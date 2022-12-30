Undefeated Cape Central edges Jackson to win Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament

Read full article on original website
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape GirardeauCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Beloved Illinois grocery store set to close this monthKristen WaltersDongola, IL
This house in Perryville, Missouri is interesting because it's over 100-years-oldCJ CoombsPerryville, MO
Historic Thomas Moore House in Poplar Bluff, Missouri was built in 1896
Thomas Moore House, 435 Lester St., Poplar Bluff, Missouri taken in 2014.Photo bySkye Marthaler, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Thomas Moore acquired the lot for the house on March 29, 1895, and his house was constructed the following year. Moore, a successful businessman in the late 1800s, served as mayor for one term in 1887. Governor William Stone had appointed Moore the Butler County Collector in 1896.
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape Girardeau
Update and correction: previously the title indicated you have to drive to Columbia or St. Louis for a White Castle location; Cape Girardeau was necessarily added. This White Castle in Minneapolis, Minnesota is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.Photo byTodd Murray, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.
kfmo.com
Body Found at St. Joe Park
(Park Hills, MO) The Major Case Squad is being assembled after a body was found in St. Joe State Park at Park Hills. Authorities aren't releasing any details at this time. Park Hills Police Chief, Richard McFarland confirmed the discovery had been made. Stay tuned KFMO B104 News for more information as it becomes available.
straightarrownews.com
New Madrid: Midwest prepares for catastrophic earthquake
A large earthquake is bound to rock the Midwest. Experts just don’t know when. The New Madrid seismic zone is a cluster of fault lines that run through Missouri, Tennessee and Arkansas. It is the most active seismic area in the U.S., east of the Rockies. Every year, hundreds of small earthquakes occur in the zone.
mymoinfo.com
Farmington Pedestrian Injured In Accident
(Farmington) A Farmington man was seriously injured last night after being hit by a truck while he was walking on Route D in St. Francois County. The highway patrol says Brandon Ruck was walking south, partially in the roadway in front of a GMC Sierra driven by Susan David of Bonne Terre.
mymoinfo.com
Gary Inman – Service 1pm 12/30/22
Gary Inman of Fredericktown died Sunday at the age of 75. The funeral service will be 1:00 Friday at Follis and Sons Chapel in Fredericktown with burial in Moores Chapel Cemetery. Visitation for Gary Inman will be 11 to 1 Friday at the funeral home.
mymoinfo.com
Farmington Man Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter
(Farmington) A Farmington man has been charged in St. Francois County with first-degree involuntary manslaughter and tampering with physical evidence involving the death of 33 year old Kelly Eckoff, who’s body was found Thursday in a remote area of St. Joe State Park. Robert James Clavier was charged on...
KFVS12
Crew respond to fire on Pacific Street in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews responded to a fire at 139 S. Pacific Street in Cape Girardeau on Saturday morning. The Cape Girardeau Fire Department received the call about 5:44 a.m. The fire had been contained within the first twenty minutes of being on scene, according to Capt. Andrew...
Kait 8
Autopsy scheduled in inmate’s death
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KAIT) - An inmate’s death is under investigation in Southeast Missouri. The Pemiscot County Sheriff, Tommy Greenwell, confirmed Ricky Hooper, 45, was found dead Saturday in his bunk while breakfast was being served. Greenwell said there appears to be no foul play; an autopsy is scheduled for...
kbsi23.com
14-year-old runaway from Sikeston arrested in Dyersburg, TN after suspicious person call
DYERSBURG, Tenn. (KBSI) – A 14-year-old runaway from Sikeston, Mo. faces charges after police in Dyersburg, Tenn, responded to a call of a suspicious person trying to enter a garage of a home. On Dec. 23 about 3:15 p.m. Dyersburg police responded to Upper Finely Road in reference to...
mymoinfo.com
Ameren Missouri Public Hearing for Another Rate Increase
(Farmington) The Consumers Council of Missouri is an intervenor in a pending rate increase case from Ameren Missouri. Ameren is asking the Missouri Public Service Commission to approve a request to raise their rates by 11.64-percent, which would be spread evenly across all customer classes. This includes a proposed increase...
kbsi23.com
Scott County Sheriff relocation hearing scheduled for Dec. 30
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – After the original hearing between the Scott County Sheriff’s Department at the County Commissioner was postponed, many wondered when a make-up date would be announced. The announcement came down Thursday afternoon, stating the hearing will take place at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30.
KFVS12
I-55 near Miner reopened after crash involving hazardous material
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The north and southbound lanes of Interstate 55 near Miner reopened shortly after 12 p.m. on Friday, December 30 after a crash during the morning commute. All emergency crews are clear from the scene. The crash had shutdown I-55 from the Interstate 57 interchange to...
straightarrownews.com
New Madrid: Buildings across 8 states would crumble in earthquake
The New Madrid earthquake zone threatens at least 8 states in the Central and Eastern U.S. According to experts, it won’t take a large event to cause catastrophic damage. “Given the nature of vulnerability and the age of the structures here, the age of the buildings themselves, and the lack of science design, as the result of not really understanding that we had a seismic threat until the late 70s,” James Wilkinson said. Wilkinson is the executive director for the Central United States Earthquake Consortium.
mymoinfo.com
Farmington Police Investigating Armed Robbery
(Farmington) The Farmington Police Department is continuing it’s investigation into an armed robbery that took place last week at the Rhodes 101 Store on West Columbia Street. Leiutenant Chris Bullock says they are currently looking for four suspects. Bullock says the investigation continues. We asked him how much they...
westkentuckystar.com
Meth charges for Paducah man in Farley community
A traffic stop in the Farley community Friday night led to drug charges for a Paducah man. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department reports that a deputy conducted the stop on Yarbro Lane. Deputies said the driver, 24-year-old Chandler J. Lange, was allegedly in possession of crystal methamphetamine. Lange was arrested...
KFVS12
Perry Co. man wanted in Ste. Genevieve Co. considered armed, dangerous
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - A Perry County man is wanted on charges of assault, burglary and more. According to a Facebook post by the Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office, they are looking for Danny Wesley Brown, 60, on a warrant charging him with two counts of felony first-degree assault, two counts of felony armed criminal action, felony first-degree kidnapping/inflicting injury/terrorizing, felony first-degree burglary and felony unlawful use of a weapon. No bond was set.
