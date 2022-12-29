ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Jurian Dixon, St. Augustine reach title game at The Holiday Classic

By John Maffei
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

With St. Augustine struggling at the free-throw line in the closing minutes of a back-and-forth game in The Holiday Classic, senior Jurian Dixon sank a pair of free throws to secure a hard-fought 62-58 over San Ramon Dougherty Valley on Thursday night at Torrey Pines High.

The win sends the Saints (12-2) — San Diego’s top-ranked team — into Friday's 8:35 p.m. National Division championship game against either St. John’s College of Washington or Eastside Catholic of Washington.

This marks the second time in the tournament’s 32-year history that the Saints have played for a title, losing to Sacramento Sheldon in 2012.

“We played in a national-level tournament in Las Vegas (The Tark Classic), so we’ve seen every scenario,” Dixon said.

“We missed some free throws, but we had to stay together. That’s the strength of this team.

“We trust each other. We trust the coaches.”

Dixon, last season’s San Diego Section Player of the Year, led the Saints with 23 points. He also grabbed five rebounds.

Lolo Rudolph added 12 while Jaiden Matingou, Ian de la Rosa and Derrius Carter-Hollinger all had nine points. Carter-Hollinger was a monster inside, finishing with nine rebounds and a pair of blocked shots.

Dougherty Valley (12-1), ranked 21st in the state, was led by Connor Sevilla, who had 24 points.

Ryan Beasley, who has been a scoring machine in the tournament, was held to 14. Blake Hudson finished with 13.

“That was tough,” said St. Augustine coach Mike Haupt. “Seemed like we needed a stop on every possession against a really good opponent.

“But this is where playing in Las Vegas helped us. This is a great tournament, and we played against national-level teams every game in Vegas.

“So we’ve been tested.”

Both of St. Augustine’s losses came in Las Vegas — 79-70 to Las Vegas Bishop Gorman, ranked No. 17 in the nation; and 84-76 to Kell of Georgia, ranked No. 21 in the country.

Dougherty Valley, which suffered its first loss of the season, hadn’t played a game closer than 12 points this season.

More National Division:

JSerra 97, San Ysidro 91 (OT): San Ysidro lost for the second straight day and plays today at 11:05 a.m. at Torrey Pines.

San Ysidro led 45-38 at the half, but was caught at 84 at the end of regulation.

Mikey Williams led San Ysidro (7-5) with 34 points — 16 in the fourth quarter and overtime. JJ Taylor added 26 points and seven rebounds before fouling out with 1:51 left in OT.

JSerra (13-2), ranked No. 6 in California, was led by junior guard Aidan Fowler, who had 34 points.

JSerra plays for fifth place at 2:15 p.m. against Concord De La Salle.

De La Salle edged Bellflower St. John Bosco 53-52 on a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

