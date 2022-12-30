ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Banshees of Inisherin shines light on Ireland’s west coast in tourism spin-off

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fQOnV_0jyMFa4r00
Colin Farrell displays ‘wounded male feelings’ in The Banshees of Inisherin.

It has a macabre plot featuring violence, mutilation and despair, but that has not stopped The Banshees of Inisherin being used as a global advertisement for visiting Ireland.

A tourism campaign based on the film has taken off and transformed its dark story into a glowing promotion for Ireland’s west coast islands.

Inis Mór (Inishmore) and Achill Island, the islands where Martin McDonagh’s black comedy was filmed, are marketing the locations, and a Tourism Ireland video about the making of the film has drawn more than 6m views. The hope is that visitors will come for the landscapes rather than the toxic relationships portrayed in the film.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zSM40_0jyMFa4r00
Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson in The Banshees of Inisherin. They also appear in an interview in the tourism video. Photograph: Landmark Media/Alamy

The tourism spin-off is expected to grow if the film, which won screenplay and acting prizes at Venice, continues racking up awards. Eight Golden Globe nominations have made it a frontrunner for next year’s Globes and Oscars.

“We want to capitalise on the positive exposure for Ireland, bringing the beautiful scenery of the Wild Atlantic Way to the attention of people in some of our main markets and inspiring them to come and visit,” said Niall Gibbons, chief executive of Tourism Ireland.

Versions of the agency’s behind-the-scenes video of the film have accumulated 6.1m views on YouTube, with 5.8 million of viewers watching to the end. The ad has had about 200,000 views on Twitter and Instagram. Made with the cooperation of the film’s production company, Searchlight Pictures, it cost €1,230 to make and had a marketing budget of €200,000.

The video includes interviews with Martin McDonagh, Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, who laud the landscape as an integral part of the film. “It allows us to keep the beauty of the west of Ireland to the fore and to showcase our authentic homegrown talent,” said Gibbons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B1i05_0jyMFa4r00
Achill Island lifeboat station as seen from Glassillaun, Mayo, Ireland. Photograph: Gary L’Estrange/Alamy

Travel and lifestyle magazines have run articles on the shooting of the film on Achill Island in County Mayo and Inis Mór, the largest of the Aran Islands, in County Galway. GQ interviewed the production designer.

Achill’s tourism website features a “Banshees of Inisherin locations trail” which includes a map and pictures of beauty spots, lakes and buildings that appear in the film. “Tour guides can be provided for coach parties to give a first-hand account of the locations and the stories surrounding the filming,” it says.

The Aran Island ferries website does not gloss over the film’s acrid tone, citing the Guardian review’s description of “wounded male feelings” and a “dance of death between aggression and self-harm”.

Tourism officers will need to wait until next summer to assess the campaign’s impact.

Other locations around Ireland have successfully turned on-screen mayhem into tourism boons. Game of Thrones fans make pilgrimages to forests and castles in Northern Ireland. Curracloe beach in County Wexford boasts of its appearance in Steven Spielberg’s blockbuster Saving Private Ryan, which opens with the slaughter of GIs in the D-day landings.

Comments / 5

Lucy West
1d ago

I traveled there, my roots, gorgeous country where I felt at home but my citizenship is US. My maternal grandmother asked to be cremated and for her ashes to be thrown in Ireland 🇮🇪 Her will was granted

Reply
6
Related
The Guardian

In 2022, I walked away from the greatest love of my life so far. This is why I did it

Rumours swirled last week that alternative pin-up couple Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal had parted ways. The pairing of singer and actor over two-and-a-bit years was the stuff of internet legend: he was the sensitive hunk with a star-making turn in the TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Normal People. She was the sorrowful indie-crooner who, it turned out, was one of Mescal’s favourite musicians. They met over Zoom, in a public interview as the pandemic raged. Soon they were dating and seemed destined to live happily ever after, until suddenly gossipy reports suggested it was all over.
brytfmonline.com

New discovery: – It can’t be true

The discovery of coins in Rhode Island, in the United States, has stunned scientists. This discovery is new evidence of the presence of pirates in the American colonies in the seventeenth century. Parts of the United States at that time were colonized by Great Britain. The news agency reported that...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
Vogue Magazine

The 12 Best Places to Travel in 2023

Wondering what the best places to travel in 2023 are? Us too—so we decided to ask a panel of hospitality experts to find out. Their answers were quite literally all over the place (which, in this case, is a very good thing). After re-opening their borders after years of COVID-19 closures, trips to the Asian and Australian continents are set to make a roaring comeback, with countries like Japan and Singapore leading the way. Also trending? What Virtuoso managing director Misty Belles calls “isolation with intention” vacations, where travelers go to remote—and remotely populated—locations to get away from it all. Pack your bags for the Yukon, Chilean Patagonia, or Greenland.
The Guardian

Kirstie Alley obituary

American actor known for her roles in the hit TV sitcom Cheers and many popular films including the Look Who’s Talking series
The Guardian

Irritating, yes. Silly, yes. But Harry and Meghan are right on one thing: press persecution

If Harry & Meghan, the series, didn’t please everyone, Prince Andrew must have adored it. Beyond group pictures, not even a glimpse of Andrew (the Epstein/Maxwell favourite still embedded in a Windsor mansion after the £12m settlement of a contested sex claim) was deployed to underline the non-compromised couple’s contrasting exile from their tribe, for reasons that seem largely to do with resentment, carelessness and pettiness.
The Guardian

The Guardian

544K+
Followers
124K+
Post
262M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy