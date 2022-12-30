ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, CO

KJCT8

Missing man near Boulder

LAFAYETTE, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is looking for a man in Lafayette, Colorado, who went missing yesterday. Jeffrey Driver, 50, of Lafayette, is a disabled male with sandy hair and blue eyes. He stands 5′11″ and is approximately 198 pounds. Driver was last seen...
LAFAYETTE, CO
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Colorado

If you live in Colorado and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Dog stabbed by owner receives life-saving treatment

Back on Dec. 22, Esme, the four-year-old dog, was taken to an emergency clinic in Lakewood where personnel from Foothills Animal Shelter provided assistance. Dog stabbed by owner receives life-saving treatment. Back on Dec. 22, Esme, the four-year-old dog, was taken to an emergency clinic in Lakewood where personnel from...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Couple whose home was destroyed in Marshall Fire faces tough decision

Over 1,000 homes were lost in the Marshall Fire, but a year later in many of the Colorado neighborhoods that took bit hits you can see houses being rebuilt.A few of the affected properties in Louisville, Superior and other parts of Boulder County have changed hands, others are the sites of rebuilding by their original owners, but many others are still empty lots in limbo. Dozens of plots are up for sale with few buyers in sight.It has complicated people's plans for their futures. For those who lost homes in the wildfire, there's a basic question: Do they rebuilt or...
LOUISVILLE, CO
KDVR.com

Avalanche victim identified as beloved Conifer teacher

Current and former students are mourning the loss of a popular teacher, Brian Bunnell of Conifer High School, who died in an avalanche earlier this week. Ashley Michels reports. Avalanche victim identified as beloved Conifer teacher. Current and former students are mourning the loss of a popular teacher, Brian Bunnell...
CONIFER, CO
weather5280.com

Wintry mix expected through Monday for the area: Denver's snow forecast

We've been discussing this system during the past several days; whether in our Insider post last week or yesterday's public forecast, we have couched this system in terms of concern for just how north the track will be and therefore the impact changes on the Denver metro areas. In data...
DENVER, CO
edgewaterecho.com

Former Local 46 Owners Purchase Historic Edgewater Inn

It’s now official. Edgewater’s historic Edgewater Inn has been sold to the former owners of Local 46. Here’s the announcement from the Local 46 Facebook page:. We are very happy to share the news that we will be re-opening Local in Edgewater in the coming year! Happy New Year!
EDGEWATER, CO
northfortynews

New Airpark North Industrial Project Breaks Ground in Northern Colorado, Delivering June 2023

Cushman & Wakefield marketing new Loveland development for lease or sale. Airpark North, a brand new Class A industrial project, has broken ground in Loveland, Colorado. Owned and being developed by the master developer of Airpark, BH Developers, and a prominent GC, Evergreen Industrial. The 36,000-square-foot freestanding building is located along Rickenbacker Rd and features a 1.5-acre laydown yard behind the building and a retention pond. The new building is expected to deliver in June 2023.
LOVELAND, CO
9NEWS

2 people die in backcountry avalanches in 1 week in Colorado

COLORADO, USA — Two people have died in the past week after avalanches swept them away in Colorado’s backcountry. Avalanche conditions in the mountains are very dangerous right now, creating a deadly mix with the holidays. "Whenever we have a confluence of very dangerous avalanche conditions coinciding with...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

First snowstorm of 2023 to bring accumulation in Denver metro area

Happy New Year! There's lots to talk about 2023 starting with a huge atmospheric river of moisture dumping feet of snow in the mountains over the weekend along with a blast of snow for Denver and eastern Colorado on Monday. This flow is sometimes called the "Pineapple Express" because it passes by Hawaii.The southern jet stream has been pushing copious amounts of moisture from the west coast into the Rockies and will get even stronger through Monday. This is what is called an "atmospheric river" of moisture. Imbedded in this flow is a low pressure area that will be the catalyst...
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 viewer finds stolen truck and plow

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — A Wheat Ridge plow driver is back at work, just hours after his livelihood was stripped from him. Video shows thieves making off with David Redding’s truck and plow early Wednesday morning, just hours before the winter storm arrived. Redding runs a small property management company and was left with […]
DENVER, CO
The Longmont Leader

2 killed in New Year's Eve avalanches in Montana, Colorado

COOKE CITY, Mont. (AP) — Two people were killed in New Year's Eve avalanches in Montana and Colorado after heavy snow blanketed much of the West. Forecasters with the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center say two snowmobilers from Washington were headed uphill near Daisy Pass north of Cooke City, Montana, when one of them triggered a large slide and was swept about 600 vertical feet (183 vertical meters).
MONTANA STATE
