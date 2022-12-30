ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Court in Myanmar again finds Suu Kyi guilty of corruption - OLD

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jc6JY_0jyMFL2400

A court in military-ruled Myanmar on Friday convicted the country’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi of corruption, sentencing her to seven years in prison in the last of a string of criminal cases against her, a legal official said.

The court’s action leaves her with a total of 33 years to serve in prison following a series of politically tinged prosecutions since the army toppled her elected government in February 2021.

She has also been convicted of several other offenses, which previously gave her a total of 26 years’ imprisonment. Her supporters and independent analysts say the charges against her are an attempt to legitimize the military’s seizure of power while eliminating her from politics before an election it has promised for next year.

Friday’s verdict in the purpose-built courtroom in the main prison on the outskirts of the capital, Naypyitaw, was made known by a legal official who insisted on anonymity for fear of being punished by the authorities. The trial was closed to the media, diplomats and spectators, and her lawyers were barred by a gag order from talking about it.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Evil’ child rapist jailed for life after being unmasked by new technology

A prolific and “evil” child rapist has been jailed for life after being unmasked using new technology developed in the UK that unpixelated an image of his face found in photos he had taken of himself abusing his victims.Martyn Armstrong, from Pembrokeshire, documented himself committing “depraved” acts against three children, including a victim as young as one, over a number of years and posted the pictures to the dark web.The 50-year-old was arrested in July last year after officers developed the never before used tool.He pleaded guilty to a total of 41 counts of rape of a child under the...
The Independent

Pharma executive found dead hours after Supreme Court weighs in on sentence for killing autistic son

A pharma millionaire who was convicted of manslaughter of her eight-year-old autistic son in 2014 was found dead in her home, hours after the Supreme Court revoked her bail.Gigi Jordan, 62, was discovered dead around 12.30am on Friday at her apartment in Stuyvesant Heights, Brooklyn. The police are investigating the death as suspected suicide.Jordan was convicted of manslaughtering her son Jude Mirra in February 2010 in a room of Peninsula Hotel in Manhattan. She gave her autistic son a deadly cocktail of painkillers, speeling pills, and tranquilisers mixed with juice and alcohol before she attempted to take her own...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Independent

Ukraine says attacks will come ‘deeper and deeper’ into Russia – as Putin faces pressure over troop deaths

Russia should expect strikes “deeper and deeper” into the territory it controls, as pressure ramps up on Moscow’s military leaders in the wake of a Ukrainian missile strike that killed scores of conscripts and the defence ministry has blamed on the use of mobile phones by its soldiers.Raising the death toll from the strike in the Russian-held eastern Ukrainian town of Makiivka from 63 to 89 on Wednesday, the Defence Ministry claimed that the “illegal” use of mobile phones was the main factor in the attack. “This allowed the enemy to track and determine the coordinates of the soldiers’...
The Independent

Voices: The Idaho murders case is getting murkier, but patience is of the essence

It has been more than 50 days since four students at the University of Idaho were found fatally stabbed inside a house. Two of the victims, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle, were 20 years old; the other two, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, were 21. For weeks, bits of information surfaced piecemeal; two of the victims had gone to a bar, then to a food truck, prior to their deaths. Investigators said they believed the attack had been targeted, but were unable to say whether “the target was the residence or its occupants.”For weeks, the public scratched their heads....
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

She spied for Cuba for years from inside the US government. Now she’s about to walk free

She toiled for years in the annals of US intelligence, establishing her reputation as a Cuba expert while covertly passing secrets to Fidel Castro’s regime. Her patriotic siblings and their spouses worked for the FBI. She was only caught after a dogged NSA analyst, who’d fled Cuba with her family as a child, heroically sparked a quiet but desperate manhunt for the traitor selling out America to the Communists.The life of Ana Montes sounds like something from a Hollywood spy plot. Now,the former Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) employee is about to walk free from prison. More than 20 years after...
KANSAS STATE
The Independent

Man and woman charged with illegally aborting baby and disposing of body

A man and woman have been charged with forcibly triggering a miscarriage and illegally disposing of a baby’s body.Elliot Benham and Sophie Harvey, both aged 23, are also accused of concealing the birth of a child.The pair were arrested following a long police investigation, which saw properties in Swindon and Cirencester searched more than two years ago.The Crown Prosecution Service has now authorised the charges and the two defendants are due to appear in Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court on 5 January, Gloucestershire Constabulary said on Tuesday.Mr Benham, from Wingfield, Swindon, and Ms Harvey, of St Mary’s Road in Cirencester, are jointly...
The Independent

Bolivia: Spanish, Chilean lawmakers meddled in local affairs

A Spanish lawmaker said Wednesday he was formally kicked out of Bolivia as he was getting ready to leave the South American country after he had traveled there to demand the release of opposition leader Luis Fernando Camacho.The foreign affairs ministry said it filed diplomatic complaints against the Spanish lawmaker and a Chilean counterpart accusing them of meddling in Bolivia's internal affairs. They came to demand the release of Camacho, the governor of the Santa Cruz region who was detained a week ago on “terrorism” charges.Víctor González, a right-wing lawmaker from the Spanish party Vox, published on Twitter the...
The Independent

Ruslan Khasbulatov, who led Russian parliament revolt, dies

Ruslan Khasbulatov, who led a rebellion against Russia's first post-Soviet president, has died. He was 80.Khasbulatov's death was reported Tuesday by Russian state television.An ethnic Chechen, Khasbulatov was elected speaker of the parliament of the Russian Federation shortly before the Soviet collapse.Initially he was a staunch ally of Russia's President Boris Yeltsin and firmly stood behind him during a botched August 1991 coup staged by hardline members of the Soviet leadership.After the Soviet breakup in December 1991, relations between Yeltsin and Khasbulatov grew increasingly strained as they argued over economic policies and other issues.In September 1993, Khasbulatov teamed up...
The Hill

Sotomayor felt ‘sense of despair’ over Supreme Court’s direction

Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor said that she felt a “sense of despair” with the direction of the nation’s highest court amid the fallout from the court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade last summer. Speaking to an audience of law professors, Sotomayor said that she was “shell-shocked” and “deeply sad” with the court’s decision…
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Independent

Times Square knife attack suspect wanted to kill uniformed officers and ‘carry out jihad,’ prosecutors say

A 19-year-old suspect accused of attacking three uniformed New York City Police Department officers on New Year’s Eve told law enforcement that he planned to travel to the city to “kill people and carry out jihad,” according to prosecutors.Trevor Bickford was charged by the Manhattan district attorney’s office with attempted first-degree murder and attempted assault after allegedly wielding a machete-like knife and charging at officers several blocks north of Times Square as revelers gathered to watch the ball drop.The Maine teenager shouted “Allahu Akbar” before striking one officer in the head with a knife known as a kukri, according...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Biden says he intends to visit the US-Mexico border

President Joe Biden said Wednesday he intends to visit the U.S.-Mexico border in connection with his meeting next week in Mexico City with the leaders of Canada and Mexico. “That’s my intention, we’re working out the details now,” Biden told reporters during a trip to Kentucky.That border has seen massive increases in migrants even as a U.S. public health law remains in place that allows American authorities to turn away many people who are seeking asylum in the United States.It was not immediately clear where along the border Biden would visit. Biden is heading to Mexico City on Monday to meet with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.Biden was in Kentucky visiting a highway bridge that is receiving federal dollars under the bipartisan infrastructure law. Read More Ukraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow liveCharity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aide
KENTUCKY STATE
The Independent

Serbian president rejects calls for sanctions against Russia

Serbia’s president said Wednesday that the European Union's calls for his country to join sanctions against Russia over the war in Ukraine represent “a brutal” interference in the internal affairs of the Balkan state, which has asked to join the EU.In his wide-ranging year-end address to the nation, Aleksandar Vucic praised his and his country’s economic and political achievements, comparing himself to a wolf who cannot be tamed under international pressure.“Thank you very much for meddling in our internal affairs in such a brutal way,” he said, referring to the Western appeals.Although formally seeking EU membership, Serbia has repeatedly...
The Independent

Ex-Bolivia official receives stiff jail sentence for bribes

A former Bolivian interior minister was sentenced to nearly six years in U.S. prison Wednesday for taking at least $532,000 in bribes to help a Florida company win a lucrative contract to sell tear gas to his country's government.Arturo Murillo pleaded guilty in October to a single count of conspiracy to commit money laundering following similar guilty pleas entered by his former chief of staff and three men tied to the Florida-based supplier of police and military equipment he tried to favor. Murillo, 58, was one of the most outspoken voices in the conservative government of then interim President...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Biden weighs sending Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Ukraine

President Joe Biden said Wednesday that the U.S. is considering sending Bradley Fighting Vehicles to help Ukraine combat Russia’s ongoing invasion.Biden was asked during an exchange with reporters while traveling in Kentucky whether providing the tracked armored fighting vehicle to Ukraine was on the table. He responded “yes,” without offering further comment.With Russia's war on Ukraine now in its 11th month, Kyiv has been pressing the U.S. for tanks, longer-range missiles, armor and air defense systems. Intense fighting has continued in eastern Ukraine despite the onset of winter.The Bradley is a medium armored combat vehicle that can serve as...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Independent

Trump peddles conspiracy about Georgia election workers who became target of right-wing lies

Former President Donald Trump used his social media platform, Truth Social, to fuel conspiracy theories aimed at a Georgia election worker.Around midnight on 2 January, Mr Trump fired off a message on Truth Social claiming there were "contradictions" in Georgia election worker Ruby Freeman’s testimony to the House Select Committee investigating the Capitol riot."Wow! Has anyone seen the Ruby Freeman ‘contradictions’ of her sworn testimony?" He wrote. "Now this is ‘BIG STUFF.’ Look what was captured by Cobb County police body cameras on 4 January, 2021. … Now it gets really bad."Mr Trump then issued a second and third...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
321K+
Post
513M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy