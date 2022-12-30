Read full article on original website
Myanmar civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced to a further 7 years in prison, bringing total to 33 years
The 77-year-old Nobel laureate will likely spend the rest of her life in prison after a military court found her guilty of corruption charges.
Taliban wants 'to remove all the women and girls from society', warns Afghan educator
Afghan educator Yalda Kohi tells Sara Sidner how she is feeling as the Taliban suspends university education for female students.
americanmilitarynews.com
A young woman beaten, shot dead, and was forced to make a confession that she was a “military informant,” according to a video circulating on social media
A video clip on social media showed a young woman who was beaten, forced to confess to being a “military informant,” and later shot dead on a pavement spread. The video clip is only more than 3 minutes long and does not include the exact location of the incident but those shared the video clip wrote that the incident took place in Tamu and was done by Tamu PDF (People Defense Forces) No.4 Battalion.
South Sudan President Wets Himself on Live TV
The president of South Sudan wet himself on live television while at a public event in the north African country on Tuesday, according to videos shared in local media. Salva Kiir Mayardit, 71, was in full view of the cameras at the time of the incident, which reportedly took place at a ceremony for the opening of a new road. A cameraman apparently tried to spare Kiir’s blushes by quickly panning away from the leader as he looked down at his darkening trousers. In the footage, Kiir was sporting his trademark black stetson hat, a look which he adopted after being gifted a stetson by George W. Bush on a visit to the White House in 2006. Kiir has been the president of South Sudan since 2011 following his country’s vote for independence from the north.The president of #SouthSudan, Salva Kiir Mayardit, peed himself in public while opening a road project. pic.twitter.com/qDCmkhYBUm— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) December 15, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
Star rising in Kremlin, Russia's Medvedev predicts war in West
(Reuters) - Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, an arch loyalist of Vladimir Putin given a new job this week, predicted war between Germany and France next year and a civil war in the United States that would lead to Elon Musk becoming president.
Afghanistan's Taliban displays pallets of cash received for 'humanitarian aid'
The Taliban-controlled back of Afghanistan said last week it had received $40 million in cash.
Scores of executions feared in Iran as 23-year-old hanged in public killing
Fears are growing that Iran is preparing to execute scores more protesters after authorities hanged a 23-year-old man from a crane, in a public killing carried out less than a month after he was arrested and following a secretive trial. Majidreza Rahnavard was sentenced to death by a court in...
The Jewish Press
Hamas to Israel: ‘We Overthrew Your Government, and are Capable of Overthrowing Any Future Government’
Here are some highlights from the speech from Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, during today’s rally, which marks 35 years since the founding of the terror organization:. 1. We support any armed organization fighting against the occupation (Israel – Abu Ali) of the West...
Kremlin Says Russia Is Done Taking Territory From Ukraine
In September, Russia annexed four Ukrainian territories—Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, the latter of which is home to a nuclear power plant.
There is a War going on that is larger than the Russia-Ukraine War
In almost all media coverage, the Russia-Ukraine war has been the spotlight, however there is a war going on that most people don't know about. The Tigray War is an ongoing civil conflict that started on November 3, 2020, in Ethiopia's Tigray Region. The Tigray People's Liberation Front and the Ethiopian federal government are the main parties engaged in combat. Eritrea is the opposing party.
The Jewish Press
The Iran-China Honeymoon is Over
The Chinese raised a sore point for the Iranians at the summit in Saudi Arabia. A lot has happened in recent days between Iran and China. Iran reprimanded the Chinese ambassador, the Iranian Ermooz News (affiliated with the Reformists) wrote that Iran “can no longer trust the Chinese”, and an Iranian opposition channel published a cartoon of Chinese President Xi Jinping ditching Iranian President Khamenei.
1,200 Iranian students poisoned ahead of mass protests
A group of 1,200 university students in Iran were struck down by food poisoning the night before a wave of anti-regime protests were set to be held throughout the country. Students at Kharazmi and Ark universities experienced vomiting, severe body aches and hallucinations, the national student union claimed Thursday. At least four other universities reported similar outbreaks. Uninfected students are reportedly boycotting the cafeterias in response. While officials are citing water-borne bacteria as the cause of the troubling symptoms, the student union posited that the population was intentionally poisoned. “Our past experiences of similar incidents at the Isfahan university negates the authorities’ reason for...
Afghan Taliban use barbed wire fence and armed guards to keep women out of universities
The Taliban rulers of Afghanistan have fenced off at least one university in Kabul with barbed wire and posted armed guards to keep women out, according to several media reports. As the taliban diktat on women’s higher education came into force, video obtained by The Associated Press showed women weeping and consoling each other outside a campus in Kabul.“The Taliban have used barbed wire and armed guards to prevent Afghan women from entering universities. Yet, despite the intimidation, they protest alongside brave Afghan men, demanding women and girls be given their basic rights,” tweeted BBC anchor and correspondent Yalda...
Vladimir Putin Allegedly Being Kept Alive With Western Cancer Medicine As War In Ukraine Rages On
Russian President Vladimir Putin has allegedly been taking dosages of Western cancer treatment drugs to stay alive as his invasion in Ukraine rages on, RadarOnline.com has learned. Putin, 70, has been the subject of rumors that surround his alleged deteriorating health condition, as well as heightened paranoia — over potential assassination attempts — due to the Russian military's epic failures on the front line. According to a Russian historian and political analyst, Valery Solovey, the Kremlin leader has heavily relied on Western medicine to keep him alive and in power as his health fails amid the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict....
BBC
Taliban university ban: 'I wish God never created women'
A 19-year-old whose hopes of going to university in Afghanistan were blocked by Taliban government policies said women were being "treated worse than animals". She was just months away from becoming the first woman in her family to go, until the Taliban banned women from attending university and working for non-governmental organisations (NGOs) within the last week.
Newly freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout said he 'wholeheartedly' supports Russia's war in Ukraine and would 'certainly' volunteer: report
"I'm proud that I'm Russian and that our president is Putin," Bout said in an interview after suggesting he would volunteer to fight against Ukraine.
The Jewish Press
Blinken Warns Jewish State Not to Allow Prayer
Secretary of State Blinken delivered an address at the annual event for the anti-Israel group, J Street. Secretary of State Blinken took an opening shot at the incoming conservative Israeli government, warning that “We expect the new Israeli Government to continue to work with us to advance our shared values, just as we have previous governments. We’ll continue to express our support for core democratic principles, including respect for the rights of the LGBT community”.
Putin: Russia may have to make Ukraine deal one day, but partners cheated in the past
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia would likely have to reach agreements regarding Ukraine in the future, but felt betrayed by the breakdown of the Minsk agreements.
Russia's Warning To U.S.: Deescalate Or Face 'Consequences'
Russian official Alexander Darchiyev told Tass that the U.S. should "heed the voice of reason."
A Crackdown on the MS-13 Is Causing More Arrests at US Border
The number of alleged MS-13 gang members arrested at the U.S.-Mexico border has spiked by almost 200 percent in the last year, likely the result of El Salvador’s intensifying crackdown on gangs. U.S. border authorities detained 312 suspected members of the MS-13 during the 2022 fiscal year that ended...
