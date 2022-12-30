Read full article on original website
Russell guides SE Missouri State over SIU Edwardsville 82-73
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP)Phillip Russell scored 19 points as Southeast Missouri State beat SIU-Edwardsville 82-73 on Saturday night. Russell had seven assists for the Redhawks (6-9, 1-1 Ohio Valley Conference). Dylan Branson scored 14 points and added six rebounds. Chris Harris recorded 14 points and shot 3 for 6 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 6 of 8 from the free throw line. The Redhawks snapped an eight-game slide.
Luers’ 20 help Eastern Illinois knock off Southern Indiana
CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP)Dan Luers’ 20 points helped Eastern Illinois defeat Southern Indiana 91-80 on Saturday night. Luers added six rebounds for the Panthers (6-9, 2-0 Ohio Valley). Yaakema Rose Jr. scored 12 points, going 5 of 9. Kyle Carlesimo shot 4 for 7 and 3 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.
