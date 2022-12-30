ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attleboro, MA

ABC6.com

Man, 37, shot in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A man was shot in Fall River late Monday night. The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. on Pittman Street. Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found a 37-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his left side. The man, whose name...
FALL RIVER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Near end of 2022, police arrested three from Massachusetts, New York, recovered thousands, in nationwide grandparent scam

With grandparent scams more prevalent than ever, authorities in Massachusetts broke up an alleged scam ring near the end of 2022. Here is a revisit of that investigation. These cons scare the elderly by saying an urgent emergency has happened to their child or grandchild, or that they are holding them hostage until a ransom is paid.
ATTLEBORO, MA
universalhub.com

Houses shook, car alarms went off, cats panicked and some people's ears began to ring: Not an alien invasion, just a pre-hockey jet flyover at Fenway

Around 2:25 p.m. people across the area, thousands of people who were not at Fenway Park for the Bruins/Penguins winter classic, suddenly heard a roar overhead, of the sort that might presage the kind of alien invasion only knowledge of Macintosh computer viruses and a stirring speech by Bill Pullman could fend off.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Brockton Police Department announces sudden passing of 48-year-old officer

A Massachusetts police officer has died unexpectedly according to his department. Born January 21, 1974, in Boston, 48-year-old Sean Besarick was raised in Brockton and graduated from Brockton High School in 1992. After graduation, Sean served in the United States Navy from 1993-1997 with multiple Bronze Star Medals. After serving...
BROCKTON, MA
NECN

4 People Thrown From Car as It Rolls Over in Quincy, Bursts Into Flames

Police and fire crews were at the scene of a car that drove off the road in Quincy, Massachusetts, rolled down an embankment and burst into flames on Monday morning. A preliminary investigation reveals the vehicle was traveling down Ricciuti Drive shortly after 6 a.m. when it struck the curb, went airborne and rolled several times down a large hill, ejecting four people from the car. Police said the car landed on its roof just feet from Interstate 93 south before catching fire.
QUINCY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Lowell woman dies in two-car crash on I-495

CHELMSFORD, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police are investigating after a 23-year-old Lowell woman was killed when another driver lost control of their car, went airborne across the opposite side of the highway, and struck her car. According to State Police, the Lowell woman was driving a 2018 Subaru Impreza...
LOWELL, MA
ABC6.com

2 Rhode Island counties at ‘high’ community risk for COVID-19

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Two counties in Rhode Island are currently at a “high” risk for COVID-19 transmission. According to the Rhode Island Department of Health, two of the state’s counties are “high-risk” areas for COVID transmission. The counties designated under “high” are Providence...
KENT COUNTY, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Franchise owner of frozen yogurt locations in MA and NH indicted for planting hidden devices in bathrooms

A Massachusetts business owner was indicted this week on disturbing charges. This past summer, members of the Nashua Police Department’s Uniform Field Operations Bureau responded to Tutti Frutti located within the Pheasant Lane Mall after a hidden recording device was located within a bathroom within the store. Detectives from the Special Investigations Division furthered the investigation.
NASHUA, NH
eastgreenwichnews.com

Police Log: A Fake ID & Supplying a Minor

4:28 p.m. – Police arrested a North Kingstown man, 28, on a bench warrant after police, on patrol on Main Street, noticed the man’s car had a very loud exhaust system and a front license plate not property mounted. Routine checks turned up a warrant for disorderly conduct out of Warwick. Police took the man into custody and notified Warwick, who arranged a pickup at the station. Police had the car towed.
WARWICK, RI

