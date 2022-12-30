This is not anything new . Happened all the time at the prison i worked at for 11 years . Main reason i would say they hire anyone they can and hope for the best , and the turn over rate just goes up and up . The staff are not cared for , the inmates take priority over staff . It's a numbers game , or should i say money game . The prison systems have fallen to the bottom of the barrel . I would tell anyone thinking of getting into that job field to reconsider . The upper staff /wardens do not and will not ever care about you . Money talks in the prison system and the inmates are the money ..
It's not rocket science with the system they have there but by all means pay them. Biden's cartels could pitch in with some of the record profits they have gotten since Biden went into business with them.
with the current politics playing out in this state. it's all about the care of the inmate and how they feel. correctional officers have to walk on eggshells to make sure they don't get in trouble for doing something wrong. inmates have all the control and they know it. he'll you shouldn't be calling them inmates. it's offenders and soon will be changed to residence.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Pueblo police warn of panhandling scam
13 Investigates: Domestic violence linked to four murder-suicides in Southern Colorado since August
El Paso County agencies remove problematic homeless camps on private property in Stratmoor Hills area
Deputies say missing & endangered woman case is resolved
Judge: Voting machine tampering suspect is incompetent
Colorado’s minimum wage to increase in 2023
Unmarked Graves + a Sad History of Colorado’s State Insane Asylum
Police presence at south Colorado Springs movie theater Sunday
Pueblo DA sued by Sheriff’s deputy for “unlawful dissemination” of credibility letter
Deputies execute search warrant in eastern El Paso County
Preached at, spat on, threatened, Colorado Springs' transgender community grapples with the Club Q attack
Attorneys for El Paso Co. deputies ask court to dismiss lawsuit filed by Letecia Stauch
Pueblo City Council continues funding for Crazy Faith warming shelter
Hope for a safer community: Human Trafficking Prevention
Dec. 30 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted
Trucker arrested on I-25 in homicide investigation
Musician almost missed NYE performance due to Southwest Airlines
Pueblo man arrested after shooting wife in the leg
Lorson Ranch double murder-suicide victim called EPSO day before murder
CSFD investigating structure fire on South 9th Street
9NEWS
Denver local newshttps://www.9news.com/
Comments / 9