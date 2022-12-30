Read full article on original website
UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from China
(Reuters) – The UK said on Friday that passengers arriving to England from China from Jan. 5 will need to show a negative COVID-19 pre-departure test, taken no more than two days prior to departure, according to a statement. (Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)
WHO seeks more data, regular updates from China on COVID situation
(Reuters) – The World Health Organization on Friday once again urged China’s health officials to regularly share specific and real-time information regarding the COVID-19 situation in the country, including more genetic sequencing data and data on hospitalizations and deaths. WHO’s technical advisory group on the evolution of SARS-COV-2...
Trump-supporting billionaire Home Depot founder says ‘nobody works anymore’ because of ‘socialism’ and the ‘woke people [who] have taken over the world’
Bernie Marcus told the FT he’s worried about how “nobody gives a damn” anymore. “Just give it to me. Send me money. I don’t want to work—I’m too lazy, I’m too fat, I’m too stupid.”
The bad news: 2023 is already shaping up to be a very, very bad year
As the new year approaches, it is time to consider how 2023 might unfold. Of course, the starting point, the contemporary context, would be the recent history of COVID lockdowns; massive government spending and inflation and constrictive energy policies driving up energy and food prices, as well as most “downstream prices,” and wiping out retirement…
European shares rise in first trading session of 2023
(Reuters) – European shares rose in the first trading session of 2023 on Monday, after a rough year marred with fears of a recession as central banks hiked rates globally and the Russia-Ukraine war. The pan-regional STOXX 600 rose 0.5% by 0810 GMT, supported by rate-sensitive technology stocks. The...
Next Petrobras CEO says he will change company’s fuel price policy
BRASILIA (Reuters) – The incoming chief executive of Brazil’s state-run oil company Petrobras said on Friday he planned to tweak the country’s fuel price policy, but said investors need not worry. President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Friday named Senator Jean Paul Prates as the next...
Japan says it scrambled jets to monitor Chinese aircraft carrier operations
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan said on Monday it scrambled jet fighters and dispatched aircraft and warships over the past two weeks to keep tabs on China’s Liaoning aircraft carrier and five warships that conducted naval manoeuvres and flight operations in the Pacific. Japan monitored the operations after the Chinese naval...
Audi workers in Mexico extend strike deadline to Jan. 11
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Worker representatives at German automaker Audi’s Mexico plant have extended a strike deadline to Jan. 11 from Jan. 1 as they aim to reach an agreement with the firm over pay raises, a union document seen by Reuters on Friday showed. The Independent Union...
Wall St ends 2022 with biggest annual drop since 2008
(Reuters) – U.S. stocks closed out 2022 lower on Friday, capping a year of sharp losses driven by aggressive interest rate hikes to curb inflation, recession fears, the Russia-Ukraine war and rising concerns over COVID cases in China. Wall Street’s three main indexes booked their first yearly drop since...
