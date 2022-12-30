Read full article on original website
Ault Alpha Has Purchased 50 Million Shares of Common Stock of BitNile Holdings, Inc.
BitNile Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: NILE), a diversified holding company (“BitNile” or the “Company”), announced today that its related party, Ault Alpha, LP (“Ault Alpha”), has purchased an aggregate of 50 million shares of common stock of BitNile since it first started buying in September 2021. Ault Alpha purchases common stock of BitNile pursuant to a plan previously adopted pursuant to Rule 10b5-1 and Rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The 50 million shares of common stock represent approximately 13% of the Company as of today.
GAMCO Expects to Report Diluted EPS for 2022 of $2.37 to $2.47 Per Share
GAMCO Investors, Inc. (“GAMCO”) (OTCQX:GAMI) announced today that it expects to report calendar 2022 diluted earnings in the range of $2.37 to $2.47 per share versus $2.73 per share for 2021. GAMCO will enter 2023 as a deregistered company trading under the symbol “GAMI” on the OTCQX platform....
Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation Announces Final Results of Tender Offer
Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (NYSE: BVH) (OTCQX: BVHBB) (“Bluegreen” or the “Company”) announced today the final results of its cash tender offer to purchase up to 4,500,000 shares of its Class A Common Stock at a purchase price of $25.00 per share. The tender offer expired at 5:00 P.M., Eastern time, on Friday, December 23, 2022.
Transaction in Own Shares
• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •. Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 30 December 2022 it purchased the following number of Shares for cancellation.
Halmahera Resources Enters into a New Renewable Energy Purchase Agreement
Halmahera Resources implements sustainable development by creating, developing, operating, and owning utility-scale renewable energy initiatives. Halmahera Resources, ISIN: IDA003250200, a leading low-cost producer of nickel that generates sustainable prosperity for our employees, investors, and the communities in which it operates, is pleased to announce a new contract in place to acquire hydroelectric power. The action aims to strengthen the corporate environmental policy, which, among other things, calls for a progressive shift in the company's operations toward carbon-free energy. The deregulated bilateral power purchase agreement was established between Halmahera Resources and a local hydropower company. More details about the partner and the contract will be made available at a later date.
Trex Company Announces Sale of Its Commercial Products Business
COMPANY RESOURCES TO FOCUS ON GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES IN OUTDOOR LIVING. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX), the world’s #1 brand of high-performance, low-maintenance and eco-friendly composite decking, railing and outdoor living products today announced the sale of substantially all of the assets of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Trex Commercial Products, Inc. (Trex Commercial) to Minnesota-based Sightline Commercial Solutions, LLC. The details of this transaction will be filed in Trex’s Current Report on Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Global Residential Heat Pump Market Report to 2028 - Players Include Mitsubishi Electric, Danfoss, Daikin Industries and Carrier Global - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Residential Heat Pump Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Power Source (Electric Powered and Gas Powered), By Type (Air Source, Geothermal, and Water Source), By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Residential Heat Pump Market size is...
The Worldwide Fitness Clothing Industry is Expected to Reach $90.8 Billion by 2027: Increasing Innovations in Fabrics and Development in E-commerce Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Fitness Clothing Market (2022-2027) by Gender, Type, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Fitness Clothing Market is estimated to be USD 63.84 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 90.89 Bn...
Intevac Announces Completion of Joint Development Agreement for TRIO™
Intevac, Inc. (Nasdaq:IVAC, “Intevac” or “the Company”), a leading supplier of thin-film processing systems, today announced it has signed a joint development agreement with a major provider of glass and glass ceramic materials. “For decades, Intevac has provided the materials science expertise and high-productivity manufacturing platforms...
Global Functional Beverages Markets Report 2022: A $175+ Billion Market by 2027 - Industry Trends, Opportunities and Forecasts - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Functional Beverages Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global functional beverages market size reached US$ 116.16 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is set to reach US$ 175.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.15% during 2021-2027.
