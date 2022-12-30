ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

‘You can get away with craziness in the hallway’: at home with colour expert Annie Sloan

By Nell Card
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WvVEc_0jyMLcd300
An antique embroidered sofa with a homemade seat cushion in Annie Sloan’s living room, with walls painted in Schinkel Green.

In Annie Sloan’s front room, there is a small, wooden table that she picked up at a flea market for next to nothing. The carved legs have been painted black but the top has the appearance of dark marble flecked with orange. “I’m really pleased with that table,” says Sloan. “I took a sponge, cut some more holes in it and used it to apply paint. It’s funny – sometimes I spend ages trying to make something work and it looks just awful. And then something takes me 10 minutes and it’s like, ‘Oh wow!’”

Sloan, 73, has been experimenting with paint and colour for over 50 years and shows no signs of slowing down. “When I left art school, I realised conceptual work didn’t actually make me happy,” she says. “It was colour that people seemed to need most in their lives.” Half a century on, in this age of greige and permacrises, we arguably need colour more than ever.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TQbz9_0jyMLcd300
Riad Terracotta was used for the hallway. Photograph: Rachael Smith/The Guardian

Unsurprisingly, Sloan’s own home – a four-bedroom, late-Victorian terrace in Oxford, which she shares with her husband, David Manuel – is a masterclass in how to use it. From piano to splashback, there is barely an unpainted surface in the house. The entrance hall is in a sun-baked orange called Riad Terracotta, and the floorboards in Antibes Green. Like all the paints in the house, both are from her own Annie Sloan collection. “You can get away with huge amounts of craziness in the hallway,” she says, “because it’s not an area you spend much time in.”

From here, several green steps descend to a mezzanine garden room. Here, the walls range from orange to green to pink, the latter inspired by the interiors of a Cuban cafe. “The pink has been waxed,” Sloan says, “a product I’ve developed to protect our paints. It gives the walls this beautiful mellow finish.”

Down another half level is a basement kitchen and dining room. The kitchen has been extended to incorporate a dank, underused corner of the garden, now a bright breakfast room edged with wooden planters adorned with architectural salvage – fragments of chairs and mouldings “that have just been stuck on and painted.”

The same creative approach applies to the kitchen splashback, which has been painted with bright, joyous figures that contrast with gun-metal painted cabinets. In the adjoining dining room, a hand-painted piano stands against bright red waxed walls which have the lustre of Chinese lacquer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ZA3o_0jyMLcd300
Annie Sloan surrounded by finds from her travels. Photograph: Rachael Smith/The Guardian

On the ground floor, two separate living rooms have been knocked together. At one end, ornate plasterwork stands out against grass-green walls (Schinkel Green, named after neoclassical German architect Karl Friedrich Schinkel). “I knew that I wanted something strong and bright in here,” says Sloan. “It had to be a colour that could carry the strong artwork we have. If you put those colours on anything too neutral, they just sort of die, so it had to be bright but not hot.” In the alcoves either side of the fireplace, shelves have been painted in an array of colours that “make the objects sing.”

At the opposite end of the room, the walls are a more subdued warm grey (French Linen), chosen to reflect the quieter art and objects in this part of the room. (Although she couldn’t resist a sunset streak of Barcelona orange above the picture rail.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lJS15_0jyMLcd300
The kitchen splashback was painted with bright joyous figures. Photograph: Rachael Smith/The Guardian

After a degree in fine art, Sloan segued into interiors and began working for private clients. “It was in the days of marbling and wood graining, so I did all of that and ended up writing a book about it,” she says. The Complete Book of Decorative Paint Techniques was published in 1987 and sold over two million copies, establishing Sloan as an authority on colour.

Three years later, as shabby-chic and upcycling were emerging as interiors trends, Sloan launched her own paint company, producing colours designed to transform vintage furniture.

“I ended up working with a factory in Belgium that was willing to experiment with me,” she says. Together, they established a formula for her Chalk Paint range, which can be used on just about any surface without preparation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZvOMY_0jyMLcd300
The master bedroom is painted Aubusson Blue. Photograph: Rachael Smith/The Guardian

Sloan was born in Sydney to a Scottish father and a Fijian mother. When she was 10 the family moved to Kent. Sloan recalls spending six weeks aboard a ship that travelled to the UK via Fiji, Tahiti and Panama. The experience instilled in her a lifelong love of travel, and her home is filled with objects sourced from her globe-trotting: a saint’s head from Brazil, maquettes from China, ceramics from South Africa, a collection of jugs from the south of France – “just things I really like the shape or colour of”.

Throughout the house, one-off finds jostle for space, and picture frames hang slightly askew. “Things do move around quite a lot,” admits Sloan. “People tend to think that the house is done now, that I’m not going to do anything else. But I think it’s a good idea to keep our homes in flux. Everybody is in some way creative – I’m just very keen on helping people find that creativity.”

Annie Sloan’s first online interiors course, How To Fill Your Home With Colour, is available at createacademy.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Pope Benedict XVI obituary

In the annals of papal history, Joseph Ratzinger, who has died aged 95, will be remembered principally as the first pope in 600 years to retire, rather than to die in office. Any other achievements of his eight-year pontificate as Benedict XVI – and there were a few worthy of enduring note – will ultimately be overshadowed, first by the manner of his going, and second because his papacy came between that of two controversial and larger-than-life figures, his longtime boss, Karol Wojtyła, John Paul II, and Jorge Mario Bergoglio, Francis I, the self-proclaimed pope “from the ends of the Earth”.
The Guardian

Jeremy Renner in ‘critical but stable condition’ after accident

Jeremy Renner has been seriously injured in an accident while plowing snow on the weekend which left him in “critical but stable condition”, a spokesperson for the actor said on Sunday. “We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related...
The Independent

These are the hottest interior design trends for 2023 – according to experts

Designers are already forecasting the trends set to influence our homes and decor in 2023 – and playful colour, warm comfort and jazzed-up walls are all in the mix.Curious about the interiors trends in store? We asked the experts at leading home design platform Houzz.co.uk to share their insights…1. Nostalgia “From the resurgence of ‘modern farmhouse’ style – which is up by 135% in searches on Houzz year-over-year – to the recent interest in cottagecore, homeowners are looking to the familiarity and comfort of the past, and bringing elements of this into their modern living spaces,” says Houzz UK editor, Victoria...
The Guardian

Tommy Fleetwood: ‘It was a big loss … mum supported me when I was playing badly’

The tears could easily have been mistaken for ones of joy. The three years between Tommy Fleetwood’s victory at the Nedbank Challenge of 2019 and repeat glory in November failed to return a victory. They included a “terrible” run of form and a front-row seat as the United States celebrated a Ryder Cup trouncing of Europe. As Fleetwood held off Ryan Fox by one shot, he was entitled to deep reflection. One of the world’s finest golfers was back where he belonged.
The Guardian

Nine killed in New Year’s Eve crush in Ugandan capital

At least nine people, some of them children, died in a crush as revellers rang in the new year at a shopping centre in Uganda’s capital, police said. After fireworks outside the Freedom City mall in Kampala, “a stampede ensued, resulting in the instant deaths of five people and injuries to several others”, said Luke Owoyesigyire, a national police spokesperson.
The Guardian

Swamps, forests and shelling: new year on Ukraine’s northern frontline

On New Year’s Eve in a patch of forest along the north-east border with Russia, a unit of Ukrainian territorial defence forces stood guard in their trenches. Ukraine’s most senior defence officials have said they believe Russia will attempt a second invasion from the north in the next couple of months, using troops who have been training for the past three months since being mobilised in October. But the Ukrainian forces defending the border say the Russians will not be able to break through as they did in February, when the Sumy region had no defensive lines.
The Guardian

Putin, polar bears and preppers: 10 Guardian articles that moved the needle in 2022

Less than a week into the invasion, the historian Yuval Noah Harari was trenchant about Vladimir Putin’s error in underestimating the Ukrainian people, declaring that “he may win all the battles but still lose the war”. As shocking images of Russian aggression were spreading fast on social media and news platforms the world over, Harari wrote: “Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village.” His was a much-needed message of hope and strength at the beginning of a brutal war, and it was read and shared by Guardian readers in their droves. Pieces about the Ukraine war dominated our most-read list, in particular articles that exposed Russian demoralisation at Putin’s reckless gamble.
The Guardian

‘A piece of footballing art’: six memorable moments from Pelé’s career

The young Pelé knew how to make a first impression. He scored four goals on his unofficial debut for Santos. He scored one on his official club debut, his goal-tending victim very much looking at his fate through the prism of a glass half full, later making a business card announcing his status as the keeper who conceded Pelé’s first. He scored within minutes of coming on for his first Brazil cap. But the true harbinger came in Brazil’s third group game of the 1958 World Cup. Thought too callow by some of Brazil’s coaching staff, Pelé and Garrincha sat on the sidelines as they watched the team beat Austria and draw 0-0 with England, the latter the first time the Seleção had failed to score in a World Cup game. That relative failure was enough to force the hand of the coach, Vicente Feola. He threw in the inexperienced duo and after 40 seconds Garrincha hit a post. One minute later, so did Pelé. The woodwork wasn’t the only thing rattled: the USSR team, one of the pre-tournament favourites, were so discombobulated they shipped a goal to Vavá another 60 seconds later. “The greatest three minutes of football ever played,” said the L’Équipe journalist Gabriel Hanot, the founder of the European Cup. The most epochal, too, given what Pelé and Brazil would get up to during the next dozen years.
The Guardian

Death of former pope Benedict eases way for retirement of Francis

For the first time in almost 10 years, there will be only one pope. But that may be temporary. Pope Benedict XVI’s death, nine years and 10 months after he unexpectedly stepped down, eases the way for his successor, Francis, to follow suit. It is a move he has long suggested he wants to make.
yankodesign.com

Orchid-shaped villa is rare beautiful combination of nature-inspired architecture and luxurious living

Orchids are some of the most famously precious plant species just for how specific their cultivation needs are. An orchid is easily 30-50 times more expensive than a rose, so it only made sense that Thilina Liyanage chose that flower as inspiration for his luxury villa design, located somewhere on the banks of a rocky creek. The Orchid Villa is a rather eye-catching jewel emerging out of the wilderness. The luxury holiday home sits away from civilization, providing its residents with the perfect getaway residence for a weekend or two. The multi-level residence comes with living quarters on the lower floor, a private pool on the terrace, and a cantilever hammock that hangs right above an adjoining lake, giving you an incredible lounging spot to watch the sunsets.
The Guardian

Iranian police detain top footballers at New Year’s Eve party

Iranian police briefly detained several top-tier football players in a raid on a New Year’s Eve party east of Tehran, where men and women allegedly mingled and alcohol was served in violation of an Islamic ban, according to Iranian media reports. News of the brief arrests of the players,...
The Guardian

The Guardian

544K+
Followers
124K+
Post
262M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy