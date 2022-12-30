ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, CO

Leo Fuller
2d ago

This is not anything new . Happened all the time at the prison i worked at for 11 years . Main reason i would say they hire anyone they can and hope for the best , and the turn over rate just goes up and up . The staff are not cared for , the inmates take priority over staff . It's a numbers game , or should i say money game . The prison systems have fallen to the bottom of the barrel . I would tell anyone thinking of getting into that job field to reconsider . The upper staff /wardens do not and will not ever care about you . Money talks in the prison system and the inmates are the money ..

Plumb Joy
1d ago

It's not rocket science with the system they have there but by all means pay them. Biden's cartels could pitch in with some of the record profits they have gotten since Biden went into business with them.

One Lucky Bastard
2d ago

with the current politics playing out in this state. it's all about the care of the inmate and how they feel. correctional officers have to walk on eggshells to make sure they don't get in trouble for doing something wrong. inmates have all the control and they know it. he'll you shouldn't be calling them inmates. it's offenders and soon will be changed to residence.

