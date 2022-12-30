Read full article on original website
Amenity-rich affordable housing may rise at Holly in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Colorado tuner uses inheritance to purchase grand piano for 11-year-old prodigy he saw on local newsB.R. ShenoyDenver, CO
Why more homeless Denverites didn’t die during COVIDDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Missing man near Boulder
LAFAYETTE, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is looking for a man in Lafayette, Colorado, who went missing yesterday. Jeffrey Driver, 50, of Lafayette, is a disabled male with sandy hair and blue eyes. He stands 5′11″ and is approximately 198 pounds. Driver was last seen...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KDVR.com
Dog stabbed by owner receives life-saving treatment
Back on Dec. 22, Esme, the four-year-old dog, was taken to an emergency clinic in Lakewood where personnel from Foothills Animal Shelter provided assistance. Dog stabbed by owner receives life-saving treatment. Back on Dec. 22, Esme, the four-year-old dog, was taken to an emergency clinic in Lakewood where personnel from...
Couple whose home was destroyed in Marshall Fire faces tough decision
Over 1,000 homes were lost in the Marshall Fire, but a year later in many of the Colorado neighborhoods that took bit hits you can see houses being rebuilt.A few of the affected properties in Louisville, Superior and other parts of Boulder County have changed hands, others are the sites of rebuilding by their original owners, but many others are still empty lots in limbo. Dozens of plots are up for sale with few buyers in sight.It has complicated people's plans for their futures. For those who lost homes in the wildfire, there's a basic question: Do they rebuilt or...
KDVR.com
Family watches as other homes are rebuilt after Marshall Fire - but not theirs
The Wyss family has watched other homes, in their Spanish Hills neighborhood, go up after the Marshall Fire last year. Rogelio Mares has the story. Family watches as other homes are rebuilt after Marshall …. The Wyss family has watched other homes, in their Spanish Hills neighborhood, go up after...
What caused the Marshall Fire? Resolution ‘close’
One year after the Marshall Fire ripped through parts of Boulder County, Sheriff Joe Pelle talks about the investigation into its cause.
Mountain travelers try to get the jump on incoming storm
Interstate 70 is expected to see snow Sunday night into Monday as a storm moves through and several travelers leaving ahead of plan to try and beat the storm.
KRDO
Boulder Co. Sheriff: Investigation into Marshall Fire shows multiple ignition points
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- One year ago Friday, on Dec. 30, 2021, Colorado experienced its most destructive wildfire on record. The Marshall Fire destroyed 1,084 homes, claimed the lives of two people, and caused $2 billion in damage. Now, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office is providing insight into the fire investigation.
Colorado library closes due to meth contamination in air ducts, restrooms
BOULDER, Colo. — City officials in Boulder, Colorado, have closed its main public library after traces of methamphetamine were found in the facility’s restrooms and air ducts. Boulder’s main library branch was closed for environmental testing on Dec. 19 after methamphetamine residue was found, KDVR-TV reported. According...
KDVR.com
Avalanche victim identified as beloved Conifer teacher
Current and former students are mourning the loss of a popular teacher, Brian Bunnell of Conifer High School, who died in an avalanche earlier this week. Ashley Michels reports. Avalanche victim identified as beloved Conifer teacher. Current and former students are mourning the loss of a popular teacher, Brian Bunnell...
weather5280.com
Wintry mix expected through Monday for the area: Denver's snow forecast
We've been discussing this system during the past several days; whether in our Insider post last week or yesterday's public forecast, we have couched this system in terms of concern for just how north the track will be and therefore the impact changes on the Denver metro areas. In data...
edgewaterecho.com
Former Local 46 Owners Purchase Historic Edgewater Inn
It’s now official. Edgewater’s historic Edgewater Inn has been sold to the former owners of Local 46. Here’s the announcement from the Local 46 Facebook page:. We are very happy to share the news that we will be re-opening Local in Edgewater in the coming year! Happy New Year!
New Airpark North Industrial Project Breaks Ground in Northern Colorado, Delivering June 2023
Cushman & Wakefield marketing new Loveland development for lease or sale. Airpark North, a brand new Class A industrial project, has broken ground in Loveland, Colorado. Owned and being developed by the master developer of Airpark, BH Developers, and a prominent GC, Evergreen Industrial. The 36,000-square-foot freestanding building is located along Rickenbacker Rd and features a 1.5-acre laydown yard behind the building and a retention pond. The new building is expected to deliver in June 2023.
2 people die in backcountry avalanches in 1 week in Colorado
COLORADO, USA — Two people have died in the past week after avalanches swept them away in Colorado’s backcountry. Avalanche conditions in the mountains are very dangerous right now, creating a deadly mix with the holidays. "Whenever we have a confluence of very dangerous avalanche conditions coinciding with...
First snowstorm of 2023 to bring accumulation in Denver metro area
Happy New Year! There's lots to talk about 2023 starting with a huge atmospheric river of moisture dumping feet of snow in the mountains over the weekend along with a blast of snow for Denver and eastern Colorado on Monday. This flow is sometimes called the "Pineapple Express" because it passes by Hawaii.The southern jet stream has been pushing copious amounts of moisture from the west coast into the Rockies and will get even stronger through Monday. This is what is called an "atmospheric river" of moisture. Imbedded in this flow is a low pressure area that will be the catalyst...
Two bodies found under Colorado interstate, charges filled against suspect
Charges have been filed against a 24-year-old man in Denver, after two people were found dead beneath Interstate 70 earlier this month, according to a news release from the Denver District Attorney's Office. Officers from the Denver Police Department were dispatched to the westbound offramp of I-70 and North Washington...
Greenwood Village woman helps reunite people with lost luggage
DENVER — A Greenwood Village woman helped dozens of people put an end to their holiday season nightmares by reuniting them with their lost luggage Friday. Alison Hankins told 9NEWS she got the idea when her uncle was separated from his luggage while traveling to Denver International Airport from Texas.
FOX31 viewer finds stolen truck and plow
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — A Wheat Ridge plow driver is back at work, just hours after his livelihood was stripped from him. Video shows thieves making off with David Redding’s truck and plow early Wednesday morning, just hours before the winter storm arrived. Redding runs a small property management company and was left with […]
2 killed in New Year's Eve avalanches in Montana, Colorado
COOKE CITY, Mont. (AP) — Two people were killed in New Year's Eve avalanches in Montana and Colorado after heavy snow blanketed much of the West. Forecasters with the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center say two snowmobilers from Washington were headed uphill near Daisy Pass north of Cooke City, Montana, when one of them triggered a large slide and was swept about 600 vertical feet (183 vertical meters).
Skier dies in avalanche outside of Breckenridge
One man died after he and his father were caught in an avalanche near Breckenridge Ski Resort on Saturday, according to Summit County Rescue Group.
