LSU will go for its second straight win over a ranked opponent when it visits No. 19 Kentucky in Southeastern Conference play on Tuesday in Lexington, Ky. The Tigers (12-1, 1-0) extended their winning streak to seven games with a 60-57 victory over No. 9 Arkansas in Baton Rouge on Wednesday. Kentucky (9-4, 0-1) knocked off visiting Louisville 86-63 for its second win in three games on Saturday.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 5 HOURS AGO