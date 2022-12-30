ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The List

Kellyanne Conway Claims Donald Trump Fears Only One Person

During the January 6 committee's final summer hearing, the group sought to demonstrate how former President Donald Trump played a key role in the deadly events of that day and, moreover, that he sat by and watched as the violence escalated, per Axios. Following testimony from high-ranking White House officials and submissions from his own Twitter feed, the committee showcased how Trump refused to take any action on the day, and even encouraged his supporters.
The Independent

Ivanka Trump no longer being supervised by monitor assigned to oversee Trump Organization finances

Donald Trump’s eldest daughter will no longer have her professional finances overseen by the court-appointed monitor assigned to prevent the Trump Organization from lying to banks or insurance companies or from hiding assets from New York State Attorney General Letitia James while her fraud lawsuit against the ex-president’s eponymous company is before the courts.According to court documents, Ivanka Trump is now exempt from a 4 November court order enjoining the former president, his family, and his companies from “selling, transferring, or otherwise disposing of any non-cash assets” listed on the “statements of financial condition” that have been a focus...
The Independent

Capitol rioter slams Trump: ‘I can’t believe I’m going to jail for an NFT salesman’

A Capitol rioter and far-right social media troll who is facing prison over the January 6 insurrection is suddenly having regrets about supporting Donald Trump.After the former president revealed his digital trading card collection on Thursday, Tim Gionet, better known as his online persona Baked Alaska, wrote on Twitter: “I can’t believe I’m going to jail for an NFT salesman”.Mr Gionet became a high-profile Trump supporter during the 2016 presidential election and was banned from Twitter in 2017 after repeatedly posting anti-semitic and white nationalist content. He was reinstated to Twitter on 11 December under Elon Musk’s amnesty...

Comments / 0

Community Policy