin Monitor

Austin, TX
