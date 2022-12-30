Read full article on original website
Police looking for driver in Bristol hit-and-run
Police are searching for the driver of a truck seen on surveillance footage sideswiping a parked car without stopping in Bristol last week.
NECN
Attleboro Man Accused of Robbing, Assaulting Elderly Woman Who Later Died in House Fire
A man has been arrested for allegedly robbing and assaulting an elderly woman, who later died in an Attleboro, Massachusetts house fire in November, prosecutors in Bristol County announced Tuesday. Adam Rollins, 42, of Attleboro, was arrested Sunday in Weymouth, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office. He is...
4 people ejected in wild crash that sent car airborne onto I-93 in Quincy
QUINCY, Mass. — Four people were injured, including two seriously, when they were ejected in a wild crash that sent a car flying into the air and onto Interstate 93 in Quincy on Monday morning. Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash on the southbound side of...
CBS News
Ashby Police seek knife-wielding robber
A convenience store clerk in Ashby came face to face with an armed robber. WBZ-TV's Ken MacLeod reports.
ABC6.com
Man, 37, shot in Fall River
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A man was shot in Fall River late Monday night. The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. on Pittman Street. Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found a 37-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his left side. The man, whose name...
fallriverreporter.com
Near end of 2022, police arrested three from Massachusetts, New York, recovered thousands, in nationwide grandparent scam
With grandparent scams more prevalent than ever, authorities in Massachusetts broke up an alleged scam ring near the end of 2022. Here is a revisit of that investigation. These cons scare the elderly by saying an urgent emergency has happened to their child or grandchild, or that they are holding them hostage until a ransom is paid.
First baby born at South Shore Hospital shares Jan. 1 birthday with grandparents
WEYMOUTH, Mass. — Little Amina holds the record as First Baby born at South Shore Hospital in 2023. She also has something in common with her paternal grandparents, both of whom also share Jan. 1 birthdays, hospital officials said. Baby girl Amina was born to mother Morgan Lavange and...
universalhub.com
Houses shook, car alarms went off, cats panicked and some people's ears began to ring: Not an alien invasion, just a pre-hockey jet flyover at Fenway
Around 2:25 p.m. people across the area, thousands of people who were not at Fenway Park for the Bruins/Penguins winter classic, suddenly heard a roar overhead, of the sort that might presage the kind of alien invasion only knowledge of Macintosh computer viruses and a stirring speech by Bill Pullman could fend off.
WCVB
Man stabbed in Market Basket parking lot in parking spot dispute, police say
CHELSEA, Mass. — A man was stabbed twice in the parking lot of a Massachusetts Market Basket grocery store on Monday, police said. The man accused in the incident, Victor Rojas Avalo, 25, was arraigned Tuesday on assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. According to Chelsea police, the...
Butcher shop on North Shore known for gigantic craft sandwiches moving to new location
NEWBURYPORT, Mass. — A butcher shop on the North Shore that’s known for its gigantic craft sandwiches and raised meats is moving to a new location in 2023. In a Facebook post, The Modern Butcher announced that it will be leaving Newburyport for Danvers. The Modern Butcher said...
fallriverreporter.com
Brockton Police Department announces sudden passing of 48-year-old officer
A Massachusetts police officer has died unexpectedly according to his department. Born January 21, 1974, in Boston, 48-year-old Sean Besarick was raised in Brockton and graduated from Brockton High School in 1992. After graduation, Sean served in the United States Navy from 1993-1997 with multiple Bronze Star Medals. After serving...
Divers find body after search of Lake Quinsigamond near White City in Shrewsbury
SHREWSBURY - Rescue divers retrieved a body from Lake Quinsigamond Tuesday afternoon, hours after authorities received a report that a missing person could be in the water. Crews from Shrewsbury and Worcester focused on the shoreline and water at the base of the Kenneth F. Burns Memorial Bridge, on the Shrewsbury side,...
Stoughton Police Department mourning sudden death of veteran officer
STOUGHTON, Mass. — The community of Stoughton is mourning the sudden death of a veteran police officer who passed away over the weekend. Christopher A. Davis, 42, died while off-duty after being found unresponsive in his Brockton home on Saturday around 9:45 p.m., according to Stoughton Police Chief Donna McNamarra.
Warwick fireworks display held at Rocky Point
Warwick put on its fireworks display at Rocky Point Sunday night after being forced to postpone the event on New Year’s Eve due to the rain.
Family of man killed in Mattapan New Year’s Day double shooting searching for justice
BOSTON, Mass.--Boston Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Mattapan. Investigators say two people were shot on Blue Hill Avenue early Sunday morning. One of the victims died. Family says the victim is 33-year-old Jymall Cox. The new year ended just after it began for 33-year-old Jymall Cox. Police haven’t...
NECN
4 People Thrown From Car as It Rolls Over in Quincy, Bursts Into Flames
Police and fire crews were at the scene of a car that drove off the road in Quincy, Massachusetts, rolled down an embankment and burst into flames on Monday morning. A preliminary investigation reveals the vehicle was traveling down Ricciuti Drive shortly after 6 a.m. when it struck the curb, went airborne and rolled several times down a large hill, ejecting four people from the car. Police said the car landed on its roof just feet from Interstate 93 south before catching fire.
Police: Lowell woman dies in two-car crash on I-495
CHELMSFORD, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police are investigating after a 23-year-old Lowell woman was killed when another driver lost control of their car, went airborne across the opposite side of the highway, and struck her car. According to State Police, the Lowell woman was driving a 2018 Subaru Impreza...
ABC6.com
2 Rhode Island counties at ‘high’ community risk for COVID-19
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Two counties in Rhode Island are currently at a “high” risk for COVID-19 transmission. According to the Rhode Island Department of Health, two of the state’s counties are “high-risk” areas for COVID transmission. The counties designated under “high” are Providence...
fallriverreporter.com
Franchise owner of frozen yogurt locations in MA and NH indicted for planting hidden devices in bathrooms
A Massachusetts business owner was indicted this week on disturbing charges. This past summer, members of the Nashua Police Department’s Uniform Field Operations Bureau responded to Tutti Frutti located within the Pheasant Lane Mall after a hidden recording device was located within a bathroom within the store. Detectives from the Special Investigations Division furthered the investigation.
eastgreenwichnews.com
Police Log: A Fake ID & Supplying a Minor
4:28 p.m. – Police arrested a North Kingstown man, 28, on a bench warrant after police, on patrol on Main Street, noticed the man’s car had a very loud exhaust system and a front license plate not property mounted. Routine checks turned up a warrant for disorderly conduct out of Warwick. Police took the man into custody and notified Warwick, who arranged a pickup at the station. Police had the car towed.
