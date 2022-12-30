Over 1,000 homes were lost in the Marshall Fire, but a year later in many of the Colorado neighborhoods that took bit hits you can see houses being rebuilt.A few of the affected properties in Louisville, Superior and other parts of Boulder County have changed hands, others are the sites of rebuilding by their original owners, but many others are still empty lots in limbo. Dozens of plots are up for sale with few buyers in sight.It has complicated people's plans for their futures. For those who lost homes in the wildfire, there's a basic question: Do they rebuilt or...

LOUISVILLE, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO