KFVS12
Woman wanted in connection with armed robbery at Graves Co. Dollar General
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Deputies are looking for the suspect in an armed robbery at a western Kentucky Dollar General. According to a Facebook post by the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, the store on Highway 45 North was robbed around 9:44 p.m. on Saturday, December 31 for an older woman with a gun.
westkentuckystar.com
Sheriff's Office requesting assistance with Graves robbery investigation
The Graves County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's assistance with an investigation of a Saturday night robbery. According to the Sheriff's Office, the Dollar General Store at 3854 US 45 North was robbed just before 9:45 pm. They say a white female brandished a weapon and left the store...
westkentuckystar.com
Marshall County Sheriff warns of new power company scam
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a new scam attempt. The Sheriff's Office said thieves are using local phone numbers and claiming to be from a power company such as West Kentucky Rural Electric or Jackson Purchase Electric Company. A recording warns resident the electricity will be turned off in ten minutes and instructs them to press a certain number to talk to a representative.
whopam.com
Hopkinsville woman charged with first-degree criminal abuse
Hopkinsville police have charged a Hopkinsville woman with first-degree criminal abuse after she allegedly burned a child’s feet with hot water. According to the police report, 27-year-old Faith Holland allegedly immersed the 16-month old victim in hot water, causing severe burns to the victim’s feet. She is also accused of grabbing the victim by the arm in a way the caused bruising, causing bruises across the victim’s body—possibly caused by pinching—and there was an apparent cigarette burn on the victim’s hand.
westkentuckystar.com
Meth charges for Paducah man in Farley community
A traffic stop in the Farley community Friday night led to drug charges for a Paducah man. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department reports that a deputy conducted the stop on Yarbro Lane. Deputies said the driver, 24-year-old Chandler J. Lange, was allegedly in possession of crystal methamphetamine. Lange was arrested...
kbsi23.com
Weakley County Sheriff’s Department looking for 5 people with active warrants
WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (KBSI) – The Weakley County Sheriff’s Department is looking for five people with active warrants for their arrest. The sheriff’s department is looking for Rocha Kimmel, Robert Thomas Jr., Amanda Graves, Christopher Leyhue and Diana Navarrete. Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked...
wkdzradio.com
Oak Grove Woman Charged With Trafficking Drugs
An Oak Grove woman was charged with trafficking drugs during a burglary investigation on Thompsonville Lane in Oak Grove Friday afternoon. Oak Grove Police say they were in the area looking for 36-year-old Kimberley Schonlank in connection to a burglary. She was reportedly found to be in possession of several...
thunderboltradio.com
Jackson Man Arrested for Eating Marijuana During Union City Traffic Stop
A Jackson man was arrested in Union City, after eating marijuana during a traffic stop on East Reelfoot Avenue. Police reports said 25 year old Jalen Marshall was taken into custody on charges of tampering with evidence. Reports said the traffic stop was initiated on a 2004 Mercedes Benz driven...
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah Police name pedestrian killed in Lone Oak crash
PADUCAH, KY — The Paducah Police Department is providing more details following a fatal crash that shut down a section of Lone Oak Road on Thursday evening. According to a Friday release, 48-year-old Rebecca Snow of Paducah was hit and killed as she tried to cross the road to get to her workplace.
wpsdlocal6.com
Accident on Lone Oak Road involved pedestrian fatality, Paducah Police confirm
PADUCAH — Lone Oak Road is shut down between Bleich Road and I-24 as authorities investigate a traffic accident in front of McDonald's. Officers told Local 6 a pedestrian was hit. Drivers should avoid the area.
hazard-herald.com
The City in Kentucky Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah woman struck and killed on Lone Oak Road
A Paducah woman was struck and killed after reportedly stepping into traffic on Lone Oak Road on Thursday evening. Paducah Police said that 48-year-old Rebecca Snow of Paducah apparently stepped into the path of a pickup just before 6 p.m. Thursday. The driver of the truck, 67-year-old Stephen Dew of Boaz, told police Snow stepped in front of his truck and he was unable to stop.
whopam.com
Hopkinsville man arrested on first-degree rape charge
The Hopkinsville Police Department has charged a Hopkinsville man with first-degree rape. According to the police report, 65-year-old Michael Neal of Hopkinsville allegedly engaged in forcible sexual intercourse with a female victim who was considered physically helpless and unable to give consent due to her being on medication. Neal reportedly...
wvih.com
Correctional Officer Injured In Gang Attack
A correctional officer at an Eddyville prison was taken to the hospital after being attacked by a group of inmates, according to Kentucky State Police. Kentucky State Police said a corrections officer was assaulted by several inmates at the Kentucky State Penitentiary in Lyon County around 8:45 a.m. on December 25.
kbsi23.com
2 injured after truck strikes Amish buggy in Graves County
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KBSI) – Two people were injured after a pickup truck struck an Amish buggy in Graves County on Tuesday, December 27. The Mayfield Police Department and deputies with the Graves County Sheriff’s Office responded to State Route 80 West, just west of Cuba Road after reports came in of a pickup truck striking an Amish buggy.
newsleaderonline.com
Three Arrested on Drug Charges
A multi-agency drug investigation that began nine months ago by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the 24th Judicial District Drug Task Force, Huntingdon Police Department, McKenzie Police Department, and Carroll County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in search warrants, arrests, and the seizure of drugs and weapons.
westkentuckystar.com
21-month-old killed in Hickman fire on Christmas Eve
A 21-month-old infant was killed in a Hickman fire on Christmas Eve. The Hickman Fire Department released a statement Tuesday that firefighters were called to a home on Walker Avenue and arrived to find the rear area of the house fully engulfed by the fire. The department said that first...
whopam.com
Sunday marks one year since New Year’s Day 2022 tornado
Today marks one year since an EF2 tornado caused significant damage to the east side and downtown areas of Hopkinsville. The survey report showed the tornado that came without warning at about 9:30 on New Year’s Day morning in 2022 had maximum winds of 115 mph, was 125 yards wide and stayed on the ground for just over a mile.
westkentuckystar.com
Semi tanker overturns on US 62 west of Paducah
A semi tanker truck overturned Friday morning on US 62/Blandville Road west of Paducah near Childress Road. The tanker was carrying a load of fuel that had to be offloaded before the semi could be uprighted and removed. There were lane closures while the cleanup took place. That was a...
thunderboltradio.com
Boil Water Advisory Issued for Parts of Hickman
A Boil Water Advisory has been issued for parts of Hickman, Kentucky. Public Works Director John Amberg said residents located on Vance Street, Walnut Street, Steve Fields Drive and Bond Street are now advised to boil their water before consumption. The order will be in place until further notice. Amberg...
