Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
TDE Drops Music Video Teaser For SZA’s “Kill Bill”
“Kill Bill” quickly became a standout on the SZA’s second studio album. Following the long-awaited release of SZA’s second studio album S.O.S. earlier this month, her label is now teasing a music video for one of her hottest new songs. Sharing visuals for “Kill Bill,” Top Dawg...
HipHopDX.com
Fat Joe Declares Tems’ ‘Free Mind’ Best Song Of 2022 — Two Years After Its Release
Fat Joe has never been afraid to give props to those he believes deserve it, and he’s now shown some love to Tems for her breakthrough hit “Free Mind.”. Over the weekend, Joey Crack gave a 2022 year-end recap on Instagram Live and began the session with the Nigerian singer-songwriter’s soulful smash playing in the background.
HipHopDX.com
Kodak Black Takes Aim At JAY-Z & Megan Thee Stallion Over Tory Lanez Shooting Conviction
Kodak Black has spoken out against Tory Lanez’s guilty verdict in his felony assault case involving Megan Thee Stallion, taking aim at JAY-Z and the Houston Hottie in the process. The Florida rapper addressed the verdict on Instagram Live earlier this week, shortly after Tory was convicted of shooting...
Wedding guests share a jaw-dropping bridesmaid entrance and people are all saying the same thing
WEDDING guests can be difficult to entertain, so to make one couple's special day unforgettable a group of bridesmaids came up with a jaw-dropping entrance. Rocking stunning pink dresses, the five women were patiently waiting behind a massive door ready to show off the impressive choreography. With Let's Get Loud...
hotnewhiphop.com
Asian Doll Tweets Megan Thee Stallion Was “Shot In Her Foot By A Midget” Amid Trial
The self-proclaimed Queen of Drill has had a years-long friendship with Megan thee Stallion. During the first week of Tory Lanez’s trial, Asian Doll offered her thoughts on the case while also lending support to Megan Thee Stallion. The “Nunnadet Sh*t” rapper clapped back at a Twitter user and...
Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Stock Up At The Grocery Store In Miami After He Files For Divorce: Photos
After they were spotted making their way through an Atlanta airport, T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach seemed to arrive at their final destination: a grocery store in Miami, Florida. In photos obtained by Daily Mail, T.J., 45, and Amy, 49, went shopping for supplies at a Publix after arriving in Miami on Monday (Dec. 26). The two picked up what appeared to be the essentials for the New Year’s Eve weekend, including a case of Stella Artois, a dozen eggs, and more supplies. The two loaded their groceries into the back of a truck before driving off.
Kirstie Alley’s Death Certificate Reveals New Details
There are new details surrounding Kirstie Alley’s death. According to her death certificate, obtained by Us Weekly, Alley was cremated after she passed away on December 5. The document also states that she died at her Clearwater, Florida, home. Alley, 71, died following a battle with colon cancer. She...
HipHopDX.com
Styles P Recalls Wanting To Shoot JAY-Z & Beanie Sigel During LOX/Roc-A-Fella Beef
Styles P has recalled the time he wanted to shoot JAY-Z and Beanie Sigel during The LOX‘s beef with Roc-A-Fella Records in the early 2000s. The Ghost recently joined Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion where he opened up about how his, Jadakiss and Sheek Louch’s beef with 50 Cent and G-Unit was kept strictly on wax but the Roc-A-Fella war crossed the line and got personal.
HipHopDX.com
Joe Budden Believes Rappers Should Take 'Hip Hop SAT Test' Before Getting Record Deal
Joe Budden thinks the bar needs to be raised in Hip Hop, and believes one way to do that is to make rappers take a “Hip Hop SAT” before a label signs them. The former Slaughterhouse lyricist appeared as a guest on the Earn Your Leisure podcast, where he and co-hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings spoke about the oversaturation of the podcast market.
Rapper Gangsta Boo, Former Member Of Three 6 Mafia, Dead At 43
Lola Mitchell, also known as Gangsta Boo, recorded her first song with the group when she was just 14.
HipHopDX.com
NBA YoungBoy Drops New Project 'Lost Files' After Squashing Fredo Bang Beef
NBA YoungBoy has blessed fans with yet more new music while settling a beef with an old enemy. Extending his prolific streak in 2022, the Baton Rouge rap star dropped a new project called Lost Files by surprise on Friday (December 23). As the title suggests, the 21-song set includes a mix of new, unheard tracks and previously released material.
thesource.com
DJ Quik: I Deserve To Be Where Dr. Dre Is
Gangsta rap pioneer and Compton native DJ Quik believes that with the reception he’s received from the fans as well as the consistency of his sometimes underrated career over the decades, that his success should match or at least rival that of the other Compton gangsta rap pioneer and producer, Dr. Dre.
NBC Los Angeles
Rapper Big Scarr Dead at 22
The music community is mourning the loss of an up-and-coming rap artist. Big Scarr, a Memphis rapper signed to Gucci Mane's record label, died Dec. 22. He was 22. His death was confirmed by Gucci Mane, who paid tribute to the artist on social media. "This hurts," he wrote with a crying face and broken heart emoji on Dec. 22. "I'm a miss you @BigScarr."
Hip-Hop Wired Presents: The Best Hip-Hop LPs Of 2022
Hip-Hop Wired has complied 40 of the best Hip-Hop albums of the year. We didn't include project with less than 10 songs. The post Hip-Hop Wired Presents: The Best Hip-Hop LPs Of 2022 appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
suggest.com
DaBaby vs Roddy Ricch: Who Has The Higher Net Worth In 2023?
Net Worth stories on Suggest are meant to be simply for fun and discussion. While some numbers are possible to research, there are simply too many variables to give an accurate worth. So have fun with the numbers, but take them with a grain of salt. In case you missed...
HipHopDX.com
Uncle Murda Goes In On Kanye West, Gunna, Megan Thee Stallion & More On 'Rap Up 2022'
Uncle Murda has returned with his latest “Rap Up” song, this time chewing over the antics of Kanye West, Gunna, Megan Thee Stallion and many more in unfiltered fashion. The Brooklyn rapper continued his annual trend of recapping the biggest moments in Hip Hop culture of the past year on Saturday (December 31) with the release of “Rap Up 2022.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Ice Cube Recalls 2Pac Saying He Wanted To Make Music Like N.W.A.
Ice Cube reflected on his friendship with 2Pac while speaking with Talib Kweli on “People’s Party.”. Ice Cube reflected on meeting 2Pac during a recent appearance on Talib Kweli‘s People’s Party podcast. Appearing alongside E-40 and Too $hort, Cube remarked that 2Pac once said he wanted to make music like N.W.A.
Megan Thee Stallion is hoping to win another court case
Megan Thee Stallion previously filed a lawsuit against 1501 Certified Entertainment over its definition of an album, with Megan accusing the label of trying to keep her tied into her contract. By contrast, 1501 Certified Entertainment insists that Megan’s Something For Thee Hotties compilation does not constitute an album, meaning...
Lloyd Banks Drops The Cold Corner Mixtape – Today in Hip-Hop
XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this moment:. Jan. 1, 2009: By the time Lloyd Banks released The Cold Corner mixtape in 2009, he had already dropped two solo albums, The Hunger for More in 2004, and Rotten Apple in 2006. The latter project received lukewarm reviews from critics who felt the Queens, N.Y.-raised rapper lost his hunger for creating street-certified bangers.
hotnewhiphop.com
Uncle Murda’s “Rap Up 2022” Takes Shots At Ye, Yung Miami, Gunna, And More: Stream
Among many favoured New Year’s traditions that have arisen in recent years comes Uncle Murda’s annual “Rap Up” track. This year, the 42-year-old didn’t hold back at all while recounting the wild events of 2022. From the downfall of Kanye West to Megan Thee Stallion’s recent courthouse victory, he addresses all the smoke across the 15-minute title.
Magic 1470AM
Lake Charles, LA
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
460K+
Views
ABOUT
Magic 1470 plays the best R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mymagiclc.com
Comments / 0