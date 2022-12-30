Read full article on original website
Bills share update on Damar Hamlin following cardiac arrest
The Buffalo Bills issued an update on the health status of Damar Hamlin early Tuesday morning. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins during the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bills and Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Hamlin immediately received medical attention after collapsing. The... The post Bills share update on Damar Hamlin following cardiac arrest appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
thecomeback.com
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
NFL
Steelers' Cameron Heyward on rookie QB Kenny Pickett: 'The kid's growing before our eyes'
Kenny Pickett made sure the Pittsburgh Steelers' playoff hopes still had a heartbeat heading into Week 18. For the second consecutive week, Pickett led a fourth-quarter game-winning drive with a gorgeous pass on the move to Najee Harris to give the Steelers a 16-13 victory over the Baltimore Ravens. Pickett became the first rookie quarterback in NFL history to engineer a game-winning TD pass in the final minute of the fourth quarter in back-to-back games.
NFL
NFC playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 18 of 2022 NFL season
The following are the NFC playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season, according to NFL Research. Please note that the scenarios below exclude ones involving ties. Explore NFL.com's 2022 Playoff Picture for a complete overview of the NFC field, including the most updated standings and seeding. Teams...
NFL
Raiders expected to explore trade offers for QB Derek Carr this offseason
While the Raiders have two games left this season -- and the playoffs still mathematically possible -- their plans for this offseason appear to be clear. Las Vegas is expected to explore trade options for quarterback Derek Carr, sources say. The veteran who has started nearly every regular-season game for the Raiders since the 2014 season is almost certainly headed to a new team for 2023.
NFL
2022 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Bills-Bengals game on 'Monday Night Football'
2022 · 11-4-0 WHERE: Paycor Stadium (Cincinnati) Well, we've finally reached the last Monday Night Football matchup of the regular season, and it's a good one. In Week 17 we get to watch Josh Allen and the 12-3 Buffalo Bills face off against Joe Burrow and the 11-4 Cincinnati Bengals in a showdown of two teams at the top of the AFC, one of whom was in the Super Bowl last year and the other a preseason favorite to make it to the big game this season.
NFL
Move the Sticks: Breaking down big Week 17 games, CFP semifinals
Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and all the action from Week 17 of the NFL season. The trio start by breaking down the big three games from the weekend, with a focus on teams fighting for the top seed in the NFC. After, the group hit on two games, the Panthers at Buccaneers and Steelers at Ravens. Next, the guys touch on two more games, the Dolphins at Patriots and Jets at Seahawks. To wrap up the show, the trio give their analysis on the College Football Playoff semifinals, which showcased Michigan vs. TCU and Ohio State vs. Georgia.
NFL
Giants end playoff drought, clinch first postseason berth since 2016 with win over Colts
Big Blue's playoff drought is over. The New York Giants are returning the playoffs after defeating the visiting Indianapolis Colts, 38-10, on Sunday. The Giants are now bound for the postseason for the first time since 2016 and just the second time since the 2011 season when they won Super Bowl XLVI. Along with clinching a playoff spot, New York (9-6-1) assured its first winning campaign since that same 2016 season.
NFL
Alabama's Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr., Jahmyr Gibbs announce they intend to enter 2023 NFL Draft
Some of the top prospects in college football are moving from Alabama to the pros. Edge rusher Will Anderson Jr., running back Jahmyr Gibbs and quarterback Bryce Young announced their intentions to enter the 2023 NFL Draft during a Monday press conference at the school's athletic facility. The trio helped lead the Crimson Tide to a 45-20 Sugar Bowl win over Kansas State on Saturday in the final collegiate game for each.
NFL
Titans QB Joshua Dobbs will start vs. Jaguars in AFC South title game
Head coach Mike Vrabel saw enough from Joshua Dobbs to entrust him with their playoff hopes in Week 18. Dobbs will make a second consecutive start Saturday in the AFC South title-deciding rematch between Jacksonville and Tennessee, Vrabel announced Monday. "I think he is ready for the opportunity and is...
NFL
Injury roundup: Saints CB Marshon Lattimore, WR Chris Olave both expected to play vs. Eagles
New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) is expected to play on Sunday versus the Eagles, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. Wide receiver Chris Olave (hamstring) is also expected to play, Rapoport added. The team has since declared Lattimore and Olave active for Sunday. Lattimore has...
NFL
NFL announces Bills-Bengals game will not be resumed this week
Monday's game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will not be resumed this week, the NFL announced in a statement on Tuesday afternoon. Bills safety Damar Hamlin, 24, suffered a cardiac arrest after making a tackle during Monday's game, which was postponed following the incident, and spent the night in the intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition, the Bills announced Tuesday.
NFL
Chiefs-Raiders, Titans-Jaguars flexed to Saturday for Week 18
The AFC South title will be decided on a Saturday night in Duval. The NFL announced Sunday night that the Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders and Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars Week 18 games will be played on a Saturday doubleheader on ABC/ESPN. All other games for Week...
NFL
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes becomes third player with multiple 5K passing seasons
Amid a most valuable player-caliber campaign, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has made room for himself among a pair of future Pro Football Hall of Famers. Mahomes eclipsed 5,000 yards passing in a season for the second time in his career on Sunday during the Chiefs' 27-24 win over the Denver Broncos, joining Tom Brady and Drew Brees as the only players in NFL chronicle to achieve the feat in multiple years.
NFL
Art McNally, first NFL official enshrined in Pro Football Hall of Fame, dies at age 97
A trendsetter in stripes or a suit, Art McNally was heralded as the "Father of Modern Officiating." Responsible for introducing instant replay to the NFL along with a formal program for training officials, McNally in 2022 became the first on-field official inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Leaving...
NFL
Buccaneers serve notice they should not be overlooked in Super Bowl hunt
TAMPA, Fla. -- The walk from the playing field to the locker room in Raymond James Stadium is long enough that Buccaneers coaches and players have plenty of time to think about whatever is on their mind, and on Sunday it was clear that many of them were retracing the ebb and flow of what has been a trying season.
NFL
Giants hope to retain QB Daniel Jones, RB Saquon Barkley for 2023 and beyond
A win over the Colts on Sunday will earn the New York Giants their first playoff berth since 2016. The club hopes to retain the two key players on offense who helped get them there. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that the Giants view quarterback Daniel Jones and running...
NFL
Nick Bosa lauds Josh Jacobs after Raiders test 49ers defense: 'Best running back I've played against'
Following Sunday's 37-34 overtime win over the Jarrett Stidham-led Las Vegas Raiders, San Francisco 49ers star defensive end Nick Bosa saved his highest praise for running back Josh Jacobs. "That's a really good team. Best running back I've played against in my career, no doubt about it," Bosa said. "That...
NFL
Georgia, TCU advance to 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship Game
The College Football Playoff National Championship matchup is set, with No. 1 seed Georgia and No. 3 seed TCU advancing to play in the Jan. 9 game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The Bulldogs will be seeking their second straight national championship after clawing back to knock off Ohio...
