LSU visits No. 19 Kentucky following Tshiebwe's 24-point game
LSU Tigers (12-1, 1-0 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (9-4, 0-1 SEC) BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Kentucky takes on the LSU Tigers after Oscar Tshiebwe scored 24 points in Kentucky's 86-63 victory against the Louisville Cardinals. The Wildcats are 8-0 on their home court. Kentucky leads the SEC shooting 39.0% from...
Liberty hosts Lipscomb after McGhee's 24-point showing
Lipscomb Bisons (8-6, 0-1 ASUN) at Liberty Flames (10-4, 1-0 ASUN) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Liberty -10.5; over/under is 140.5. BOTTOM LINE: Liberty hosts the Lipscomb Bisons after Darius McGhee scored 24 points in Liberty's 70-53 win against the Bellarmine Knights. The Flames have gone 7-1 at home. Liberty averages 18.4...
