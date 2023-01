FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP)Omari Moore scored 29 points as San Jose State beat Colorado State 78-70 on Saturday night. Moore also had six rebounds and five assists for the Spartans (11-4, 2-0 Mountain West). Tibet Gorener scored 12 points while shooting 4 for 9, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc. Alvaro Cardenas Torre recorded 12 points.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO