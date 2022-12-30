Halmahera Resources implements sustainable development by creating, developing, operating, and owning utility-scale renewable energy initiatives. Halmahera Resources, ISIN: IDA003250200, a leading low-cost producer of nickel that generates sustainable prosperity for our employees, investors, and the communities in which it operates, is pleased to announce a new contract in place to acquire hydroelectric power. The action aims to strengthen the corporate environmental policy, which, among other things, calls for a progressive shift in the company's operations toward carbon-free energy. The deregulated bilateral power purchase agreement was established between Halmahera Resources and a local hydropower company. More details about the partner and the contract will be made available at a later date.

