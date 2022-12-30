Read full article on original website
Alabama St. 70, MVSU 61
MVSU (1-14) Stredic 3-11 0-2 6, Barber 2-4 0-1 4, Brown 4-9 6-6 14, Collins 5-14 4-4 16, Washington 1-4 0-0 2, Waller 3-7 2-2 9, Minton 2-7 0-0 4, Johnson 2-2 0-0 4, Ivory 0-0 0-0 0, Umoh 1-1 0-0 2, Waldon 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-60 12-15 61.
Auburn signees excited for Hugh Freeze era
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS — Auburn is embarking on a new era under Hugh Freeze and several incoming freshmen raved about the direction of the program as they checked in for the All-American Bowl on Monday. The Tigers sit at No. 20 nationally in the Composite team recruiting rankings following...
Auburn transfer target QB Grayson McCall withdraws from transfer portal
Grayson McCall was the No. 1 quarterback in the portal market.
Elijah McAllister offers experience where Auburn lacks depth
What does Elijah McAllister's output mean to Auburn in 2023?
Norma R. Parks
Norma R. Parks, 90, of Raleigh, MS passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022, in Raleigh, MS. She was born Thursday, May 19, 1932 in Stringer, Mississippi. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at 1:00 PM at Union Line Cemetery in Soso, MS. Burial will follow in Union Line Cemetery in Soso, Mississippi. Bro. Keith Ramage will officiate.
Patsy Ruth Pool
Patsy Ruth Pool, 76, of Jackson, MS passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Merritt Health Center in Jackson, MS. She was born Sunday, September 1, 1946 in Laurel, Mississippi. Visitation will be held on Monday, January 2, 2023 from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM at Ellisville Funeral Home on...
CODE RED ALERT: Tornado Watch until 5PM
WAKA CBS 8 Weather Authority Chief Meteorologist Shane Butler has declared a CODE RED ALERT for Tuesday into early Wednesday due to the enhanced risk for severe weather over most of the area. A Tornado Watch is now in effect for part of the viewing area until 5PM. Local counties...
Columbus police investigate kidnapping on Miller Road
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is investigating a possible kidnapping. Police say the incident happened in the 3800 block of Miller Road. There is no further information available at this time. Stay with WRBL News 3 on-air and online as we keep you updated.
Winning numbers drawn in 'Match 5' game
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Mississippi Lottery's "Match 5" game were:. (one, nine, ten, thirty-two, thirty-four)
COLUMBUS: Suspect arrested in cab driver kidnapping
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A suspect was arrested in connection to the kidnapping of a female taxi driver, according to the Columbus Police Department. The taxi driver received a call to pick up a customer around Armour Road on Sunday, Jan. 1 at 12:15 p.m. Police say the driver picked up Saiveon Small, who asked […]
2023 Hall of Fame: Calvin Smyre – Lawmaker and Statesman
It is hard to imagine the Georgia House of Representatives without its dean: Calvin Smyre, the Columbus Democrat who served for 48 years and was the longest-tenured member of the legislature when he retired last year. An early mentor told him, “Politics is public service,” and, he says, “a bell...
Columbus Police: Three injured in shooting on Winston Road
Columbus police have confirmed they are investigating a shooting on Winston Road in Columbus. The exact location is not yet known, but police say three people were injured in the shooting. Stay with WRBL.com for updates on this developing story.
More than a dozen vehicles crash in East Alabama pile-up
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) – Dense fog contributes to a New Year’s Eve pile-up in East Alabama involving more than a dozen vehicles. Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says there are no reports of any deaths so far. First responders tell WRBL there are more than a dozen vehicles involved in the pileup along 280. We […]
Heavy police presence on Rigdon Rd. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There is currently a heavy police presence on Rigdon Road in Columbus. There’s no details on the reason for the presence. Stay with News Leader 9, on-air and online, as we learn more information.
Shots fired into Columbus apartments, two units struck
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident into Farley Homes on New Years Eve. Police say two apartment units were struck and there are no injuries. Farley Homes is located on Shepherd Drive in South Columbus Stick with News 3 on air and online as we continue to […]
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Columbus
Columbus might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Columbus.
Kay Ivey names short-term replacement for Autauga County sheriff; appoints Blount County judge
Gov. Kay Ivey announced three appointments today, including a temporary replacement for Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger, who died Monday after a brief battle with cancer. Sedinger, 72, a Vietnam War combat veteran, was buried today with full military and law enforcement honors, according to the Montgomery Advertiser. Sedinger was set to begin his third term on Jan. 16. Chief Deputy David Hill will fill the position until that date, the governor’s office said.
American Airlines employee killed at Montgomery airport
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — An employee at Montgomery Regional Airport died Saturday afternoon. According to a tweet from the airline, “Today around 3 pm an American Airlines ground crew piedmont employee was involved in a fatality, no additional information is available at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased.” […]
Multi-vehicle crash closes U.S. 280 in Lee County
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says a multi-vehicle crash has forced the closure of both east and west bounds of U.S. Highway 280 near Lee Road 980 in Lee County. The crashes happened just before 9 p.m., an ALEA spokesperson said. The road will remain...
American Airlines ground crew employee reportedly killed on ramp at airport in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — An American Airlines ground crew employee was reportedly killed on a ramp at the Montgomery Regional Airport in Alabama Saturday. The Montgomery Regional Airport released a statement on Twitter Saturday evening, confirming that at around 3 p.m., a ground crew piedmont employee with American Airlines was involved in a deadly incident. They said that there is no additional information at this time.
