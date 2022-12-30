Read full article on original website
A cult classic horror that fully deserved the sequel it never got takes a chainsaw to the streaming charts
Any horror franchise that sticks around for a while almost inevitably succumbs to the law of diminishing returns eventually, but we’ll never get to find out if that would have been the case for Tucker & Dale vs. Evil, which shamefully remains a one-and-done effort. To be fair, that...
An insipid drama riddled with cliches inexplicably jumps 91 places to become a Netflix sensation
When you think of iconic acting duos that starred in multiple films together, your mind may conjure images of Richard Pryor and Gene Wilder, Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson, Paul Newman and Robert Redford, Katherine Hepburn and Spencer Tracy, or Simon Pegg and Nick Frost to name but a few, but more than likely not Colors of Love duo Chad Michael Murray and Jessica Lowndes.
Latest Sci-Fi News: Ryan Reynolds could be Dwayne Johnson’s ticket into the MCU as ‘Doctor Who’ dabbles in its own Marvel crossover
As further proof that Marvel is dominating everything in the entertainment world these days, the biggest sci-fi news of the day has a superhero flavor to it. For starters, one of last year’s most popular genre movies that we can almost guarantee you haven’t thought about since it came out may hold the key to getting Dwayne Johnson into the MCU. Meanwhile, Doctor Who is already starting to tease Marvel tie-ins of its own ahead of its Disney takeover that’s on the horizon.
Optimists are still waiting patiently for the sequel to a smash hit we were guaranteed but never got
Based on the level of talent assembled on either side of the camera, the critical acclaim the film received, the numbers it pulled in at the box office, and the awards season recognition it gathered, the fact The Adventures of Tintin: The Secret of the Unicorn exists as a standalone blockbuster is a head-scratcher, especially when a sequel was all-but-promised.
‘Glass Onion’ theory explains why a plot hole isn’t really a plot hole at all
Warning: Major spoilers for Glass Onion to follow. We saw quite a curious collection of original Netflix films rear its head during 2022. From The Gray Man‘s poor dollar-to-quality ratio, to Chris Hemsworth’s rare, if divisive, turn as a villain in Spiderhead, to the delightfully-conceived but questionably-treated Wendell & Wild, this batch has more or less proven that there’s a bit more ground to tread in the young territory of original films on streaming services.
An attempt to defend Marvel Phase 4’s second biggest letdown only succeeds in reopening barely healed wounds
With Phase Four complete, it’s fair to say that Thor: Love and Thunder has risen up — or sunk down, rather — to be proclaimed the direst disappointment of 2022’s Marvel efforts. Well, if that’s the case then the second most significant MCU letdown of the year has to be Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which not only failed to really capitalize on the promise of its title but also failed to deliver on actually being a Doctor Strange movie.
Justin Long is facing serious competition as horror fans state the case for another iconic scream king
It’s been common knowledge for a long time now that Justin Long is the scream king of the horror realm. Competing only with the likes of Daniel Kaluuya and Patrick Wilson, Long has been an horror icon since his breakout role in Jeepers Creepers back in 2001. Since then, he’s appeared in 2009’s Drag Me to Hell, 2014’s Tusk, and 2022’s Barbarian. While Reddit have spoken out about their favorite scream kings in the past, there’s no denying that Justin Long’s incredible screen presence is the secret ingredient to a successful horror formula. Over the last year, however, which has been undoubtedly groundbreaking for horror, there are assumptions that Long is getting dethroned by a newcomer. Since Scream (2022) and Smile, Kyle Gallner — who started out in 2005’s thriller/mystery Red Eye — is coming for the crown.
‘Rick and Morty’: Which Beth is the real Beth?
It’s no secret that Rick and Morty goes to extreme lengths to keep its audience on the edge of their seats and always speculating. The sci-fi comedy thriller even misleads them at every given opportunity, so we can hardly blame the fandom when they never believe anything and second-guess everything.
‘Black Adam’ is merely the latest chapter in Dwayne Johnson’s cursed history with comic book movies
The dust is finally beginning to settle on Dwayne Johnson’s abrupt departure from the DCU, which came only weeks after he’d finally shepherded Black Adam to the big screen after sticking with the project through thick and thin for 15 years. Naturally, it didn’t take but a second...
‘Saw’ veteran celebrates the last day of production on the franchise’s landmark 10th chapter
Principal photography has officially wrapped on Saw X, the upcoming tenth installment in the long-running Saw franchise. Beginning in 2004, James Wan’s Saw took audiences by storm, bringing about a new era of biological horror (body horror) that’s continued to sweep the globe in further sequels, spin-offs, video games, and more. From the success of Saw came other gorefests like Hostel and The Human Centipede, all of which gained cult followings after wrapping their theatrical runs.
Funnily enough, the sequel to the ‘Star Wars’ movie nobody wanted until it was way too late isn’t happening
It might sound blindingly obvious, but the easiest way to ensure a big budget movie gets a sequel is for enough people to show up and pay for a ticket, so that the studio doesn’t have any other option than giving the okay to a second installment. In the case of Solo: A Star Wars Story, though, the campaigns started way too late.
The prospect of Marvel becoming the new home for James Gunn’s DC rejects splits both sides of the divide
The list of stars to have appeared in both Marvel and DC movies is one that gets longer by the day, but the recent overhaul of the latter franchise in the formative stages of the James Gunn era has led to an uptick in speculation that a lot of the freshly-booted alumni will be upping sticks to go and play in Kevin Feige’s sandbox sooner rather than later.
10 film legends who got their big break in a Roger Corman film
Roger Corman is one of Hollywood’s great unsung heroes. Tinsel Town wouldn’t be the same without the influential director and writer and the more than 300 movies he’s had a hand in over the years. Over more than half a century, Corman churned out movies at an...
‘Ant-Man 3’ promo art reveals Cassie Lang’s rather uninspiring superhero name
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be the first major MCU release of 2023, and looks set to conclude the pint-sized trilogy in style. This will also be the first film of Marvel Studios’ Phase Five, with Jonathan Major’s villainous Kang the Conqueror set to wreak havoc across the whole universe for the next year or two.
A dreadful star vehicle for a remarkably inept action hero turns the tables to win over the streaming skeptics
Henry Cavill is without a doubt a major star and recognizable name, but it would be hard to justifiably call him a certified action hero, at least based on the evidence presented repeatedly throughout his career. Sure, he was officially the DCU’s Superman for close to a dozen years after...
After watching ‘Matilda the Musical,’ here are 9 Roald Dahl books we need adapted next
Childhood reading impacts young reader’s hearts and leaves a lasting impression on their psyches. To this day millennials identify with the Hogwarts houses from the Harry Potter series as if they were astrological signs or a religious order. Before J.K. Rowling, there was Roald Dahl to make childhood reading magical. Many of his works such as Matilda have been adapted for the stage, screen, or both, but audiences want more. The nine books on this list are ripe for musical adaptation or otherwise.
Dwayne Johnson seems desperate for you to know that he’s Gen Z’s favorite actor
2023 is going to be an interesting year for Dwayne Johnson in the aftermath of his passion project Black Adam proving to be an embarrassingly fruitless endeavor, but it seems as though the 50 year-old is desperate for everyone to know that he’s down with the youth of today.
‘The Witcher’ season 3 could be released in 2 parts, presumably so fans can boycott it twice
As recently as this summer, The Witcher stood tall as one of Netflix’s most popular properties, with fans excited to see what the future held for the rapidly-expanding fantasy franchise. What a difference a few months makes, because the wheels have started to come off in fairly spectacular fashion.
Latest Marvel News: The rumor mill ignites around ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ as Brie Larson ushers in a big year for Captain Marvel
Welcome to 2023’s first roundup of all things Marvel, where some big things have been rumored for a movie that doesn’t even release until May of 2026. That’s an awfully long time to wait for the hypothetical wheat to be separated from the speculative chaff, but Brie Larson is destined to enjoy a huge year when she returns to the superhero business in earnest, while an all-time comic book classic has been riding a renewed wave of appreciation on streaming.
A surprise box office phenomenon that beat blockbusters at their own game embraces streaming chaos
The year of 1997 at the box office is largely remembered for James Cameron’s Titanic becoming both cinema’s biggest-ever hit and the first billion-dollar movie in history, but if you’re seeking the second-largest phenomenon of those 12 months, you may be surprised to discover the title arguably belongs to Bean.
