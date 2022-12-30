ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

An insipid drama riddled with cliches inexplicably jumps 91 places to become a Netflix sensation

When you think of iconic acting duos that starred in multiple films together, your mind may conjure images of Richard Pryor and Gene Wilder, Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson, Paul Newman and Robert Redford, Katherine Hepburn and Spencer Tracy, or Simon Pegg and Nick Frost to name but a few, but more than likely not Colors of Love duo Chad Michael Murray and Jessica Lowndes.
Latest Sci-Fi News: Ryan Reynolds could be Dwayne Johnson’s ticket into the MCU as ‘Doctor Who’ dabbles in its own Marvel crossover

As further proof that Marvel is dominating everything in the entertainment world these days, the biggest sci-fi news of the day has a superhero flavor to it. For starters, one of last year’s most popular genre movies that we can almost guarantee you haven’t thought about since it came out may hold the key to getting Dwayne Johnson into the MCU. Meanwhile, Doctor Who is already starting to tease Marvel tie-ins of its own ahead of its Disney takeover that’s on the horizon.
Optimists are still waiting patiently for the sequel to a smash hit we were guaranteed but never got

Based on the level of talent assembled on either side of the camera, the critical acclaim the film received, the numbers it pulled in at the box office, and the awards season recognition it gathered, the fact The Adventures of Tintin: The Secret of the Unicorn exists as a standalone blockbuster is a head-scratcher, especially when a sequel was all-but-promised.
‘Glass Onion’ theory explains why a plot hole isn’t really a plot hole at all

Warning: Major spoilers for Glass Onion to follow. We saw quite a curious collection of original Netflix films rear its head during 2022. From The Gray Man‘s poor dollar-to-quality ratio, to Chris Hemsworth’s rare, if divisive, turn as a villain in Spiderhead, to the delightfully-conceived but questionably-treated Wendell & Wild, this batch has more or less proven that there’s a bit more ground to tread in the young territory of original films on streaming services.
An attempt to defend Marvel Phase 4’s second biggest letdown only succeeds in reopening barely healed wounds

With Phase Four complete, it’s fair to say that Thor: Love and Thunder has risen up — or sunk down, rather — to be proclaimed the direst disappointment of 2022’s Marvel efforts. Well, if that’s the case then the second most significant MCU letdown of the year has to be Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which not only failed to really capitalize on the promise of its title but also failed to deliver on actually being a Doctor Strange movie.
Justin Long is facing serious competition as horror fans state the case for another iconic scream king

It’s been common knowledge for a long time now that Justin Long is the scream king of the horror realm. Competing only with the likes of Daniel Kaluuya and Patrick Wilson, Long has been an horror icon since his breakout role in Jeepers Creepers back in 2001. Since then, he’s appeared in 2009’s Drag Me to Hell, 2014’s Tusk, and 2022’s Barbarian. While Reddit have spoken out about their favorite scream kings in the past, there’s no denying that Justin Long’s incredible screen presence is the secret ingredient to a successful horror formula. Over the last year, however, which has been undoubtedly groundbreaking for horror, there are assumptions that Long is getting dethroned by a newcomer. Since Scream (2022) and Smile, Kyle Gallner — who started out in 2005’s thriller/mystery Red Eye — is coming for the crown.
‘Rick and Morty’: Which Beth is the real Beth?

It’s no secret that Rick and Morty goes to extreme lengths to keep its audience on the edge of their seats and always speculating. The sci-fi comedy thriller even misleads them at every given opportunity, so we can hardly blame the fandom when they never believe anything and second-guess everything.
‘Saw’ veteran celebrates the last day of production on the franchise’s landmark 10th chapter

Principal photography has officially wrapped on Saw X, the upcoming tenth installment in the long-running Saw franchise. Beginning in 2004, James Wan’s Saw took audiences by storm, bringing about a new era of biological horror (body horror) that’s continued to sweep the globe in further sequels, spin-offs, video games, and more. From the success of Saw came other gorefests like Hostel and The Human Centipede, all of which gained cult followings after wrapping their theatrical runs.
The prospect of Marvel becoming the new home for James Gunn’s DC rejects splits both sides of the divide

The list of stars to have appeared in both Marvel and DC movies is one that gets longer by the day, but the recent overhaul of the latter franchise in the formative stages of the James Gunn era has led to an uptick in speculation that a lot of the freshly-booted alumni will be upping sticks to go and play in Kevin Feige’s sandbox sooner rather than later.
10 film legends who got their big break in a Roger Corman film

Roger Corman is one of Hollywood’s great unsung heroes. Tinsel Town wouldn’t be the same without the influential director and writer and the more than 300 movies he’s had a hand in over the years. Over more than half a century, Corman churned out movies at an...
‘Ant-Man 3’ promo art reveals Cassie Lang’s rather uninspiring superhero name

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be the first major MCU release of 2023, and looks set to conclude the pint-sized trilogy in style. This will also be the first film of Marvel Studios’ Phase Five, with Jonathan Major’s villainous Kang the Conqueror set to wreak havoc across the whole universe for the next year or two.
After watching ‘Matilda the Musical,’ here are 9 Roald Dahl books we need adapted next

Childhood reading impacts young reader’s hearts and leaves a lasting impression on their psyches. To this day millennials identify with the Hogwarts houses from the Harry Potter series as if they were astrological signs or a religious order. Before J.K. Rowling, there was Roald Dahl to make childhood reading magical. Many of his works such as Matilda have been adapted for the stage, screen, or both, but audiences want more. The nine books on this list are ripe for musical adaptation or otherwise.
Latest Marvel News: The rumor mill ignites around ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ as Brie Larson ushers in a big year for Captain Marvel

Welcome to 2023’s first roundup of all things Marvel, where some big things have been rumored for a movie that doesn’t even release until May of 2026. That’s an awfully long time to wait for the hypothetical wheat to be separated from the speculative chaff, but Brie Larson is destined to enjoy a huge year when she returns to the superhero business in earnest, while an all-time comic book classic has been riding a renewed wave of appreciation on streaming.

